Charles Oakley would rather play with LeBron James than Michael Jordan because MJ 'ain't passing me the ball'

Charles Oakley and Kevin Garnett sat down for a conversation where they discussed the current state of the NBA, among many other topics. Oakley, an NBA All-Star (1994), admitted he is not a fan of load management. “A guy is making 40-50 million dollars. I think that you should wanna play, people are paying your salary, kids are coming to the games and they wanna see you. Especially, when East Coast comes to West Coast or vice versa. You gotta play those games [with full roster],” Oakley said in the recent KG Certified episode. “I think they are allowed into a business right now because they got lean and got so soft as the players league. They get what they want,” the 59-year-old continued. “I feel sorry for the fans, I’m apologizing for the old-school guys that you all had to go through this. I am sorry. Hopefully, they might straighten it out. -via BasketNews / March 31, 2023