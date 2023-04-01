Live stream: Clippers 40, Pelicans 34

The Los Angeles Clippers (41-37) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (39-38) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 1, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 40, New Orleans Pelicans 34 (Q2 07:51)
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ with the tough 2 + 1
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/T1PcMRDgvT – 9:11 PM
CJ with the tough 2 + 1
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/T1PcMRDgvT – 9:11 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
All five touch the ball? That a very, very solid play. pic.twitter.com/BpuNe6PFjp – 9:08 PM
All five touch the ball? That a very, very solid play. pic.twitter.com/BpuNe6PFjp – 9:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brandon Ingram’s 911 ball just inside arc over Kawhi Leonard cuts Clippers lead to 31-21 to end 1st quarter.
Westbrook accounted for 6 of Clippers’ 11 buckets. 7 assists without a turnover. Leonard struggling with Herb Jones and co. (1/6 FGs) but has 4 rebounds and 3 assists. – 9:06 PM
Brandon Ingram’s 911 ball just inside arc over Kawhi Leonard cuts Clippers lead to 31-21 to end 1st quarter.
Westbrook accounted for 6 of Clippers’ 11 buckets. 7 assists without a turnover. Leonard struggling with Herb Jones and co. (1/6 FGs) but has 4 rebounds and 3 assists. – 9:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st: Clippers 31, Pelicans 21
Ingram 9 pts, 3 assts
Murphy 6 pts (2-2 3PT)
Valanciunas 2 pts, 3 rebs
Pels shot 34.8 percent from the floor, only attempted 5 3-pointers as a team. Clips have shown up on defense. Pels gotta find a way to respond. – 9:06 PM
End of 1st: Clippers 31, Pelicans 21
Ingram 9 pts, 3 assts
Murphy 6 pts (2-2 3PT)
Valanciunas 2 pts, 3 rebs
Pels shot 34.8 percent from the floor, only attempted 5 3-pointers as a team. Clips have shown up on defense. Pels gotta find a way to respond. – 9:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels relied a lot on Brandon Ingram to bail them out with tough shot-making in the first. Clippers look locked in. Generating good looks difficult so far. – 9:05 PM
Pels relied a lot on Brandon Ingram to bail them out with tough shot-making in the first. Clippers look locked in. Generating good looks difficult so far. – 9:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
lots of hoop left
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/VMA52StzZf – 9:05 PM
lots of hoop left
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/VMA52StzZf – 9:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Similar to last night in Memphis, Clippers open with a strong first quarter, though this one had a better final minute. Bench checked in with a 9-point lead and extend it to 31-21 entering the second. – 9:05 PM
Similar to last night in Memphis, Clippers open with a strong first quarter, though this one had a better final minute. Bench checked in with a 9-point lead and extend it to 31-21 entering the second. – 9:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum is in foul trouble after Clippers gave up FIVE offensive rebounds just before mandatory timeout at 2:32.
Clippers lead 26-17 in New Orleans. Russell Westbrook has been sharp offensively: 8 points, 3/3 FGs, 2/2 3s, 3 dimes. No turnovers for Clippers. – 8:58 PM
Nicolas Batum is in foul trouble after Clippers gave up FIVE offensive rebounds just before mandatory timeout at 2:32.
Clippers lead 26-17 in New Orleans. Russell Westbrook has been sharp offensively: 8 points, 3/3 FGs, 2/2 3s, 3 dimes. No turnovers for Clippers. – 8:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Russell Westbrook is shooting right around 30% on 3s this season but he sank a couple early and started drawing defenders to set up dunks for others. It’s been the extremely rare slow start for #Pelicans in 1Q – 8:58 PM
Russell Westbrook is shooting right around 30% on 3s this season but he sank a couple early and started drawing defenders to set up dunks for others. It’s been the extremely rare slow start for #Pelicans in 1Q – 8:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Really good start for Russell Westbrook, who was 3-3 for 8 points with 3 assists and 1 steal before checking out. He’s seeing things develop faster than New Orleans’ defense can stop them at the moment. – 8:56 PM
Really good start for Russell Westbrook, who was 3-3 for 8 points with 3 assists and 1 steal before checking out. He’s seeing things develop faster than New Orleans’ defense can stop them at the moment. – 8:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers absorb 2 early Trey Murphy 3s and go on 7-0 run, taking a 14-9 lead. Timeout New Orleans with 6:37 left in 1st quarter.
