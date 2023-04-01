Live stream: Mavericks 85, Heat 97

The Dallas Mavericks (37-40) play against the Miami Heat (40-37) at Miami-Dade Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 1, 2023

Dallas Mavericks 85, Miami Heat 97 (Q3 03:48)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Cody Zeller has made 9 field goals

7 of those were assisted by Jimmy Butler

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Cody Zeller has made 9 field goals

7 of those were assisted by Jimmy Butler

Back to my previous point……

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

The Jimmy to Cody connection is strong tonight 📶 Zeller's up to 18 points

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat getting a lot out of that Jimmy Butler-Cody Zeller pick-and-roll tonight.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat getting a lot out of that Jimmy Butler-Cody Zeller pick-and-roll tonight.

Zeller up to 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Andy Elisburg at the moment has his abacus out trying to figure out how to re-sign Cody Zeller.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat were up by 18. Now up by seven.

Tim Cato @tim_cato

how many points would the mavericks’ offense score if it played against the mavericks’ defense – how many points would the mavericks’ offense score if it played against the mavericks’ defense – 8:53 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler-Cody Zeller PnR was great in that first half

Why?

Butler is a slow paced PnR ball handler

He likes a slow paced PnR roller

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler-Cody Zeller PnR was great in that first half

Why?

Butler is a slow paced PnR ball handler

He likes a slow paced PnR roller

He found openings for Zeller and himself

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Nothing wrong with Mavs offense that has, at times, struggled They're shooting 62.5%, but their defense got carved up by a MIA offense that scores the fewest pts in @NBA. It's 76-64 at halftime. Luka 23-6-5. Butler 22 pts-7 assts. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak

StatMuse @statmuse

Luka at half:

23 PTS

6 REB

5 AST

10-14 FG

StatMuse @statmuse

Luka at half:

23 PTS

6 REB

5 AST

10-14 FG

His 12th 20/5/5 half of the season, no one else has more than seven.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Dallas closes within 76-64 at halftime, but obviously it can’t win w/o a semblance of defense.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Dallas closes within 76-64 at halftime, but obviously it can't win w/o a semblance of defense.

This is 2nd-most points Mavs have allowed in 1st half this season. Most was 82 at Chicago in Dec. It's the 10th time Dallas has allowed 69+ in a first half: 0-8 so far in those games.

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

The Heat just dropped a 76 point first half on the Mavericks. No resistance from the Dallas defense again.

StatMuse @statmuse

Jimmy Butler at half:

22 PTS

7 REB

0 TOV

8-9 FG

StatMuse @statmuse

Jimmy Butler at half:

22 PTS

7 REB

0 TOV

8-9 FG

Heat are up 12.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So Heat put up 76 in the first half

I had my worries in the past if they’d reach that mark in a whole game

Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love big pieces so far

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So Heat put up 76 in the first half

I had my worries in the past if they'd reach that mark in a whole game

Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love big pieces so far

Free throw attempts help too

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Bad halftime score for the Knicks:

Heat 76, Mavericks 64.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Bad halftime score for the Knicks:

Heat 76, Mavericks 64.

Knicks would not only clinch a playoff spot with a Heat loss, but they need Mavericks to lose to stay out of bottom 10 (Knicks own their pick but it's top-10 protected).

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Heat 76, Mavericks 64.

-Heat’s highest-scoring half of the season.

-Jimmy Butler with 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Heat 76, Mavericks 64.

-Heat's highest-scoring half of the season.

-Jimmy Butler with 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field.

-Heat has forced Mavs into 10 turnovers.

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

76-64 Heat over Dallas at the break. The third-highest-scoring first half in Heat history. – 76-64 Heat over Dallas at the break. The third-highest-scoring first half in Heat history. – 8:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat go up 18 in second period, take 76-64 lead into half on Mavericks in their highest-scoring half of season (was 75). Butler with 22 for Heat. Doncic with 23 points, six rebounds, five assists.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

With 72 points, this is already the Heat’s highest-scoring first half of the season. – With 72 points, this is already the Heat’s highest-scoring first half of the season. – 8:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler shoots and turns around before it goes in

Yeah he’s feeling it lol – Jimmy Butler shoots and turns around before it goes inYeah he’s feeling it lol – 8:35 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Miami is on pace to score 80 first-half points, thereabouts.

