Live stream: Mavericks 85, Heat 97

The Dallas Mavericks (37-40) play against the Miami Heat (40-37) at Miami-Dade Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 1, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 85, Miami Heat 97 (Q3 03:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Cody Zeller has made 9 field goals
7 of those were assisted by Jimmy Butler
Back to my previous point…… – 9:11 PM
Cody Zeller has made 9 field goals
7 of those were assisted by Jimmy Butler
Back to my previous point…… – 9:11 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The Jimmy to Cody connection is strong tonight 📶 Zeller’s up to 18 points pic.twitter.com/FYOb1KzAVj – 9:06 PM
The Jimmy to Cody connection is strong tonight 📶 Zeller’s up to 18 points pic.twitter.com/FYOb1KzAVj – 9:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat getting a lot out of that Jimmy Butler-Cody Zeller pick-and-roll tonight.
Zeller up to 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. – 9:03 PM
Heat getting a lot out of that Jimmy Butler-Cody Zeller pick-and-roll tonight.
Zeller up to 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. – 9:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Andy Elisburg at the moment has his abacus out trying to figure out how to re-sign Cody Zeller. – 9:03 PM
Andy Elisburg at the moment has his abacus out trying to figure out how to re-sign Cody Zeller. – 9:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The timeless Butler-Zeller pick-and-roll keeping the Heat afloat. – 8:59 PM
The timeless Butler-Zeller pick-and-roll keeping the Heat afloat. – 8:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler-Cody Zeller PnR was great in that first half
Why?
Butler is a slow paced PnR ball handler
He likes a slow paced PnR roller
He found openings for Zeller and himself – 8:51 PM
Jimmy Butler-Cody Zeller PnR was great in that first half
Why?
Butler is a slow paced PnR ball handler
He likes a slow paced PnR roller
He found openings for Zeller and himself – 8:51 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Nothing wrong with Mavs offense that has, at times, struggled They’re shooting 62.5%, but their defense got carved up by a MIA offense that scores the fewest pts in @NBA. It’s 76-64 at halftime. Luka 23-6-5. Butler 22 pts-7 assts. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:49 PM
Nothing wrong with Mavs offense that has, at times, struggled They’re shooting 62.5%, but their defense got carved up by a MIA offense that scores the fewest pts in @NBA. It’s 76-64 at halftime. Luka 23-6-5. Butler 22 pts-7 assts. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka at half:
23 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
10-14 FG
His 12th 20/5/5 half of the season, no one else has more than seven. pic.twitter.com/tOzUOmKlKD – 8:45 PM
Luka at half:
23 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
10-14 FG
His 12th 20/5/5 half of the season, no one else has more than seven. pic.twitter.com/tOzUOmKlKD – 8:45 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas closes within 76-64 at halftime, but obviously it can’t win w/o a semblance of defense.
This is 2nd-most points Mavs have allowed in 1st half this season. Most was 82 at Chicago in Dec. It’s the 10th time Dallas has allowed 69+ in a first half: 0-8 so far in those games. – 8:45 PM
Dallas closes within 76-64 at halftime, but obviously it can’t win w/o a semblance of defense.
This is 2nd-most points Mavs have allowed in 1st half this season. Most was 82 at Chicago in Dec. It’s the 10th time Dallas has allowed 69+ in a first half: 0-8 so far in those games. – 8:45 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Heat just dropped a 76 point first half on the Mavericks. No resistance from the Dallas defense again. pic.twitter.com/qEYrHwjsqH – 8:43 PM
The Heat just dropped a 76 point first half on the Mavericks. No resistance from the Dallas defense again. pic.twitter.com/qEYrHwjsqH – 8:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler at half:
22 PTS
7 REB
0 TOV
8-9 FG
Heat are up 12. pic.twitter.com/5wDzpEfw6m – 8:43 PM
Jimmy Butler at half:
22 PTS
7 REB
0 TOV
8-9 FG
Heat are up 12. pic.twitter.com/5wDzpEfw6m – 8:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Heat put up 76 in the first half
I had my worries in the past if they’d reach that mark in a whole game
Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love big pieces so far
Free throw attempts help too – 8:42 PM
So Heat put up 76 in the first half
I had my worries in the past if they’d reach that mark in a whole game
Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love big pieces so far
Free throw attempts help too – 8:42 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Bad halftime score for the Knicks:
Heat 76, Mavericks 64.
