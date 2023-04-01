Donovan Mitchell wants to face the Knicks in Playoffs

On Friday, Donovan Mitchell not only obliged a question about the theoretical matchup, he launched into a long answer about the powerful emotions associated with playing postseason games in New York. “It’s full circle. You wouldn’t want it any other way. What kid wouldn’t want to play against his hometown team in the playoffs?” Mitchell said. “I think for me, I wouldn’t want it any other way. It’s a storybook ending — it’s not ending, but it’s a storyline. Something that’s really special and near and dear to me, being able to play in a playoff game in front of my friends and family, the team that I grew up watching.”
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Donovan Mitchell erases LeBron’s name from one of the Cavaliers’ scoring records
cbssports.com/nba/news/donov… – 12:36 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Donovan Mitchell eager for “full circle” playoff series against the Knicks.
Josh Hart could emerge as the Mitchell stopper.
trib.al/deftUB4 – 11:32 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jalen Brunson vs. Donovan Mitchell last night:
✅ 48 PTS / 42 PTS
✅ 9 AST / 5 AST
✅ 18-32 FG / 16-23 FG
✅ 7-12 3P / 6-9 3P
Brunson set a new career high for points.
Mitchell recorded his 11th 40-point game, a new @cavs single-season record.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Just watched Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell duel and then back to the hotel and saw last few minutes of Caitlin Clark – wow. Doesn’t even hit the rim down the stretch as she ices the game. – 11:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
This pass by Donovan Mitchell out of a trap to the opposite corner was an absolute thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/juiyV2E8Cw – 11:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on the loss to the Knicks tonight: “We’ll revisit this when the time ends, but right now we can’t sit here and let this hang over our head.” – 10:59 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
With no Julius Randle and a statement win, Jalen Brunson just gave Knick fans 50 reasons to not trip over not getting Donovan Mitchell! Carry on… – 10:00 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Final: Knicks 130, Cavs 116. Jalen Brunson has career-high 48 points for New York. Donovan Mitchell had 42 for Cavs. – 9:53 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lose to the Knicks 130-116 after being outscored 25-14 in the fourth quarter. Defense was a mess for Cleveland all game long. Jalen Brunson had a career-high 48 points for New York. Donovan Mitchell had 42 points for the Cavs in the loss. – 9:50 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
According to the Cavs, this is Donovan Mitchell’s 11th 40-point game this season, passing LeBron James (10 in 2005-06) for the MOST 40-PT games in a single season in #Cavs history.
Mitchell also tied Kyrie Irving (11) for the 2nd-most 40-PT games by a Cavs player. – 9:46 PM
According to the Cavs, this is Donovan Mitchell’s 11th 40-point game this season, passing LeBron James (10 in 2005-06) for the MOST 40-PT games in a single season in #Cavs history.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell now has as many 40-point games as a member of the #Cavs as Kyrie Irving does.
Mitchell has played 66 games for Cleveland. Irving played 381. – 9:43 PM
Donovan Mitchell now has as many 40-point games as a member of the #Cavs as Kyrie Irving does.
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Donovan Mitchell has registered his 11th 40-point game this season. That is a Cavalier single season record for 40-point games. He now ties Kyrie Irving for 2nd on the Cavaliers all-time 40-point game list.
LeBron James: 51 games.
Donovan Mitchell/Kyrie Irving: 11. – 9:39 PM
Donovan Mitchell has registered his 11th 40-point game this season. That is a Cavalier single season record for 40-point games. He now ties Kyrie Irving for 2nd on the Cavaliers all-time 40-point game list.
LeBron James: 51 games.
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell has just recorded his 11th 40-point game of the season. – 9:38 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Somebody is finally guarding Donovan Mitchell and it’s Josh Hart. …Doing much better job with that assignment than Quentin Grimes. – 9:28 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Looks like this may be one of those “Donovan Mitchell plays the whole second half” nights. He’s out there to start the fourth. – 9:20 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Knicks 105-102. Donovan Mitchell has 38 points for Cleveland and Jalen Brunson has 40 points for the Knicks. Teams cooled off a bit in the third quarter, Cavs need a bit more defense in the fourth tonight. Should be a fun finish. – 9:18 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 3rd Q: Knicks 105, Cavs 102. Jalen Brunson has 40 points, 8 assists. Donovan Mitchell had 38 for Cleveland. Cavs can’t stop them on defense. – 9:18 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jalen Brunson is up to 33 points at halftime. Donovan Mitchell has 26.