68-50 with 4:25 left. – Miami is on pace to score 80 first-half points, thereabouts.68-50 with 4:25 left. – 8:34 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Zeller slams it DOWN 💪

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Zeller slams it DOWN 💪

We're now up 66-48 with 5:10 left in the 2nd quarter. Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

oh bloody hell what a shot, Cody Zeller straight through Dwight Powell to push the lead to 15 in this massive game for both teams. – oh bloody hell what a shot, Cody Zeller straight through Dwight Powell to push the lead to 15 in this massive game for both teams. – 8:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Man this Heat ball movement rn

But omg about this other game – Man this Heat ball movement rnBut omg about this other game – 8:30 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic is definitely favoring that right ankle. – Doncic is definitely favoring that right ankle. – 8:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat were up 14 when Butler went out. He now is about to return with Heat up 10. – Heat were up 14 when Butler went out. He now is about to return with Heat up 10. – 8:24 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Kevin Love with all of our points so far in Q2 👌

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Kevin Love with all of our points so far in Q2 👌

Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kevin Love has 13 points in 7 minutes

First time I’ve seen him look comfortable – Kevin Love has 13 points in 7 minutesFirst time I’ve seen him look comfortable – 8:19 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

34-year-old Kevin Love has decided he’s going to keep going to the basket with impunity until someone tries to stop him. So far no one has. – 34-year-old Kevin Love has decided he’s going to keep going to the basket with impunity until someone tries to stop him. So far no one has. – 8:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Too late for Kevin Love to re-enter Sixth Man of Year race? – Too late for Kevin Love to re-enter Sixth Man of Year race? – 8:15 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Miami has scored 36 of the last 47 points. – Miami has scored 36 of the last 47 points. – 8:14 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kevin Love has already drawn two charges tonight. – Kevin Love has already drawn two charges tonight. – 8:14 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So with Lowry back, looks like Victor Oladipo again odd man out for Heat. – So with Lowry back, looks like Victor Oladipo again odd man out for Heat. – 8:12 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

The Mavs’ defense makes the Heat look like the 2017 Warriors. – The Mavs’ defense makes the Heat look like the 2017 Warriors. – 8:12 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Life-draining stretch for Mavs. Miami led 35-31, Green left a driving layup short. Next possession Wood offensive foul. Next possession Green turnover.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Life-draining stretch for Mavs. Miami led 35-31, Green left a driving layup short. Next possession Wood offensive foul. Next possession Green turnover.

Meanwhile defense offers little resistance. Heat finish first quarter with a 10-0 run and lead 44-31.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Heat 44, Mavericks 31.

-Highest-scoring first quarter of the Heat’s season.

-Jimmy Butler with 16 points on seven field-goal attempts.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Heat 44, Mavericks 31.

-Highest-scoring first quarter of the Heat's season.

-Jimmy Butler with 16 points on seven field-goal attempts.

-Heat already 9 of 9 from the foul line.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 44 (!), Mavericks 31 after one. Butler with 16 for Heat. Highest-scoring Heat first quarter of season (previous high was 39). Doncic with 13 points, five assists, three rebounds.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

This is the Heat’s highest-scoring first quarter the season. The previous season-high was 39 points. – This is the Heat’s highest-scoring first quarter the season. The previous season-high was 39 points. – 8:08 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic grabbing at his right ankle, staying in but limping. – Doncic grabbing at his right ankle, staying in but limping. – 8:08 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This team is scoring extremely well

Kyle Lowry finding his spots

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This team is scoring extremely well

Kyle Lowry finding his spots

Liking the energy tonight

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler with 16 already in first. – Jimmy Butler with 16 already in first. – 8:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Hmm, Duncan Robinson remains in Heat mix. Heat clearly seeking spacing to allow Butler to operate. – Hmm, Duncan Robinson remains in Heat mix. Heat clearly seeking spacing to allow Butler to operate. – 8:03 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kevin Love playing as the backup center tonight with Cody Zeller starting. – Kevin Love playing as the backup center tonight with Cody Zeller starting. – 8:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Looks like Heat will stagger Herro and Butler to have a scorer on the floor. – Looks like Heat will stagger Herro and Butler to have a scorer on the floor. – 7:58 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Good response by the Heat