Knicks would not only clinch a playoff spot with a Heat loss, but they need Mavericks to lose to stay out of bottom 10 (Knicks own their pick but it’s top-10 protected). – 8:42 PM
Bad halftime score for the Knicks:
Heat 76, Mavericks 64.
Knicks would not only clinch a playoff spot with a Heat loss, but they need Mavericks to lose to stay out of bottom 10 (Knicks own their pick but it’s top-10 protected). – 8:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 76, Mavericks 64.
-Heat’s highest-scoring half of the season.
-Jimmy Butler with 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field.
-Heat has forced Mavs into 10 turnovers. – 8:42 PM
Halftime: Heat 76, Mavericks 64.
-Heat’s highest-scoring half of the season.
-Jimmy Butler with 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field.
-Heat has forced Mavs into 10 turnovers. – 8:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
76-64 Heat over Dallas at the break. The third-highest-scoring first half in Heat history. – 8:41 PM
76-64 Heat over Dallas at the break. The third-highest-scoring first half in Heat history. – 8:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 18 in second period, take 76-64 lead into half on Mavericks in their highest-scoring half of season (was 75). Butler with 22 for Heat. Doncic with 23 points, six rebounds, five assists. – 8:41 PM
Heat go up 18 in second period, take 76-64 lead into half on Mavericks in their highest-scoring half of season (was 75). Butler with 22 for Heat. Doncic with 23 points, six rebounds, five assists. – 8:41 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
And that was just the undercard
Miami and UConn up next pic.twitter.com/HkOt9WDBbj – 8:38 PM
And that was just the undercard
Miami and UConn up next pic.twitter.com/HkOt9WDBbj – 8:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With 72 points, this is already the Heat’s highest-scoring first half of the season. – 8:36 PM
With 72 points, this is already the Heat’s highest-scoring first half of the season. – 8:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler shoots and turns around before it goes in
Yeah he’s feeling it lol – 8:35 PM
Jimmy Butler shoots and turns around before it goes in
Yeah he’s feeling it lol – 8:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Miami is on pace to score 80 first-half points, thereabouts.
68-50 with 4:25 left. – 8:34 PM
Miami is on pace to score 80 first-half points, thereabouts.
68-50 with 4:25 left. – 8:34 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Zeller slams it DOWN 💪
We’re now up 66-48 with 5:10 left in the 2nd quarter. Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/naS0Fr0oic – 8:34 PM
Zeller slams it DOWN 💪
We’re now up 66-48 with 5:10 left in the 2nd quarter. Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/naS0Fr0oic – 8:34 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Luka Samanic reunites with Will Hardy to try to right what went wrong in his NBA career deseret.com/2023/4/1/23661… pic.twitter.com/Ti6I55xsu2 – 8:34 PM
Luka Samanic reunites with Will Hardy to try to right what went wrong in his NBA career deseret.com/2023/4/1/23661… pic.twitter.com/Ti6I55xsu2 – 8:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd from San Diego St. hit a Michael Jordan shot from the opposite wing. What a finish. . . Yes, we’re a bit distracted here. Meanwhile, Miami 66, Dallas 48. – 8:33 PM
Kidd from San Diego St. hit a Michael Jordan shot from the opposite wing. What a finish. . . Yes, we’re a bit distracted here. Meanwhile, Miami 66, Dallas 48. – 8:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
oh bloody hell what a shot, Cody Zeller straight through Dwight Powell to push the lead to 15 in this massive game for both teams. – 8:31 PM
oh bloody hell what a shot, Cody Zeller straight through Dwight Powell to push the lead to 15 in this massive game for both teams. – 8:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat were up 14 when Butler went out. He now is about to return with Heat up 10. – 8:24 PM
Heat were up 14 when Butler went out. He now is about to return with Heat up 10. – 8:24 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kevin Love with all of our points so far in Q2 👌
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/akRPHJK1c5 – 8:19 PM
Kevin Love with all of our points so far in Q2 👌
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/akRPHJK1c5 – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kevin Love has 13 points in 7 minutes
