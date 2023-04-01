Mavericks vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $4,790,384 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $3,785,206 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 1, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WRTO Mix 98.3 FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!