Charles Oakley would rather play with LeBron James than Michael Jordan because MJ 'ain't passing me the ball'

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Donovan Mitchell erases LeBron’s name from one of the Cavaliers’ scoring records
Donovan Mitchell erases LeBron’s name from one of the Cavaliers’ scoring records
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Caitlin Clark emerging as college basketball’s best trash talker is so incredible.
The wave off was perfect. No notes.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers go over .500 for the first time all season at 39-38 with a massive win in MIN. AD, after turning his ankle in the 3rd Q, stayed in to score 17 of his 38 pts in the 4th Q. He shot 15-for-26 with 17r 2b; LeBron 18p on 7-of-19 10r 6a 2b; Reaves 15p 6r; D’Angelo 12p 10a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 10:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
According to the Cavs, this is Donovan Mitchell’s 11th 40-point game this season, passing LeBron James (10 in 2005-06) for the MOST 40-PT games in a single season in #Cavs history.
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Donovan Mitchell has registered his 11th 40-point game this season. That is a Cavalier single season record for 40-point games. He now ties Kyrie Irving for 2nd on the Cavaliers all-time 40-point game list.
LeBron James: 51 games.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers down 65-55 to T’Wolves at the Half. AD has 13 points, 7 rebounds. LeBron James 7 points, but is 3-for-12 from the field – 9:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ll keep saying this until I’m either too tired or the season ends. There should be two of the following ball-handlers – LeBron, Russell, Reaves, Schröder – on the court for the Lakers at all times. This is separate from the “LeBron or AD on the court at all times” thing. AK – 9:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Wolves 65, Lakers 55
Minnesota outscored LA 24-10 over the final 6:28 of the second to take a double-digit into intermission. Anthony Davis has 13 points and 7 rebounds. Malik Beasley has 9. LeBron, Jarred Vanderbilt, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves each have 7. – 9:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD have both had a 3-pointer go in and out today, but they’ve picked things up on defense, and a Schröder steal got LeBron a fast break dunk to put LAL up 43-39. – 8:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
An 8-0 Lakers run starts the 2nd Q here, punctuated by an and-1 from LeBron. LAL up 35-29. – 8:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
LeBron just gave Kyle Anderson dap after he defended that baseline possession well – 8:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tons of energy in the building early for Minnesota, and the Wolves used it towards a 7-1 start, before LAL found its footing with a Russell 3 and B2B buckets at the rim from LeBron and Reaves to make it 9-8. – 8:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden fakes out LeBron at one end, forces him into a bad shot at the other end and the crowd is amped. – 8:14 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Minnesota. – 7:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both available tonight.
Lakers’ starters vs the Wolves:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 7:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Now, there are obviously practical concerns here.
Obviously there’d be no chance of a LeBron-for-Wemby trade, for example, because Bron would just retire rather than go to an undesirable team.
I’m just talking about “would the team in question do it if it was 100% their call.” – 7:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Giannis Antetokounmpo loves history. He was amazed by Michael Jordan finishing first or second in MVP voting every year from 87-98.
He holds this title, though: The greatest player development story in NBA history sports.yahoo.com/giannis-anteto… – 6:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
“Certain athletes kind of transcend their time in the spotlight; Michael Jordan being one of them. Steph will be another one,” Kerr said. “Long after Steph plays in his last NBA game, he’s still going to be a massive brand in and of himself… (1/2)
mercurynews.com/2023/03/30/war… – 5:40 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Holiday checks out for good with 51 points. He and Giannis combined for 89. Just seven Pacers opponents have ever scored more than 51 in regular season — Klay Thompson, George Gervin, Russell Westbrook, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Bernard King, Mo Williams. – 9:27 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Adam Silver on the NBA and NBPA’s CBA negotiations (and why the league wants to get to a new deal and out of the current one), Michael Jordan’s future in Charlotte and the league, and Ja Morant’s suspension
theathletic.com/4362156/2023/0… – 6:57 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What is it like racing for Michael Jordan and receiving a text message after a losing race?
🔊 @KurtBusch fills us in!