First time I’ve seen him look comfortable – 8:19 PM
Kevin Love has 13 points in 7 minutes
First time I’ve seen him look comfortable – 8:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
34-year-old Kevin Love has decided he’s going to keep going to the basket with impunity until someone tries to stop him. So far no one has. – 8:18 PM
34-year-old Kevin Love has decided he’s going to keep going to the basket with impunity until someone tries to stop him. So far no one has. – 8:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So with Lowry back, looks like Victor Oladipo again odd man out for Heat. – 8:12 PM
So with Lowry back, looks like Victor Oladipo again odd man out for Heat. – 8:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Life-draining stretch for Mavs. Miami led 35-31, Green left a driving layup short. Next possession Wood offensive foul. Next possession Green turnover.
Meanwhile defense offers little resistance. Heat finish first quarter with a 10-0 run and lead 44-31. – 8:11 PM
Life-draining stretch for Mavs. Miami led 35-31, Green left a driving layup short. Next possession Wood offensive foul. Next possession Green turnover.
Meanwhile defense offers little resistance. Heat finish first quarter with a 10-0 run and lead 44-31. – 8:11 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Some vintage Kyle Lowry for the timeline 👀 pic.twitter.com/MLBRe6zsDg – 8:11 PM
Some vintage Kyle Lowry for the timeline 👀 pic.twitter.com/MLBRe6zsDg – 8:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 44, Mavericks 31.
-Highest-scoring first quarter of the Heat’s season.
-Jimmy Butler with 16 points on seven field-goal attempts.
-Heat already 9 of 9 from the foul line. – 8:10 PM
End of first quarter: Heat 44, Mavericks 31.
-Highest-scoring first quarter of the Heat’s season.
-Jimmy Butler with 16 points on seven field-goal attempts.
-Heat already 9 of 9 from the foul line. – 8:10 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
That’s 9K career points for @luka7doncic 🪣 pic.twitter.com/16SHfDuSGB – 8:10 PM
That’s 9K career points for @luka7doncic 🪣 pic.twitter.com/16SHfDuSGB – 8:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 44 (!), Mavericks 31 after one. Butler with 16 for Heat. Highest-scoring Heat first quarter of season (previous high was 39). Doncic with 13 points, five assists, three rebounds. – 8:09 PM
Heat 44 (!), Mavericks 31 after one. Butler with 16 for Heat. Highest-scoring Heat first quarter of season (previous high was 39). Doncic with 13 points, five assists, three rebounds. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This is the Heat’s highest-scoring first quarter the season. The previous season-high was 39 points. – 8:08 PM
This is the Heat’s highest-scoring first quarter the season. The previous season-high was 39 points. – 8:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This team is scoring extremely well
Kyle Lowry finding his spots
Liking the energy tonight – 8:06 PM
This team is scoring extremely well
Kyle Lowry finding his spots
Liking the energy tonight – 8:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hmm, Duncan Robinson remains in Heat mix. Heat clearly seeking spacing to allow Butler to operate. – 8:03 PM
Hmm, Duncan Robinson remains in Heat mix. Heat clearly seeking spacing to allow Butler to operate. – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
First four off the Heat’s bench tonight: Martin, Lowry, Love, D. Robinson. – 8:03 PM
First four off the Heat’s bench tonight: Martin, Lowry, Love, D. Robinson. – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love playing as the backup center tonight with Cody Zeller starting. – 8:00 PM
Kevin Love playing as the backup center tonight with Cody Zeller starting. – 8:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Looks like Heat will stagger Herro and Butler to have a scorer on the floor. – 7:58 PM
Looks like Heat will stagger Herro and Butler to have a scorer on the floor. – 7:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Good response by the Heat
Role players hitting just enough
But most of all, Jimmy Butler can’t be stopped from anywhere
14 points in 7 minutes – 7:56 PM
Good response by the Heat
Role players hitting just enough
But most of all, Jimmy Butler can’t be stopped from anywhere
14 points in 7 minutes – 7:56 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Arena scoreboard says it’s 28-24 Miami, but stat monitors say it’s 28-22. – 7:56 PM