Kawhi is on BI
Nico is on CJ
Russ is on Trey
Zu is on JV
Norm is on Herb – 8:49 PM
Clippers absorb 2 early Trey Murphy 3s and go on 7-0 run, taking a 14-9 lead. Timeout New Orleans with 6:37 left in 1st quarter.
Kawhi is on BI
Nico is on CJ
Russ is on Trey
Zu is on JV
Norm is on Herb – 8:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Westbrook has made his first two three-pointers to start this game. Norm Powell is 1-5. Clippers have lost Trey Murphy several times, a little worrisome given losing another shooter, Kennard, last night fueled their second quarter from hell. – 8:48 PM
Westbrook has made his first two three-pointers to start this game. Norm Powell is 1-5. Clippers have lost Trey Murphy several times, a little worrisome given losing another shooter, Kennard, last night fueled their second quarter from hell. – 8:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
B.I. dime + Trigga splash = 🪄 pic.twitter.com/I48lkCSvup – 8:48 PM
B.I. dime + Trigga splash = 🪄 pic.twitter.com/I48lkCSvup – 8:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trigga gets us started with a bang ✨ pic.twitter.com/vRVJLK3Urb – 8:43 PM
Trigga gets us started with a bang ✨ pic.twitter.com/vRVJLK3Urb – 8:43 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy’s confidence has been through the roof lately, and for good reason. He’s got the home crowd rising in anticipation and loud as soon as he catches the ball, preparing to shoot a 3. He made 10 treys last Saturday and sinks his first tonight vs. Clippers – 8:42 PM
Trey Murphy’s confidence has been through the roof lately, and for good reason. He’s got the home crowd rising in anticipation and loud as soon as he catches the ball, preparing to shoot a 3. He made 10 treys last Saturday and sinks his first tonight vs. Clippers – 8:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Starting lineup in New Orleans
The crowd can’t boo Eric Gordon tonight pic.twitter.com/sFhcWI2ekg – 8:36 PM
Starting lineup in New Orleans
The crowd can’t boo Eric Gordon tonight pic.twitter.com/sFhcWI2ekg – 8:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
go time.
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/S11RLgm9Lf – 8:35 PM
go time.
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/S11RLgm9Lf – 8:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
we just minutes away from game time 🤪 pic.twitter.com/QgtkvKYZXI – 8:25 PM
we just minutes away from game time 🤪 pic.twitter.com/QgtkvKYZXI – 8:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers shot diet has leaned more towards 3s and away from the midrange with Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., and Kawhi Leonard missing time.
Tyronn Lue says he’s not concerned about any one particular shot, just wants Clippers to find the best shots possible. pic.twitter.com/r48ad42SXz – 8:15 PM
Clippers shot diet has leaned more towards 3s and away from the midrange with Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., and Kawhi Leonard missing time.
