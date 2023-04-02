Live stream: 76ers 56, Bucks 69

The Philadelphia 76ers (51-26) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (55-22) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 56, Milwaukee Bucks 69 (Q3 11:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Bucks 69, Sixers 53. Milwaukee led by as many as 20 by dominating on both ends. They shot 67.4 percent from the floor and parlayed seven Sixers turnovers into 13 points. Embiid has 17-5-3. Maxey with 14 points on 3-of-4 from deep. Giannis has 19-7-3. – 9:07 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That was a good challenge by Mike Budenholzer.
Took two points off the board, plus transferred a third foul from Middleton to Harden. High-value in the second quarter. – 9:05 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
A nice little callback to the last time the Bucks and Sixers played.
Mike Budenholzer is challenging a foul on Khris Middleton against James Harden. Looked like Harden might have hooked Middleton’s arm in place, but we’ll see. Feel like it’s a tough play to get overturned. – 9:03 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue waiting to pounce.
Giannis with the majestic finish. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v9pzNW3mzp – 9:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
About 8-10 points of this Bucks lead (approximately) I’d just throw in the “crazy shooting” category. Nothing you can do, who cares.
The unforced errors are the killer stuff. Pair of horrific Harden turnovers, friendly fire on a rebound, poor perimeter containment, etc. – 9:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That’s the type of play that has happened a lot tonight: Straight-line drive for Jrue Holiday, easy bucket.
It can be tempting to say the Bucks’ shooting is unsustainable, but there have been a lot of plays where there’s very little resistance from the Sixers. – 8:59 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Maxey just took a clear landing zone foul and a Josh Tiven officiating crew let it go, no call. If that had been a bet on DraftKings I woulda put the farm. – 8:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This right here remind me of when the Sixers faced the Clippers during the 2013-14 season. The Clips kept turning the Sixers’ turnovers into transition baskets. Tonight, the Bucks lead 63-47 w/ 3:44 left in the half. Milwaukee has 11 points off six Sixers turnovers. – 8:55 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Miami (opp win%: .434)
at DET
at PHI
at WAS
vs ORL
Toronto (opp win%: .606)
at CHA
at BOS
at BOS
vs MIL
Atlanta (opp win%: .569)
at CHI
vs WAS
vs PHI
at BOS
Chicago (opp win%: .473)
vs ATL
at MIL
at DAL
vs DET – 8:54 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Too easy for Jrue. 😮💨
Giannis makes ’em pay!! pic.twitter.com/ToNQFvyEUB – 8:52 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Hawks beat Mavs, and they stay tied with Raptors, with the tiebreaker in hand. Bulls one game back.
Raps: @ CHA, @ BOS, @ BOS, vs. MIL
Bulls: vs. ATL, @ MIL, @ DAL vs. DET
Hawks: @ CHI, vs. WASH, vs. PHI, @ BOS – 8:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
That’s a gorgeous pass from Antetokounmpo and masterful cut from Brook Lopez.
Antetokounmpo had the mismatch and knew Embiid was going to help out of the corner. Attacked the gap, got to the rim to draw Embiid and dumped it off to Lopez on the baseline.
Bucks up, 61-41. – 8:51 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The best part about rostering Grayson Allen, the opposition may simply feel content leaving the game healthy win or lose. – 8:48 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Tobias Harris rolled his ankle like that about eight years ago or so. Wearing a same (or similar) model of Kobe. Wore high-tops the rest of the season. – 8:45 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
How is Giannis even in this MVP conversation when he has Bobby Portis? – 8:43 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Not a fan of the No Harden-no Embiid lineups when Giannis is out there. – 8:38 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Bucks, who scored 99 points on 37% shooting against Boston Thursday, score 41 on 73% shooting in the first quarter against the Sixers tonight.
41-26, Bucks after one.
A Milwaukee win tonight is a huge step towards locking the East top 4 (Bucks, Celtics, Sixers, Cavs). – 8:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This looks like someone got 3 wishes and wasted 1 of them on “a Bucks perfect first quarter tonight.” Sad really – 8:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Whispers: the Bucks total payroll is over $32M more than the Sixers. Not quite A’s vs Yankees but still – 8:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
35-18 #Bucks. Doesn’t look like #Celtics will get much help from Philly so far, but a Sixers loss gets Boston even closer to clinching 2. – 8:27 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Back to back strips/ blocks for Harris but Melton can’t hit the open layup, Middleton can. – 8:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Also, Embiid drew some contact No call. Giannis on the other end, really rammed Tucker and drew FTs. Those swings can really blow this one open fast too. – 8:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis passes it off to Ingles for the big three!! 👌 pic.twitter.com/HwPj5bXtq7 – 8:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Bucks watched the Sixers shoot 77% against the Raptors in the first half the other night and said, “Hmm, we should try that?” – 8:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Milwaukee is shooting 10-11 from the field and 4-4 from beyond the arc.