79-72 here at the break. A LOT of offense, not so much defense. – 8:37 PM
Jalen Brunson is up to 33 points at halftime. Donovan Mitchell has 26.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are down at the half 79-72 to the Knicks. Can’t imagine Jalen Brunson has played a better half of basketball in his life. He’s got 33 points on 20 shots and the Knicks hit 12 3s. Donovan Mitchell has 26 for the Cavs while Darius Garland has 18 points and eight assists. – 8:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell picks up his third foul with about 3 minutes remaining in the first half. Maybe the only thing that can slow him down tonight. – 8:27 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Donovan Mitchell scored more points in the 1Q (23pts, 9-10FG, 3-4 3ptFG) than the #Cavs scored as a team in 3 of 4 quarters in their 12/4 loss in New York.
Jalen Brunson was almost as good — 21pts, 8-11FG. – 8:11 PM
Donovan Mitchell scored more points in the 1Q (23pts, 9-10FG, 3-4 3ptFG) than the #Cavs scored as a team in 3 of 4 quarters in their 12/4 loss in New York.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
What a heck of a first quarter offensively here. #Cavs lead 47-42 at the end of the first. (And no, that is not a typo). Cavs shot 17 of 23 from the field and 6 of 8 from 3.
Two 20+ point scorers in this game after the first: Donovan Mitchell (23) and Jalen Brunson (21) – 8:09 PM
What a heck of a first quarter offensively here. #Cavs lead 47-42 at the end of the first. (And no, that is not a typo). Cavs shot 17 of 23 from the field and 6 of 8 from 3.
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Neither team playing much defense. Cavs 47, Knicks 42. Donovan Mitchell has 23 points for Cleveland; Jalen Brunson 21 for NY. – 8:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
That pass out of the trap by #Cavs Donovan Mitchell was completely bananas. On time. On target. In the shooting pocket for Cedi Osman. Gracious me. – 8:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Warning: what you are seeing tonight is not the defense-first style of playoff basketball that will begin in two weeks. Cavs 47-Knicks 42 at the end of one quarter. Donovan Mitchell 9-for-10, 23 points. Jalen Brunson 8-for-11, 21 points. – 8:07 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Old fashioned guard showdown here in the first quarter:
Donovan Mitchell: 21 points.
Jalen Brunson: 20 points – 8:05 PM
Old fashioned guard showdown here in the first quarter:
Donovan Mitchell: 21 points.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Insane first 10 mins in Cleveland
Donovan Mitchell has 21 points in 8-for-8 shooting
Jalen Brunson had 15 on 9 FG attempts
First quarter is not over yet! – 8:01 PM
Insane first 10 mins in Cleveland
Donovan Mitchell has 21 points in 8-for-8 shooting
Jalen Brunson had 15 on 9 FG attempts
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs shooting 74 percent from field, yet only have a 37-33 lead with 2:37 left in the first quarter. Donovan Mitchell has 21 points – 8:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
OK, so it’s going to be one of THOSE nights for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell, huh? – 7:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Does Donovan Mitchell think he’s Taurean Prince? 8-for-8, 21 points in 9 minutes. – 7:59 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
My. God. #Cavs Donovan Mitchell is on another level at the moment. Has 21 points in the first quarter alone. – 7:59 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell on fire. He’s got 21 points already. Perfect 8-of-8 shooting. Just lights out. – 7:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Feel like I’ve seen this before – Donovan Mitchell is 6-for-6 for 18 points in 8 minutes. – 7:58 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
What a sequence right there. #Cavs Donovan Mitchell blocks RJ Barrett’s layup, Darius Garland grabs the defensive rebound and pushes the ball up the floor and Caris LeVert hits a pullup 3 on the other end of the floor.
Cavs lead 22-16. – 7:54 PM
What a sequence right there. #Cavs Donovan Mitchell blocks RJ Barrett’s layup, Darius Garland grabs the defensive rebound and pushes the ball up the floor and Caris LeVert hits a pullup 3 on the other end of the floor.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell already with 11 points after that 3. He is going to work on the offensive end early. – 7:51 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell has it going easy on. He’s up to 11 quick ones for the #Cavs. – 7:50 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starters tonight against the Knicks: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens, and Evan Mobley – 7:14 PM
More on this storyline
Against the Knicks, he’d be the center of attention as the top player and the trade target who got away from New York. “I’m excited for the challenge,” Mitchell said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. If that happens.” -via New York Daily News / April 1, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell on whether the 3 seed is still within reach: “You never know. I will never forget my second year, we were not supposed to play the Houston Rockets. I think we had a better chance of getting struck by lightning statistically & we ended up playing them.” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / March 31, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Evan Mobley’s leap: “Despite what people said at the beginning of the year, I kept the receipts for him on Twitter. People said a lot about him at the beginning of the year, about him not taking that step and I haven’t heard much of that since” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / March 31, 2023