Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker headline official 2023 Hall of Fame class

Bleacher Report: Official Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Becky Hammon, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Pop, Hammon, Parker, Gasol, Nowitzki, Wade, Valvano, the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s team, Gene Keady, Gary Blair … an incredible Hall of Fame class.
apnews.com/article/basket… – 11:35 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
As part of his last hurrah @memphisnews, @evan_b wrote about Pau Gasol — now the first Hall of Famer to spend a significant portion of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies. Thoughts from Hubie Brown, Eric Musselman and Brevin Knight.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:26 AM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
See you in Springfield @DwyaneWade! You are beyond deserving. I am looking forward to chronicling ANOTHER chapter of your story in August. @Hoophall – 11:13 AM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Dwyane Wade becomes the first player drafted by the Miami Heat to be elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame. – 11:06 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It’s official: Heat icon Dwyane Wade is a first-ballot Hall of Famer miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:04 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Officially official: Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki is part of Naismith HOF Class of 2023 dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:03 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat icon Dwyane Wade named to Hall of Fame Class of 2023. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:02 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jeremy Sochan and Tony Parker spoke about the past, present, and future of the San Antonio Spurs
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:24 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
In Sandro Mamukelashvili, the #Spurs just might have found a player who can follow in the playmaking footsteps of the international players who formed the core of 2014 Finals “The Beautiful Game”: Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Boris Diaw.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Walker Kessler passed Pau Gasol on the rookie block list with his 170th block of the season tonight…
He’s the first rookie since 1997-98 to get 170 blocks in a season. (Tim Duncan) – 11:56 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Former NBA stars Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker have each been elected to this year’s HOF class, along with former WNBA star Becky Hammon & longtime NBA coach Gregg Popovich. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/n… – 4:02 PM
George Karl: Congrats on the HOF induction to the GOAT, Coach Popovich, along with Becky, Dwayne, Pau, Dirk, Tony, Coach Keady and the rest of an amazing @Hoophall class of ‘23! pic.twitter.com/W0Hk0WphgD -via Twitter @CoachKarl22 / April 1, 2023
Lillard also talked about his loyalty to Portland, which is partly tied to how he wants to win a ring — the way Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo did, with the team and city that drafted them. “I just have a way that I want to get things done for myself… I just have my stance on what I want to see happen, but in this business, you just never know.” -via NBC Sports / April 1, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich are among the finalists who’ve been elected into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023. Formal announcement will come at Final Four in Houston this weekend. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 29, 2023
Ira Winderman: Dwyane Wade on being elected to Hall, “I’m like a kid in a candy store right now.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 1, 2023
Dwyane Wade: 1st ballot. 🙏🏿 Thank you to the @Hoophall and the voters for the honor. pic.twitter.com/dLwChbAwaX -via Twitter @DwyaneWade / April 1, 2023
Movistar NBA: Pau Gasol: “Defense has disappeared. I don’t like that we’re losing the essence of basketball… which is to play as a team.” -via Twitter / March 17, 2023
“No disrespect to OTE and college, but Scoot is playing in a league where billionaire owners are sending their players down to practice to play to get better,” Hart said to Andscape. “Billionaires are taking it seriously. Everybody judging Scoot should take it seriously that he has been playing pro ball for two years. He is like a two-year veteran at the pro level. When he does get to an NBA team, no disrespect to who he is playing with now, but he is going to be playing with NBA rotation players. “So, he is going to look even better in the NBA. Now [in the NBA] he is playing with that 40% 3-point shooter. Now he is playing with that veteran NBA center and small forward. The court is going to open up even more for him. It’s going to be crazy. People are going to be like, ‘Damn, we overjudged.’ People are always talking about, ‘Can he shoot?’ I played with Tony Parker when he was a rookie. He wasn’t a shooter.” -via Andscape / March 29, 2023