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/Ws3xu4c4bi – 4:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Adam Silver says Michael Jordan has indicated to him that if he sells his majority stake in the Hornets, he will remain an alternate governor and will still have an active interest in the future of the league and will be part of it going forward. – 3:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Michael Jordan will still remain an alternate governor in the NBA if he does sell his majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, Adam Silver, and will remain part of the NBA. As for sales talks, Silver said: “Yes there are discussions ongoing but nothing has been decided.” – 3:11 PM
More on this storyline
Charles Oakley and Kevin Garnett sat down for a conversation where they discussed the current state of the NBA, among many other topics. Oakley, an NBA All-Star (1994), admitted he is not a fan of load management. “A guy is making 40-50 million dollars. I think that you should wanna play, people are paying your salary, kids are coming to the games and they wanna see you. Especially, when East Coast comes to West Coast or vice versa. You gotta play those games [with full roster],” Oakley said in the recent KG Certified episode. “I think they are allowed into a business right now because they got lean and got so soft as the players league. They get what they want,” the 59-year-old continued. “I feel sorry for the fans, I’m apologizing for the old-school guys that you all had to go through this. I am sorry. Hopefully, they might straighten it out. -via BasketNews / March 31, 2023
Kwame Brown: “Everybody on my team got rookie hazing, except Brendan Haywood, because he went to North Carolina,” said Brown. I played for Charles Oakley and Jordan in Charlotte, and we were fine. As long as my check was there on the 1st and 15th, I didn’t care what Jordan was saying to me. If you talk to other veterans on the team, you could get a real assessment of what it was like…Yes, some of those things happened, but it happened to a majority of players in there. I didn’t take it personal. Once you know that’s how someone is, that’s who they are…Jordan had a great enough career where he deserved to get what he wants. I think that the trade should have happened. That’s why you don’t hear me bashing M.J. Why bring a 39-year-old guy there and not draft who he wanted? -via YouTube / January 17, 2023
Steiny & Guru Show – Stephen Curry on winning a 5th championship would put him past LeBron, Kobe & Duncan’s level: “The motivation is always just, ‘how much better can I get individually?’ It sounds cheesy as hell, but literally, it’s how much better can I get, what is the challenge of this season, and – do we have a belief that we can do it.” -via omny.fm / April 1, 2023
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham said the Lakers are trying to be ahead of the curve with managing LeBron’s minutes and workload. One example: more 4-5 minute shifts rather than his typical 7-9 minute shifts. They’re also trying to preserve his minutes in case they need him longer in crunch time. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / March 31, 2023
Dave McMenamin :LeBron James is playing against Minnesota according to Darvin Ham, as expected. -via Twitter @mcten / March 31, 2023
No, the 2022-23 Warriors are not 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. And Steve Kerr, a key role player during the Michael Jordan/Phil Jackson swan song and just a bit of an important piece of the Warriors’ reign, should be able to tell the difference. “This is not ‘The Last Dance,’” Kerr said on my podcast earlier this week, referring to the epic 10-episode 2020 documentary recounting those weighty Bulls days. “That was made clear in Chicago (back in 1997), that that was going to be it, Phil was done and everybody’s contracts were up. That was going to be it. “That’s not the case here at all. I know that Joe (Lacob) would love to keep this thing going. He’s been incredible in his financial commitment to keep this team strong and relevant for a decade. He’s always committed to that. So I think there’s a really good possibility that we keep things going here.” -via The Athletic / March 31, 2023
Prior to turning his attention to the NFL, Apostolopoulos was one of several bidders on a stake owner Michael Jordan is selling in the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. -via Toronto Globe & Mail / March 30, 2023
Thomas told “All the Smoke” that he wants Jordan to be truthful about the issues between the two, though he did not go into detail. “I got no problem sitting down, talking with anybody,” Thomas said. “I live with love, peace, truth, honesty, courage; I stand on my square. I’m upright. I’d sit in any chair, and I’d talk to anybody. But some people they ain’t telling the truth.” Jordan and Thomas were bitter rivals during their respective playing careers in the 1980s and 1990s. There are a few different things that happened that resulted in bad blood between the two. Nothing seemed to bother Thomas more than the way he was portrayed in “The Last Dance,” and he has ripped Jordan numerous times since. -via Larry Brown Sports / March 30, 2023