Arena scoreboard says it’s 28-24 Miami, but stat monitors say it’s 28-22. – 7:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler with 14 of the Heat’s first 20 points. He’s 5 of 5 from the field, including 1 of 1 from three-point range. – 7:53 PM
Jimmy Butler with 14 of the Heat’s first 20 points. He’s 5 of 5 from the field, including 1 of 1 from three-point range. – 7:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
With these new rules, can a team afford to give Kyrie a max this summer? – 7:52 PM
With these new rules, can a team afford to give Kyrie a max this summer? – 7:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Apparently Mavs have decided they ain’t dead yet: 20-12 Dallas behind 3 3-pointers by Tim Hardaway Jr. in a 1:15 span. – 7:49 PM
Apparently Mavs have decided they ain’t dead yet: 20-12 Dallas behind 3 3-pointers by Tim Hardaway Jr. in a 1:15 span. – 7:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Luka Doncic already with seven points and three assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. with nine points.
Heat trailing 20-12. – 7:48 PM
Luka Doncic already with seven points and three assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. with nine points.
Heat trailing 20-12. – 7:48 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A little spin cycle and-1 from Gabe 🌀
Q1 underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/vSetvfd42q – 7:48 PM
A little spin cycle and-1 from Gabe 🌀
Q1 underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/vSetvfd42q – 7:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No Bam means more Jimmy Butler pick and rolls
Getting to the rim with ease here early on – 7:44 PM
No Bam means more Jimmy Butler pick and rolls
Getting to the rim with ease here early on – 7:44 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler is ready. Miami is ready. Game time.
@MiamiHEAT // @therabody pic.twitter.com/FOFkGevAqT – 7:35 PM
Tyler is ready. Miami is ready. Game time.
@MiamiHEAT // @therabody pic.twitter.com/FOFkGevAqT – 7:35 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Miami about to start on BSSW. Mavs start Luka, Kyrie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock and Powell. Miami’s Bam Adebayo is out meaning Cody Zeller starts at center. Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus round out their lineup. – 7:33 PM
Mavs at Miami about to start on BSSW. Mavs start Luka, Kyrie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock and Powell. Miami’s Bam Adebayo is out meaning Cody Zeller starts at center. Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus round out their lineup. – 7:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
We will still see hedging and recovering tonight defensively to start this game
But expect heavy drop with Heat going over to force mid-range looks
Pinching in from corners as well
So if Mavs shooters/role players get going, just remember this gameplan… – 7:14 PM
We will still see hedging and recovering tonight defensively to start this game
But expect heavy drop with Heat going over to force mid-range looks
Pinching in from corners as well
So if Mavs shooters/role players get going, just remember this gameplan… – 7:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Wonder if this change is in preparation for the 8 man rotation squeeze to come soon:
Vincent
Herro
Strus/Robinson
Butler
Bam
Lowry
Martin
Love/Zeller
Desperation meets changes, but I’ll come back to this lol – 7:10 PM
Wonder if this change is in preparation for the 8 man rotation squeeze to come soon:
Vincent
Herro
Strus/Robinson
Butler
Bam
Lowry
Martin
Love/Zeller
Desperation meets changes, but I’ll come back to this lol – 7:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
idk if this is matchup based, understanding that they’re gonna have to score with Dallas, or a permanent tilt towards offense (with Bam back for Zeller). But the old starting lineup with Caleb Martin at the 4 is still an option. – 7:07 PM
idk if this is matchup based, understanding that they’re gonna have to score with Dallas, or a permanent tilt towards offense (with Bam back for Zeller). But the old starting lineup with Caleb Martin at the 4 is still an option. – 7:07 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat starting Vincent, Herro, Butler, Strus and Zeller (in place of injured Bam).
