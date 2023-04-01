Kawhi Leonard available to play first back-to-back games in two years

Law Murray: Clippers officially say Eric Gordon is questionable tonight at New Orleans due to right hip tightness. Paul George and Marcus Morris out. Kawhi Leonard in for first time on 0 days rest in two years. Also: Brandon Boston Jr. available for first time since late February.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Leave it to Kawhi Leonard to play his first game on 0 days rest in two years on April 1. The Fun Guy!
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers officially say Eric Gordon is questionable tonight at New Orleans due to right hip tightness.
Paul George and Marcus Morris out.
Kawhi Leonard in for first time on 0 days rest in two years.
Also: Brandon Boston Jr. available for first time since late February. – 1:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When I asked Dillon Brooks about seeing Kawhi, but only for a half:
“It’s a little frustrating on my part, because I really want to test my skills. But you know, overall, it’s health. It’s getting ready for the playoffs. So you know, you got to understand it.” – 12:05 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell and Russell Westbrook said they weren’t aware Kawhi would play only the first half. So, it wasn’t something they could prepare for.
Russ: “I don’t know if anybody knew but that was something that Kawhi and the medical staff figured out. But no, I didn’t know.” – 10:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said he expects Kawhi to be able to play his full workload tomorrow. – 10:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that Kawhi Leonard is fully available tomorrow at New Orleans – 10:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Clippers lost tonight after leading by 20 in the 1Q, with Kawhi Leonard sitting out the 2nd half to play in tomorrow’s back-to-back against the Pelicans. Suns will be up 2 on LAC in the loss column if they take care of business against the shorthanded Nuggets tonight – 10:16 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers split with Memphis on this trip, losing 108-94, as Kawhi watches the second half from the bench. He will play tomorrow in New Orleasn – 10:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Well tonight happened
Memphis beats Clippers 108-94. Clippers led by 20 in 1st quarter, Grizzlies led by 22 in 4th quarter.
Kawhi Leonard didn’t play after halftime and the rout was on from there. He plans on playing in New Orleans tomorrow.
Desmond Bane: 22 points, 9:1 AST-TO – 10:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard isn’t expected to play in the second half tonight. Leonard wants to play tomorrow in New Orleans. It would be his first back-to-back in about two years. Doing that would mean playing a lighter load tonight, though. – 9:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A Terance Mann 3 from Westbrook (11 assists) puts Clippers on 7-0 run and cuts Memphis lead to 60-58 with 9:07 left in 3rd quarter.
To reset: Eric Gordon (hip) and Kawhi Leonard (b2b) are out for rest of game. Powell and Mann are in 1st unit. Bones/RoCo/Plumlee still off bench. – 9:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The last time Kawhi Leonard played both games of a back-to-back: April 8-9, 2021.
2020-21 season is only season (6 games) since 2017 offseason that Kawhi Leonard played on 0 days rest. – 9:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Grizzlies 55, Clippers 51 at halftime
Clippers saw their 20-point lead unravel in part by losing Luke Kennard, who made four three-pointers during the second quarter.
Zubac: 11 pts, 13 reb
Gordon: 13 pts
Kawhi: 12 – 9:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brutal mental mistake by Eric Gordon. Passed in back court to Kawhi Leonard, who wasn’t looking. Desmond Bane accepted the donation and cashed his first 3 of the game.
3rd timeout of the quarter taken by Clippers. Memphis up 52-45 with 3:33 left in 1st half. – 9:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Memphis has won the second quarter 31-11 with 3:33 still to play. The bench struggled to hold the lead to begin the quarter but the starters haven’t fared much better. Gordon just threw a pass to Kawhi, who wasn’t expecting it, and Bane picked it off and hit a three. – 9:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris is 3-of-4 from three in tonight’s first half.
Entering tonight’s game, Harris ranks third in the league in three-point % since January 1st (46.3%), trailing only Luke Kennard (50.4%) and Kawhi Leonard (46.8%). – 8:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Other than a blown coverage that resulted in alley-oop from Ja to JJJ, near flawless start for Clippers in Memphis.
Kawhi corner 3 from Gordon makes it a 9-2 Clippers lead and a timeout from Taylor Jenkins 101 seconds in.
Russ has a steal, a break lay, somehow fit a lob to ‘whi – 8:14 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/31
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
MEM
Dillon Brooks
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Xavier Tillman
Desmond Bane
Ja Morant – 7:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With Kawhi Leonard in the lineup tonight, and Norman Powell returning Wednesday, Clippers have 10 guys who have been playing this week for 9 rotation spots.
Asked T Lue if how guys have played may have influenced his flexibility on keeping a tight rotation. pic.twitter.com/5Cpmba7MCu – 6:53 PM
