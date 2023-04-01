Draymond Green criticizes new CBA provision: This is what we rushed into a deal for?

Draymond Green: Players lose again…. Smh! Middle and Lower spectrum teams don’t spend because they don’t want to. They want to lose. So increase their spending capabilities, just to increase them. They continue to cut out the middle. And this is what we rushed into a deal for? Smdh! Never fails
I have a lot more to say about this!! Guess I’ll save it for the pod! I was excited…. A deal about to get done!!! TRASH!!! *Bubba Dub voice – 12:43 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Never seen someone go to a table with the assets that makes an entire machine go, and lose EVERY time! Blasphemous 🤣🤣😂😂 – 12:41 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green has a team in mind he’d like to play in the playoffs, but it’s not for the reason you’d think. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/30/dra… – 4:00 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Draymond Green back out there after limping off the court late in first half. – 11:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green starts the seconf half, but the same sluggish start from the Warriors to begin the third quarter – 11:21 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond Green went to the locker room after this collision with Tre Jones. pic.twitter.com/NJSy0PK0Og – 11:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Here’s where Draymond Green collided with Tre Jones. He immediately grabbed his right knee and limped to the locker room pic.twitter.com/tR87odh39i – 11:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors make six 3-pointers in the second quarter after an 0-13 start and lead San Antonio 54-51 at halftime.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green went back to the locker room shortly before halftime after colliding with Tre Jones. He was seen grabbing his right knee and limped off the court.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 54-51 at halftime on the Spurs
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green heading back to the locker room after colliding with San Antonio’s Tre Jones. He was grabbing at his right knee before exiting the court. – 11:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Draymond Green limps off the court to the locker room after suffering a leg injury. – 11:03 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jonathan Kuminga is going to come in for Draymond, who is limping after knee-to-knee contact. He is walking off on his own power but it looked like it hurt a lot. – 11:03 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Tre Jones and Draymond Green crash into each other, and Draymond came away grabbing his right knee area. Limping off now and heading into the locker room – 11:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green is holding his right knee and is clearly is a lot of pain. Jonathan Kuminga is coming in for him
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green just hurt his right knee. He’s limping off the court. Jonathan Kuminga just replaced him in the lineup. – 11:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Same Warriors starters as last time with Jonathan Kuminga in for Kevon Looney
Steph
Klay
DiVincenzo
Kuminga
Draymond – 9:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Wrote about it, read about it
There are existential pressures on the dynasty, for sure. At some point, it will end. But Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have held up their parts this season, and all Warriors things still flow from this core. Now that Gary Payton II has been re-acquired in a trade and gotten healthy and Jonathan Kuminga has earned Kerr’s trust (well, mostly), Kerr has a much steadier feel for what this group can do and how he should manage the whole thing. “I think we’ve felt things coming together,” Kerr said. “We look more like a two-way basketball team more often now than we did even a few weeks ago. We’re not there yet, obviously. I mean, we’re not consistent enough. But I think we know we’re capable of getting where we need to be. And getting Gary back is a huge help; he gives us that extra defensive stopper.” -via The Athletic / March 31, 2023
Jason Dumas: Draymond hosted some kids today at the California Academy of Sciences — they were part of Joshua’s Gift, a nonprofit that supports the social, mental, emotional, and economic needs of families living with autism. pic.twitter.com/jD4gNaKr06 -via Twitter @JDumasReports / March 31, 2023
Will the Dallas Mavericks have the next big super team in the NBA? According to Bill Simmons, the answer is yes. Simmons recently predicted that LeBron James and Draymond Green will join Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with the Mavs at some point down the road, per the Bill Simmons podcast, clip via Kenny Bybee. “I think he (Draymond Green) ends up in Dallas with Kyrie and with Luka,” Simmons said on the podcast. “And then LeBron tries to figure out a way to get there eventually. That’s my prediction.” -via Clutch Points / March 30, 2023