Tyronn Lue says he’s not concerned about any one particular shot, just wants Clippers to find the best shots possible. pic.twitter.com/r48ad42SXz – 8:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:04 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/1
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Russell Westbrook
NOP
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy III
Jonas Valanciunas
Herbert Jones
CJ McCollum – 8:03 PM
STARTERS 4/1
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Russell Westbrook
NOP
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy III
Jonas Valanciunas
Herbert Jones
CJ McCollum – 8:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Starters in New Orleans:
Kawhi
Batum
Zubac
Powell
Westbrook
Pelicans:
Ingram
Murphy
Valanciunas
Jones
McCollum – 8:02 PM
Starters in New Orleans:
Kawhi
Batum
Zubac
Powell
Westbrook
Pelicans:
Ingram
Murphy
Valanciunas
Jones
McCollum – 8:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
first five from the SKC
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/6K0YNZd0QT – 8:01 PM
first five from the SKC
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/6K0YNZd0QT – 8:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
glad to be back under these lights pic.twitter.com/bbVX5T5swz – 7:30 PM
glad to be back under these lights pic.twitter.com/bbVX5T5swz – 7:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Via #Pelicans stat maven Tommy Cooper, over the last 11 games, among Brandon Ingram’s 84 assists, 37 of them have been for two-point baskets, but 47 have generated three-pointers for teammates – 7:02 PM
Via #Pelicans stat maven Tommy Cooper, over the last 11 games, among Brandon Ingram’s 84 assists, 37 of them have been for two-point baskets, but 47 have generated three-pointers for teammates – 7:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
I don’t sense a lot of concern about Eric Gordon’s hip injury. After tonight the Clippers don’t play again until Wednesday. – 7:02 PM
I don’t sense a lot of concern about Eric Gordon’s hip injury. After tonight the Clippers don’t play again until Wednesday. – 7:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell will start in place of Eric Gordon, who is out tonight.
Kawhi Leonard will start with Powell, Ivica Zubac, Nicolas Batum, Russell Westbrook.
Powell is starting in part to break him and Bones Hyland up. – 7:01 PM
Norman Powell will start in place of Eric Gordon, who is out tonight.
Kawhi Leonard will start with Powell, Ivica Zubac, Nicolas Batum, Russell Westbrook.
Powell is starting in part to break him and Bones Hyland up. – 7:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
90 minutes out
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/EinZmnT0Tm – 7:00 PM
90 minutes out
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/EinZmnT0Tm – 7:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Ty Lue says Eric Gordon is out tonight.
Farewell to the Smoothie King Center tradition of booing Gordon every time he touches the ball. – 6:59 PM
Ty Lue says Eric Gordon is out tonight.
Farewell to the Smoothie King Center tradition of booing Gordon every time he touches the ball. – 6:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell will start tonight in New Orleans with Eric Gordon out. – 6:58 PM
Norm Powell will start tonight in New Orleans with Eric Gordon out. – 6:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s school for Larry’s auction:
Robert Russa Moton Charter School
Bid on @Larry Nance Jr‘s jersey from tonight’s game:
neworlns.co/3lWYl2l – 6:54 PM
Tonight’s school for Larry’s auction:
Robert Russa Moton Charter School
Bid on @Larry Nance Jr‘s jersey from tonight’s game:
neworlns.co/3lWYl2l – 6:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
PREGAME LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:46 PM
PREGAME LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This place has been a house of horrors in the 213 era.
1-5 record for Clippers in New Orleans since 2019 offseason, and the one win required 56 points from Lou Will and Trezz. pic.twitter.com/NZMmBwhoJK – 6:33 PM
This place has been a house of horrors in the 213 era.
1-5 record for Clippers in New Orleans since 2019 offseason, and the one win required 56 points from Lou Will and Trezz. pic.twitter.com/NZMmBwhoJK – 6:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Don’t miss out!
Go to the Pelicans app and play the Courtside Challenge before tipoff for your chance to win a signed Herb Jones jersey!
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/YaGbPRqNpQ – 6:30 PM
Don’t miss out!
Go to the Pelicans app and play the Courtside Challenge before tipoff for your chance to win a signed Herb Jones jersey!
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/YaGbPRqNpQ – 6:30 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Home game —> Game Worn Jersey Auction 🔥
Tonight school is ROBERT RUSSA MOTON CHARTER SCHOOL!
Bid on my jersey from tonight game to help support NOLA public schools!
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 6:16 PM
Home game —> Game Worn Jersey Auction 🔥
Tonight school is ROBERT RUSSA MOTON CHARTER SCHOOL!
Bid on my jersey from tonight game to help support NOLA public schools!
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 6:16 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Okay, hear me out. Super low-usage Russell Westbrook is not exactly the worst NBA draft player comparison for Andre Jackson.
ftw.usatoday.com/2023/04/andre-… – 6:09 PM
Okay, hear me out. Super low-usage Russell Westbrook is not exactly the worst NBA draft player comparison for Andre Jackson.
ftw.usatoday.com/2023/04/andre-… – 6:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“So happy for him and his program.”