So a healthy Kevin Love to the bench for the first time since joining the Heat. Love’s minutes had been steadily dipping over the last three games. – 7:03 PM
Heat starting Vincent, Herro, Butler, Strus and Zeller (in place of injured Bam).
So a healthy Kevin Love to the bench for the first time since joining the Heat. Love’s minutes had been steadily dipping over the last three games. – 7:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So this is interesting
Heat starting Vincent-Herro-Strus-Butler-Zeller tonight
These are the ways they slowly work someone out of their role
But just surprised it came by adding an extra shooter instead of a defender – 7:02 PM
So this is interesting
Heat starting Vincent-Herro-Strus-Butler-Zeller tonight
These are the ways they slowly work someone out of their role
But just surprised it came by adding an extra shooter instead of a defender – 7:02 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/dg9NZWlxeS – 7:01 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/dg9NZWlxeS – 7:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Vincent, Herro, Butler, Strus and Zeller tonight.
Kevin Love will play off the bench for the first time since joining the Heat. And this is Zeller’s first start since May 15, 2021 when he was with the Hornets. This is the 274th start of Zeller’s NBA career. – 7:01 PM
Heat starting Vincent, Herro, Butler, Strus and Zeller tonight.
Kevin Love will play off the bench for the first time since joining the Heat. And this is Zeller’s first start since May 15, 2021 when he was with the Hornets. This is the 274th start of Zeller’s NBA career. – 7:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starting Cody Zeller, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. So Kevin Love to the bench for the first time as a member of the Heat. Interesting. – 7:00 PM
Heat starting Cody Zeller, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. So Kevin Love to the bench for the first time as a member of the Heat. Interesting. – 7:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
MIA starters: Strus, Butler, Zeller, Herro, Vincent
6:40 tip @971TheFreak – 6:55 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
MIA starters: Strus, Butler, Zeller, Herro, Vincent
6:40 tip @971TheFreak – 6:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
If the Heat start Cody Zeller tonight, with Bam Adebayo out, it would be his first start since May 15, 2021 for the Charlotte Hornets against the New York Knicks. Zeller played 36:21 that night. – 6:51 PM
If the Heat start Cody Zeller tonight, with Bam Adebayo out, it would be his first start since May 15, 2021 for the Charlotte Hornets against the New York Knicks. Zeller played 36:21 that night. – 6:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: In metrics of misery, this Heat season one for the ages. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:42 PM
From earlier — Ira Winderman: In metrics of misery, this Heat season one for the ages. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat icon Dwyane Wade named to Hall of Fame Class of 2023, ‘This is basketball heaven’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:42 PM
From earlier — Heat icon Dwyane Wade named to Hall of Fame Class of 2023, ‘This is basketball heaven’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has regression of supporting cast been the ultimate Heat setback? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:42 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has regression of supporting cast been the ultimate Heat setback? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat icon Dwyane Wade elected to Hall of Fame as part of 2023 class. Wade: “This is basketball heaven” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bam Adebayo out tonight, the Heat’s new worst-case scenario and more – 6:09 PM
Heat icon Dwyane Wade elected to Hall of Fame as part of 2023 class. Wade: “This is basketball heaven” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bam Adebayo out tonight, the Heat’s new worst-case scenario and more – 6:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“So happy for him and his program.”
Clippers coach Jay Larranaga, son of Miami basketball coach James Larranaga, joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine to discuss his father’s Hurricanes making it to the Final Four
Catch the Final Four on @SXMCollege: siriusxm.us/CollegeSportsR… pic.twitter.com/0sJRuUCPzz – 6:05 PM
“So happy for him and his program.”
