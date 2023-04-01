Thanasis Antetokounmpo suspended for headbutting Blake Griffin

Shams Charania: Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for one game for headbutting Celtics’ Blake Griffin.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo suspended 1 game for headbutting Celtics’ Blake Griffin theathletic.com/4371146/2023/0… – 2:20 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Thanasis Antetokounmpo suspended one game for his noggin-knocker on Blake Griffin. pic.twitter.com/oytTNuLvxk – 1:44 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
NBA announced suspension for Thanasis Antetokounmpo for headbutting Blake Griffin Friday night pic.twitter.com/ff6tJbXaiG – 1:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for one game for headbutting Celtics’ Blake Griffin. – 1:31 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙️ POSTGAME POD 78: BLAKE EFFECT
Putting the spotlight on Blake Griffin after his Tommy Point-filled night agains the Jazz, and marveling at his late-career transformation.
🎧 bit.ly/CelticsTalk pic.twitter.com/40DanyfjJm – 8:11 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Blake Griffin was once again in the thick of things Friday night.
Joe Mazzulla and Jayson Tatum offered steep praise for their veteran big after the game.
Via @TheCelticsWire
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/celtics-… – 11:33 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum on Blake Griffin:
Blake is one of the best. A true professional. pic.twitter.com/PYx0rCRyeb – 10:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Blake Griffin said it’s adding injury to insult when he doesn’t get the charge and then gets the tech. I dunno if he meant to say insult to injury, but it works – 10:25 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla on a feisty Blake Griffin:
We were creating just enough chaos. We needed that. We needed something to focus our energy.
Blake’s in that category, any time you call his name he brings that energy and physicality pic.twitter.com/h8yDKV17r0 – 10:05 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Joe Mazzulla on Blake Griffin: “Any time we call his name, he brings the joy and physicality.” – 10:05 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
(Kris Dunn was ejected after being assessed two techs a few seconds apart, after twice getting into it with Blake Griffin) – 9:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kris Dunn finally gives Blake Griffin the satisfaction he’s been seeking all night and goes at him, gets himself two techs and gets thrown out. – 9:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kris Dunn has been ejected after getting tied up with Blake Griffin. Picked up two quick technicals. – 9:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Second night in a row Blake Griffin has gotten into a hold me back in the fourth quarter. This man is instigating his ass off this week. – 9:36 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Kris Dunn and Blake Griffin get in each other’s faces and Dunn gets a tech. – 9:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Looked like Tony Brothers just blew the whistle to tell Blake Griffin to stop arguing with the ref. Then Blake doesn’t get a charge call and immediately gets a tech while he’s still on the ground. – 9:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
I think that hurt Blake Griffin more than the headbutt. #Celtics #Jazz – 9:29 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Blake Griffin just caught all 234 lbs of Talen Horton-Tucker right in the chest, sheesh – 9:28 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Blake Griffin is up to 10 rebounds in 17 minutes. Been active on the offensive glass again and throwing his body around everywhere.
Celtics have loved his work. – 9:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Blake Griffin is trying hard to get Horton-Tucker to lose his cool – 8:59 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Blake Griffin and Talen Horton-Tucker exchange some not-so-pleasantries going into that Will Hardy timeout. Celtics up 11. – 8:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Blake Griffin’s offensive instincts carrying him through his physical limitations is a sight to behold. He really sees the floor so well. – 8:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Luke Kornet is checking in for Blake Griffin after 3.5 minutes. Brogdon in for Smart. Gonna be some reeeeaaallly short rotations tonight apparently. – 7:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Blake Griffin warming up in Boston.
Mazzulla said Blake will start tonight with Horford and Rob Williams both out pic.twitter.com/5MIEu6eff1 – 6:07 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Blake Griffin signing a few autographs ahead of Celtics-Jazz pic.twitter.com/3gQRFsTDGK – 6:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard are playing while Rob Williams and Al Horford should be out per Joe Mazzulla. Blake Griffin will start. – 5:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Blake Griffin says the #Celtics ‘Give a (bleep)’ meter is high after trouncing #Bucks. bostonglobe.com/2023/03/31/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 2:10 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Thanasis Antetokounmpo head-butts Blake Griffin eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:44 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen and Thanasis were laughing about it in the hallway right after he said this – 10:55 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on giving Blake Griffin his mask after Thanasis headbutt: “I thought he could use some protection out there.” – 10:50 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Jaylen offered Blake his face mask after Thanasis head-butted Blake and got ejected 😅 pic.twitter.com/YdgkMpM4ry – 10:07 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Extracurriculars between Blake and Thanasis pic.twitter.com/YQk6OCFqxg – 9:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is done for the night & heads to the locker room after his Flagrant 2 headbutt of Blake Griffin. pic.twitter.com/qdkXbAytMi – 9:41 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Blake Griffin and Thanasis Antetokounmpo both received flagrant fouls. Thanasis was ejected from the game for a headbutt – 9:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Thanasis gets tossed for the headbutt on Blake. Then Blake jokes around by grabbing Jaylen Brown’s mask and putting it on his face afterwards – 9:40 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Reminder: Marcus Smart and Thanasis had a little thing earlier this season. Smart said he respects the Antetokounmpos: “So just telling him it ain’t that serious for us and that’s just it. I just wanted him to know that I get it’s your brother, but just calm it down a little bit” – 9:40 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Blake called for flagrant 1 for holding down Thanasis in the air, then Thanasis is ejected for headbutting him in retaliation. – 9:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Blake Griffin and Thanasis Antetokounmpo each are awarded flagrant fouls. – 9:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Thanasis headbutted Blake Griffin after Griffin fouled him hard and Grant Williams stepped in with a shove. #Celtics #Bucks – 9:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
That was inevitable. Blake Griffin was not appreciating Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s offensive rebounding attempts. Could see that hard foul coming the entire break as Griffin waited on the other end. – 9:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And now we’ve got a little tussle between Grant Williams Thanasis Antetokounmpo. #Celtics #Bucks – 9:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
We’re about to get nine minutes of Thanasis Antetokounmpo. #Celtics #Bucks – 9:20 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
It’s all love!! @IshDARR @OfficialOfili pic.twitter.com/dY4rqgzMwb – 7:00 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Thanasis Antetokounmpo calming down Giannis is a truly wholesome brotherhood sight 😌
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Family inspiration 🙏🏾🎙️ @IshDARR pic.twitter.com/Hif9PNlF6Z – 4:17 PM