Clippers coach Jay Larranaga, son of Miami basketball coach James Larranaga, joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine to discuss his father’s Hurricanes making it to the Final Four
Catch the Final Four on @SXMCollege: siriusxm.us/CollegeSportsR… pic.twitter.com/0sJRuUCPzz – 6:05 PM
“So happy for him and his program.”
Clippers coach Jay Larranaga, son of Miami basketball coach James Larranaga, joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine to discuss his father’s Hurricanes making it to the Final Four
Catch the Final Four on @SXMCollege: siriusxm.us/CollegeSportsR… pic.twitter.com/0sJRuUCPzz – 6:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
starting the home stand with some style
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/w8JWvSCSZr – 6:00 PM
starting the home stand with some style
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/w8JWvSCSZr – 6:00 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
There are only two NBA games tonight, but both are important for the #Rockets.
If the Clippers fall in New Orleans and Miami beats Dallas, the Clippers pick will be #18 and both New Orleans (#17) and the LA Lakers (#16) will be tied in the loss column with LAC. – 5:53 PM
There are only two NBA games tonight, but both are important for the #Rockets.
If the Clippers fall in New Orleans and Miami beats Dallas, the Clippers pick will be #18 and both New Orleans (#17) and the LA Lakers (#16) will be tied in the loss column with LAC. – 5:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Hi from New Orleans: The Clippers have lost three in a row to the Pelicans entering tonight, and four consecutive games here in New Orleans (they’re 2-6 in N.O. since 2018). – 5:47 PM
Hi from New Orleans: The Clippers have lost three in a row to the Pelicans entering tonight, and four consecutive games here in New Orleans (they’re 2-6 in N.O. since 2018). – 5:47 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Two-team race snapshot:
8) #Pelicans 39-38. Sat vs. LAC; Tue vs. Sac; Wed vs. Mem; Fri vs. NYK; Sun at Min
10) Thunder 38-40. Sun vs. Phx; Tue at GSW; Thu at Uta; Sun vs. Mem
OKC loss at Ind was damaging. If OKC goes 4-0, Pels still only need to go 3-2 (NOP has tiebreaker) – 4:55 PM
Two-team race snapshot:
8) #Pelicans 39-38. Sat vs. LAC; Tue vs. Sac; Wed vs. Mem; Fri vs. NYK; Sun at Min
10) Thunder 38-40. Sun vs. Phx; Tue at GSW; Thu at Uta; Sun vs. Mem
OKC loss at Ind was damaging. If OKC goes 4-0, Pels still only need to go 3-2 (NOP has tiebreaker) – 4:55 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Pelicans (H) Home Whites vs. Clippers (A) Road Alternates
7.6/10 pic.twitter.com/fQ30heZFnM – 4:47 PM
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Pelicans (H) Home Whites vs. Clippers (A) Road Alternates
7.6/10 pic.twitter.com/fQ30heZFnM – 4:47 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get the 411 on tonight’s contest in New Orleans
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 4:30 PM
Get the 411 on tonight’s contest in New Orleans
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 4:30 PM
Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum
Félicitations big bro, tu es à ta place parmi les plus grands. Immense respect @Tony Parker pic.twitter.com/I5N4kqjV3h – 4:28 PM
Félicitations big bro, tu es à ta place parmi les plus grands. Immense respect @Tony Parker pic.twitter.com/I5N4kqjV3h – 4:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
If you missed news of the tentative CBA agreement last night, here’s one of the details in it (as reported by ESPN) that would take aim at top spenders, such as the Clippers: https://t.co/6yOA3Mt3Wk pic.twitter.com/4NQF0oXcXG – 3:50 PM
If you missed news of the tentative CBA agreement last night, here’s one of the details in it (as reported by ESPN) that would take aim at top spenders, such as the Clippers: https://t.co/6yOA3Mt3Wk pic.twitter.com/4NQF0oXcXG – 3:50 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Not much season left, still uncertainty in the West’s 4-12 (though it’s starting to sorta/kinda take shape):
Loss column (top-3 avoid play-in, bottom two don’t make play-in)
PHX: 35
GST/LAC: 37
LAL/NOP: 38
MIN: 39
DAL/OKC: 40
UTA: 41
Remaining head-to-head (record; remaining): pic.twitter.com/Xp7Ck8Q4Q2 – 3:34 PM
Not much season left, still uncertainty in the West’s 4-12 (though it’s starting to sorta/kinda take shape):
Loss column (top-3 avoid play-in, bottom two don’t make play-in)
PHX: 35
GST/LAC: 37
LAL/NOP: 38
MIN: 39
DAL/OKC: 40
UTA: 41
Remaining head-to-head (record; remaining): pic.twitter.com/Xp7Ck8Q4Q2 – 3:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers really could use a game tonight where both Nico/RoCo are on.