Clippers coach Jay Larranaga, son of Miami basketball coach James Larranaga, joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine to discuss his father’s Hurricanes making it to the Final Four
Catch the Final Four on @SXMCollege: siriusxm.us/CollegeSportsR… pic.twitter.com/0sJRuUCPzz – 6:05 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
There are only two NBA games tonight, but both are important for the #Rockets.
If the Clippers fall in New Orleans and Miami beats Dallas, the Clippers pick will be #18 and both New Orleans (#17) and the LA Lakers (#16) will be tied in the loss column with LAC. – 5:53 PM
There are only two NBA games tonight, but both are important for the #Rockets.
If the Clippers fall in New Orleans and Miami beats Dallas, the Clippers pick will be #18 and both New Orleans (#17) and the LA Lakers (#16) will be tied in the loss column with LAC. – 5:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo missing tonight’s game with hip injury: “He’s just not able to move.”
Spoelstra said Adebayo will undergo treatment for most of the first half and he may only be on the Heat’s bench tonight for the second half, as Adebayo works to return soon. – 5:48 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo missing tonight’s game with hip injury: “He’s just not able to move.”
Spoelstra said Adebayo will undergo treatment for most of the first half and he may only be on the Heat’s bench tonight for the second half, as Adebayo works to return soon. – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on sitting out Bam Adebayo tonight, “Just the movement. He’s just not able to move.” He said Adebayo will take treatment during the first half. “We’ll adjust and have guys ready.” – 5:47 PM
Erik Spoelstra on sitting out Bam Adebayo tonight, “Just the movement. He’s just not able to move.” He said Adebayo will take treatment during the first half. “We’ll adjust and have guys ready.” – 5:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is available tonight.
So Heat players out vs. Mavs are Bam Adebayo, Orlando Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain. – 5:45 PM
Kyle Lowry is available tonight.
So Heat players out vs. Mavs are Bam Adebayo, Orlando Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain. – 5:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Kyle Lowry (knee) is available tonight. Out are Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain. – 5:44 PM
Heat say Kyle Lowry (knee) is available tonight. Out are Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain. – 5:44 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Lucky 13 for Kvitova, winning first title since 2018 and first in Miami apnews.com/article/miami-… – 5:42 PM
Lucky 13 for Kvitova, winning first title since 2018 and first in Miami apnews.com/article/miami-… – 5:42 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Pretty dumpy inside compared to newer venues, but the curb appeal of renamed Miami-Dade Arena is tough to match. pic.twitter.com/4W8yK11PPc – 5:33 PM
Pretty dumpy inside compared to newer venues, but the curb appeal of renamed Miami-Dade Arena is tough to match. pic.twitter.com/4W8yK11PPc – 5:33 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
In my travels to Spanish speaking countries or a city w/ a big Spanish speaking population (Miami), I’m very appreciative of how encouraging & supporting ppl are of an obvious non-native speaker trying to speak Spanish (even if you struggle). A great lesson to be learned in that! – 5:23 PM
In my travels to Spanish speaking countries or a city w/ a big Spanish speaking population (Miami), I’m very appreciative of how encouraging & supporting ppl are of an obvious non-native speaker trying to speak Spanish (even if you struggle). A great lesson to be learned in that! – 5:23 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#DALvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (right hip contusion) and Nikola Jovic (back) have been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Mavs. – 5:13 PM
#DALvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (right hip contusion) and Nikola Jovic (back) have been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Mavs. – 5:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo is out tonight for the Heat, with a right-hip contusion. Kyle Lowry (knee) remains questionable. – 5:13 PM
Bam Adebayo is out tonight for the Heat, with a right-hip contusion. Kyle Lowry (knee) remains questionable. – 5:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Is this the most frustrating/disappointing season in the Heat’s 35 years? Upon reflection, it very well might be. We offer a basis of comparison. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:10 PM
Ira Winderman: Is this the most frustrating/disappointing season in the Heat’s 35 years? Upon reflection, it very well might be. We offer a basis of comparison. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
First lady Jill Biden will attend Iowa vs. LSU national championship in Dallas dallasnews.com/sports/college… – 5:00 PM
First lady Jill Biden will attend Iowa vs. LSU national championship in Dallas dallasnews.com/sports/college… – 5:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
What we knew all along is finally official – @DwyaneWade is headed to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.