Role players hitting just enough

But most of all, Jimmy Butler can’t be stopped from anywhere

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Good response by the Heat

Role players hitting just enough

But most of all, Jimmy Butler can't be stopped from anywhere

14 points in 7 minutes

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler with 14 points in first seven minutes. – Jimmy Butler with 14 points in first seven minutes. – 7:56 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Arena scoreboard says it’s 28-24 Miami, but stat monitors say it’s 28-22. – Arena scoreboard says it’s 28-24 Miami, but stat monitors say it’s 28-22. – 7:56 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler with 14 of the Heat’s first 20 points. He’s 5 of 5 from the field, including 1 of 1 from three-point range. – Jimmy Butler with 14 of the Heat’s first 20 points. He’s 5 of 5 from the field, including 1 of 1 from three-point range. – 7:53 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler is doing the thing

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler is doing the thing

He is indeed doing the thing

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Apparently Mavs have decided they ain’t dead yet: 20-12 Dallas behind 3 3-pointers by Tim Hardaway Jr. in a 1:15 span. – Apparently Mavs have decided they ain’t dead yet: 20-12 Dallas behind 3 3-pointers by Tim Hardaway Jr. in a 1:15 span. – 7:49 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Luka Doncic already with seven points and three assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. with nine points.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Luka Doncic already with seven points and three assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. with nine points.

Heat trailing 20-12.

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

A little spin cycle and-1 from Gabe 🌀

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

A little spin cycle and-1 from Gabe 🌀

Q1 underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

No Bam means more Jimmy Butler pick and rolls

Getting to the rim with ease here early on – No Bam means more Jimmy Butler pick and rollsGetting to the rim with ease here early on – 7:44 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs at Miami about to start on BSSW. Mavs start Luka, Kyrie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock and Powell. Miami’s Bam Adebayo is out meaning Cody Zeller starts at center. Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus round out their lineup. – Mavs at Miami about to start on BSSW. Mavs start Luka, Kyrie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock and Powell. Miami’s Bam Adebayo is out meaning Cody Zeller starts at center. Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus round out their lineup. – 7:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

We will still see hedging and recovering tonight defensively to start this game

But expect heavy drop with Heat going over to force mid-range looks

Pinching in from corners as well

So if Mavs shooters/role players get going, just remember this gameplan… – We will still see hedging and recovering tonight defensively to start this gameBut expect heavy drop with Heat going over to force mid-range looksPinching in from corners as wellSo if Mavs shooters/role players get going, just remember this gameplan… – 7:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Wonder if this change is in preparation for the 8 man rotation squeeze to come soon:

Vincent

Herro

Strus/Robinson

Butler

Bam

Lowry

Martin

Love/Zeller

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Wonder if this change is in preparation for the 8 man rotation squeeze to come soon:

Vincent

Herro

Strus/Robinson

Butler

Bam

Lowry

Martin

Love/Zeller

Desperation meets changes, but I'll come back to this lol

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

idk if this is matchup based, understanding that they’re gonna have to score with Dallas, or a permanent tilt towards offense (with Bam back for Zeller). But the old starting lineup with Caleb Martin at the 4 is still an option. – idk if this is matchup based, understanding that they’re gonna have to score with Dallas, or a permanent tilt towards offense (with Bam back for Zeller). But the old starting lineup with Caleb Martin at the 4 is still an option. – 7:07 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat starting Vincent, Herro, Butler, Strus and Zeller (in place of injured Bam).

So a healthy Kevin Love to the bench for the first time since joining the Heat. Love’s minutes had been steadily dipping over the last three games. – Heat starting Vincent, Herro, Butler, Strus and Zeller (in place of injured Bam).So a healthy Kevin Love to the bench for the first time since joining the Heat. Love’s minutes had been steadily dipping over the last three games. – 7:03 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So this is interesting

Heat starting Vincent-Herro-Strus-Butler-Zeller tonight

These are the ways they slowly work someone out of their role

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So this is interesting

Heat starting Vincent-Herro-Strus-Butler-Zeller tonight

These are the ways they slowly work someone out of their role

But just surprised it came by adding an extra shooter instead of a defender

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat starting Vincent, Herro, Butler, Strus and Zeller tonight.

