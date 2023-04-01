Damian Lillard on being shut down for the season: 'I wouldn't say it's my decision at all'

Players feel the wrath of fans for load management in the NBA, but more often than not it’s a team’s medical and training staff — driven by analytics and the use of wearable sensors — that sit a player. Guys don’t get to the NBA not wanting to compete. Case in point, Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers have shut him down for the rest of the season, but he told Dan Patrick on the Dan Patrick Show that it was a team call, not his. “I wouldn’t say it’s my decision at all. I think maybe the team protecting me from myself… Every time that I’ve had some type injury like that kind of get irritated or aggravated or something like that, it’s come from just like a heavy load, and stress, and just, you know, going out there and trying to go above and beyond. So, you know, I would say just; there is something there, and also them just trying to protect me from myself as well.”
Source: Kurt Helin @ NBC Sports
Damian Lillard says Trail Blazers shut him down, talks loyalty to Portland nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/31/dam… – 9:17 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@RohanNadkarni: The MVP race tightens, explaining my Lakers pick and a key offseason looms for the Blazers and Dame. Links: bit.ly/3JwrytM – 7:07 PM
ICYMI for @RealGM, I wrote about Damian Lillard, a partnership that is no longer providing dividends and, even if he leaves, how he’s already different than most stars of his generation. basketball.realgm.com/analysis/27098… – 4:25 PM
Brandon Ingram is the 5th player with multiple 30-point triple-doubles this season. The others:
Nikola Jokic
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Damian Lillard
Jokic, Doncic and Ingram had multiple 30-point triple-doubles in the same calendar month. – 12:44 AM
Blazers vs. Kings
QUESTIONABLE – Trendon Watford (ankle). DOUBTFUL – Ryan Arcidiacono (lumbar); Cam Reddish (lumbar). OUT – Ibou Badji (knee); Jerami Grant (quad); Keon Johnson (finger); Damian Lillard (calf); Jusuf Nurkic (knee); Anfernee Simons (foot); Justise Winslow (ankle). – 8:52 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut discuss @trailblazers. Pro thinks Damian Lillard needs to be traded.
Do you agree? Tell us what you think.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Portland #Trade pic.twitter.com/n2242B3mB8 – 5:59 PM
March 30 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.61
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.29
3. Luka Dončić: 15.43
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.56
5. Damian Lillard: 14.23
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.11
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.93
8. Anthony Davis: 13.22
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.65
10. LeBron James: 12.57 pic.twitter.com/6twwymQXi6 – 12:29 PM
VT didn’t just lose an OL coach. He took an recruit with him to Notre Dame at the worst possible time. How many more? A lot of work has been undone in the key job of finding, developing the OL.
Notre Dame adds 2024 commit from Georgia fightingirishwire.usatoday.com/lists/college-… via @irishwirend – 10:44 AM
PPP in halfcourt excluding Cs (min 400 poss, via Synergy):
Isaiah Joe – 1.20 (Strokin’ Joe)
Mikal Bridges (BK) – 1.19 (oh baby)
Lauri Markkanen – 1.15
Kevin Huerter – 1.14
Steph Curry – 1.14
Corey Kispert – 1.14
Harrison Barnes – 1.14
Dame Dolla – 1.13
Keegan Murray – 1.13 – 5:02 AM
Lu Dort’s day:
Damian Lillard calls him the best defender in the NBA.
Goes for 20 points, 3 steals, 3-7 from 3.
Beats former teammate Eugene Omoruyi for the game-winning jumpball. pic.twitter.com/EqsCDUSUjo – 12:28 AM
Keegan Murray knocks down his first 3-pointer of the night. He needs two more to break Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. Just passed Damian Lillard for No. 2. – 10:15 PM
From Kings:
With his first 3-point field goal at the 9:57 mark of Q1 tonight at POR, Keegan Murray has passed Damian Lillard (2012-13: 185) for the second-most 3PM in a season by a rookie in NBA history with 186. – 10:14 PM
Keegan Murray three. He officially passes Dame Lillard for 2nd most threes by a rookie in NBA history. Fitting it’s in Portland. – 10:14 PM
from media row view so far tonight — here’s the tally of which blazers jerseys fans are sporting tonight pregame–
Lillard: 9
Grant: 2
Sharpe: 3
AND
Z-Bo: 2 – 9:59 PM
Should be fun to watch @trailblazers tonight vs. @SacramentoKings. No Lillard, Grant, Simons, Nurkic, Watford or Reddish.
Who’s left?
Feel bad for season ticket-holders who wind up watching a G-League team.
#RipCity – 6:43 PM
Most PPG by quarter this season:
1st — Luka Doncic (11.4)
2nd — Damian Lillard (9.4)
3rd — Luka Doncic (10.1)
4th — Kyrie Irving (9.2) pic.twitter.com/vCTROIsQGP – 1:21 PM
Good story by @jwquick on Lu Dort, who Dame Lillard calls the best defender in the NBA: theathletic.com/4358074/2023/0… – 1:04 PM
Kings-Blazers gameday live: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant injury updates sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:18 PM
My thoughts on All-NBA:
Luka
Mitchell
Tatum
Giannis
Jokic
Steph
Jrue
Jaylen
Sabonis
Embiid
Fox
Lillard
Butler
Markkanen
Lopez
Not sure what to do about Shai, Booker, Bam, Haliburton, Ja, or Randle – 9:33 AM
Blazers’ reportedly may consider trading Damian Lillard
sportando.basketball/en/blazers-rep… – 8:19 AM
More on this storyline
Lillard also talked about his loyalty to Portland, which is partly tied to how he wants to win a ring — the way Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo did, with the team and city that drafted them. “I just have a way that I want to get things done for myself… I just have my stance on what I want to see happen, but in this business, you just never know.” -via NBC Sports / April 1, 2023
Matt Barnes: “I hope we don’t see Damian Lillard in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform no more. That’s no knock on him. I just you know as loyal his as he and you and… I think the only way Dame leaves Portland is if they quote unquote make him leave (…) I think Portland’s gonna have to push him out to get him to leave. I don’t think if you leave it up to him that he’s going to leave at this point.” -via YouTube / March 30, 2023
Damian Lillard is one of the NBA’s most feared scorers, and it didn’t take him long to answer who he thinks is the best defender in the NBA. “Lu Dort,” Lillard said. “I think he has the perfect balance of strength, quickness, speed and desire to do it. And he’s young. So I just think he is the best at it.” -via The Athletic / March 29, 2023