Take a look at the countless accolades that earned D. Wade his unanimous induction into the #23HoopClass
gohe.at/3G93kDO – 4:45 PM
What we knew all along is finally official – @DwyaneWade is headed to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.
Take a look at the countless accolades that earned D. Wade his unanimous induction into the #23HoopClass
gohe.at/3G93kDO – 4:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Nuggets, Bucks hold top seeds; Lakers, Mavericks vie for play-in spots
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:37 PM
NBA power rankings: Nuggets, Bucks hold top seeds; Lakers, Mavericks vie for play-in spots
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:37 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Pat Riley statement on @Dwyane Wade’s induction into the Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/FgtxqtoU0j – 4:35 PM
Pat Riley statement on @Dwyane Wade’s induction into the Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/FgtxqtoU0j – 4:35 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Not much season left, still uncertainty in the West’s 4-12 (though it’s starting to sorta/kinda take shape):
Loss column (top-3 avoid play-in, bottom two don’t make play-in)
PHX: 35
GST/LAC: 37
LAL/NOP: 38
MIN: 39
DAL/OKC: 40
UTA: 41
Remaining head-to-head (record; remaining): pic.twitter.com/Xp7Ck8Q4Q2 – 3:34 PM
Not much season left, still uncertainty in the West’s 4-12 (though it’s starting to sorta/kinda take shape):
Loss column (top-3 avoid play-in, bottom two don’t make play-in)
PHX: 35
GST/LAC: 37
LAL/NOP: 38
MIN: 39
DAL/OKC: 40
UTA: 41
Remaining head-to-head (record; remaining): pic.twitter.com/Xp7Ck8Q4Q2 – 3:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dallas Mavericks remaining schedule, and 538’s prediction for how it might shake out… Luka is 50 total points behind Embiid for scoring title. And Dallas keeps their pick if it falls 1-10, otherwise Knicks get more trade ammo.
Huge game vs. Atl w/ Play-In vs. tank implications pic.twitter.com/1Bn9duMNJa – 3:16 PM
Dallas Mavericks remaining schedule, and 538’s prediction for how it might shake out… Luka is 50 total points behind Embiid for scoring title. And Dallas keeps their pick if it falls 1-10, otherwise Knicks get more trade ammo.
Huge game vs. Atl w/ Play-In vs. tank implications pic.twitter.com/1Bn9duMNJa – 3:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat icon Dwyane Wade elected to Hall of Fame as part of 2023 class. Wade: “This is basketball heaven” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Heat’s new worst-case scenario, Erik Spoelstra on UM and FAU ahead of today’s Final Four and other stuff – 3:00 PM
Heat icon Dwyane Wade elected to Hall of Fame as part of 2023 class. Wade: “This is basketball heaven” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Heat’s new worst-case scenario, Erik Spoelstra on UM and FAU ahead of today’s Final Four and other stuff – 3:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat icon Dwyane Wade named to Hall of Fame Class of 2023, ‘This is basketball heaven’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:03 PM
Heat icon Dwyane Wade named to Hall of Fame Class of 2023, ‘This is basketball heaven’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:03 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
March was a clutch month for Jimmy. Which of these big time moments of his was your fav?
@MiamiHEAT // @SociosUSA – 1:57 PM
March was a clutch month for Jimmy. Which of these big time moments of his was your fav?
@MiamiHEAT // @SociosUSA – 1:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic says he plans to play for Slovenia against U.S., Spain this summer dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:54 PM
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic says he plans to play for Slovenia against U.S., Spain this summer dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:54 PM