Marcus Morris Sr. last played/started a week ago vs Pelicans. It didn’t go well.
Since then:
– W vs CHI: 8 Batum 3s, RoCo scoreless
– W at MEM: 7 RoCo 3s, Batum 1 made FG
– L at MEM: Nico/RoCo 1/7 FGs
– NO: ? – 3:31 PM
Clippers really could use a game tonight where both Nico/RoCo are on.
Marcus Morris Sr. last played/started a week ago vs Pelicans. It didn’t go well.
Since then:
– W vs CHI: 8 Batum 3s, RoCo scoreless
– W at MEM: 7 RoCo 3s, Batum 1 made FG
– L at MEM: Nico/RoCo 1/7 FGs
– NO: ? – 3:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Clippers at New Orleans for Saturday night.
Kawhi Leonard is set to play. The Clippers need him at his best, because Brandon Ingram is playing some of the best ball in the NBA right now at the SF position offensively, while Herb Jones is a 🔒. pic.twitter.com/5wy9R4x6er – 3:25 PM
Some matchup rankings headed into Clippers at New Orleans for Saturday night.
Kawhi Leonard is set to play. The Clippers need him at his best, because Brandon Ingram is playing some of the best ball in the NBA right now at the SF position offensively, while Herb Jones is a 🔒. pic.twitter.com/5wy9R4x6er – 3:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Eric Gordon (right hip) is listed as questionable to play today in New Orleans, per the most recent injury report update filed with the league. Kawhi isn’t on the report; the plan to play his season’s first back-to-back appears still on. – 3:14 PM
Eric Gordon (right hip) is listed as questionable to play today in New Orleans, per the most recent injury report update filed with the league. Kawhi isn’t on the report; the plan to play his season’s first back-to-back appears still on. – 3:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Leave it to Kawhi Leonard to play his first game on 0 days rest in two years on April 1. The Fun Guy!
theathletic.com/4371131/2023/0… – 3:08 PM
📰 @TheAthletic
Leave it to Kawhi Leonard to play his first game on 0 days rest in two years on April 1. The Fun Guy!
theathletic.com/4371131/2023/0… – 3:08 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I can’t wait to be in the SKC tonight for the Pelicans game. Feeling like the crowd is gonna be into this one – 2:37 PM
I can’t wait to be in the SKC tonight for the Pelicans game. Feeling like the crowd is gonna be into this one – 2:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Two 30-point triple doubles in the last 5️⃣ games 🔥
Ingram and the #Pelicans are back in action tonight vs. the Clippers! 👀
📍: @SmoothieKingCtr
🕖: 7:30 pm CT
📺: Bally Sports New Orleans
📻: @995WRNO
🎟️: neworlns.co/PelicansTickets pic.twitter.com/ia5QEHXE4L – 2:31 PM
Two 30-point triple doubles in the last 5️⃣ games 🔥
Ingram and the #Pelicans are back in action tonight vs. the Clippers! 👀
📍: @SmoothieKingCtr
🕖: 7:30 pm CT
📺: Bally Sports New Orleans
📻: @995WRNO
🎟️: neworlns.co/PelicansTickets pic.twitter.com/ia5QEHXE4L – 2:31 PM