Kevin Love will play off the bench for the first time since joining the Heat. And this is Zeller’s first start since May 15, 2021 when he was with the Hornets. This is the 274th start of Zeller’s NBA career. – Heat starting Vincent, Herro, Butler, Strus and Zeller tonight.Kevin Love will play off the bench for the first time since joining the Heat. And this is Zeller’s first start since May 15, 2021 when he was with the Hornets. This is the 274th start of Zeller’s NBA career. – 7:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat starting Cody Zeller, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. So Kevin Love to the bench for the first time as a member of the Heat. Interesting. – Heat starting Cody Zeller, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. So Kevin Love to the bench for the first time as a member of the Heat. Interesting. – 7:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

If the Heat start Cody Zeller tonight, with Bam Adebayo out, it would be his first start since May 15, 2021 for the Charlotte Hornets against the New York Knicks. Zeller played 36:21 that night. – If the Heat start Cody Zeller tonight, with Bam Adebayo out, it would be his first start since May 15, 2021 for the Charlotte Hornets against the New York Knicks. Zeller played 36:21 that night. – 6:51 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

David Hardisty @clutchfans

There are only two NBA games tonight, but both are important for the

If the Clippers fall in New Orleans and Miami beats Dallas, the Clippers pick will be #18 and both New Orleans (#17) and the LA Lakers (#16) will be tied in the loss column with LAC. – There are only two NBA games tonight, but both are important for the #Rockets If the Clippers fall in New Orleans and Miami beats Dallas, the Clippers pick will be #18 and both New Orleans (#17) and the LA Lakers (#16) will be tied in the loss column with LAC. – 5:53 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo missing tonight’s game with hip injury: “He’s just not able to move.”

Spoelstra said Adebayo will undergo treatment for most of the first half and he may only be on the Heat’s bench tonight for the second half, as Adebayo works to return soon. – Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo missing tonight’s game with hip injury: “He’s just not able to move.”Spoelstra said Adebayo will undergo treatment for most of the first half and he may only be on the Heat’s bench tonight for the second half, as Adebayo works to return soon. – 5:48 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra on sitting out Bam Adebayo tonight, “Just the movement. He’s just not able to move.” He said Adebayo will take treatment during the first half. “We’ll adjust and have guys ready.” – Erik Spoelstra on sitting out Bam Adebayo tonight, “Just the movement. He’s just not able to move.” He said Adebayo will take treatment during the first half. “We’ll adjust and have guys ready.” – 5:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry is available tonight.

So Heat players out vs. Mavs are Bam Adebayo, Orlando Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain. – Kyle Lowry is available tonight.So Heat players out vs. Mavs are Bam Adebayo, Orlando Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain. – 5:45 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat say Kyle Lowry (knee) is available tonight. Out are Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain. – Heat say Kyle Lowry (knee) is available tonight. Out are Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain. – 5:44 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Pretty dumpy inside compared to newer venues, but the curb appeal of renamed Miami-Dade Arena is tough to match. 5:33 PM Pretty dumpy inside compared to newer venues, but the curb appeal of renamed Miami-Dade Arena is tough to match. pic.twitter.com/4W8yK11PPc

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo is out tonight for the Heat, with a right-hip contusion. Kyle Lowry (knee) remains questionable. – Bam Adebayo is out tonight for the Heat, with a right-hip contusion. Kyle Lowry (knee) remains questionable. – 5:13 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman: Is this the most frustrating/disappointing season in the Heat’s 35 years? Upon reflection, it very well might be. We offer a basis of comparison. 5:10 PM Ira Winderman: Is this the most frustrating/disappointing season in the Heat’s 35 years? Upon reflection, it very well might be. We offer a basis of comparison. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

What we knew all along is finally official – @DwyaneWade is headed to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Take a look at the countless accolades that earned D. Wade his unanimous induction into the

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

What we knew all along is finally official – @DwyaneWade is headed to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Take a look at the countless accolades that earned D. Wade his unanimous induction into the

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat icon Dwyane Wade elected to Hall of Fame as part of 2023 class. Wade: "This is basketball heaven"

Also, Heat's new worst-case scenario, Erik Spoelstra on UM and FAU ahead of today's Final Four and other stuff

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat icon Dwyane Wade named to Hall of Fame Class of 2023, 'This is basketball heaven'

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

March was a clutch month for Jimmy. Which of these big time moments of his was your fav?

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

March was a clutch month for Jimmy. Which of these big time moments of his was your fav?

@MiamiHEAT // @SociosUSA