On the only miss so far, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid collided on an uncontested rebound and knocked it straight into Brook Lopez’s hands. – 8:19 PM
Milwaukee is shooting 10-11 from the field and 4-4 from beyond the arc.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers defense played some good possessions but Milwaukee nailed tough long 2’s you live with. Everything else, they’re just scorching hot. Bucks can blow anyone out if they shoot like this. – 8:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Bucks finally missed a shot, but scored on the putback. Then they burried a three. The Bucks lead 26-13 with 6:25 left in the first quarter while shooting 10-for-11. – 8:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Bucks, 1.5 games above the #Celtics for the 1 seed, storming to an 8/8 FG start vs. the #76ers. – 8:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Don’t even think this is bad defense (for the most part), Milwaukee has hit a ton of long, contested jumpers. Just have to weather the storm – 8:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers will probably not win if the Bucks shoot 100 percent from the field IMO – 8:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden has tied Kendall Gill for 47th on the NBA all-time steals list with 1,519. – 8:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“No one impacts the game more than Giannis does right now”
Ryen Russillo joined Justin Termine & Eddie Johnson to talk about Giannis’ impact on the game
#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/HanORmYlCl – 8:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The last time the Sixers faced the Bucks, Georges Niang went 5-of-6 from three in one of his best performances of the season. If he replicates that tonight, @katetscott will be on it.
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 7:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks head into the final week of the season with the best record in the NBA at 55-22.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/5ROtIhI3qM – 7:55 PM
The Bucks head into the final week of the season with the best record in the NBA at 55-22.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/5ROtIhI3qM – 7:55 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔P.J. Tucker
🔔@Tobias31
🔔@JoelEmbiid
🔔@TyreseMaxey
🔔@JHarden13
👕@alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/RwlXBk4F1x – 7:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis’ 31.7ppg is on track to be the third-highest scoring average in franchise history.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/2LgGB8QQ2K – 7:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Wes Matthews hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds left and Giannis added 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a 90-88 win over the Sixers on October 20, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/nquRswzIdK – 7:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hayes also has six points, all middy jumpers.
Pistons down by six. – 6:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
AJ is rocking our shirt for Autism Acceptance Night.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/BpP830oR1a – 6:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Nets move 2.0 games over the #Heat with 4 to go. Odds increasing daily off #Celtics seeing Miami R1, but of course play-in randomness and a big #Bucks game tonight remain. Boston could pull within 1.0 game of Milwaukee tonight w/ a #76ers win. – 6:00 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo in March:
✅ 30.4 PPG
✅ 10.5 RPG
✅ 6.8 APG
✅ 60.2 FG%
The last player to average at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG while shooting 60% from the field in a month was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in January 1971 (min. 10 GP).
Subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 6:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With today’s Nets victory over Jazz, Brooklyn needs only to close 2-2 to assure themselves of No. 6 over Heat in East even if Heat close 4-0. Nets schedule: vs. Wolves, at Pistons, vs. Magic, vs. 76ers. – 5:59 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Most 25-Point Games Since March 1
Joel Embiid – 14
Devin Booker – 13
Mikal Bridges – 12<<
Most 10-Assist Games Since March 1
Spencer Dinwiddie – 10<<
James Harden – 9
>> Including today – 5:40 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Alexis Morris controlling the game man give her credit got guard one tuffest women to shoot the college basketball bus she hitting her middy now!!! Give her respect – 5:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Since 12-9, Sixers two man combos.
Still Weird they didn’t pair Matisse + Embiid more.
Luckily for McDaniels and the fans, Jalen hasn’t had to play so much w/ Trez & in all bench stuff or w/ neither Joel nor James like Thybulle routinely did.
Philly should be in 2nd place pic.twitter.com/1gDTwzVXFe – 5:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Sunday Funday is also gameday!!
🥃 @Casamigos Cocktail Of The Game. pic.twitter.com/fvBbuzCJBC – 5:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
part 3 of our City Edition vignette series!
see how the game became heritage for “The Mayor of Basketball”, Sonny Hill.
#brotherlylove | @cryptocom pic.twitter.com/sjjfJu8DGg – 5:01 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“…for a young kid, I really think he has a future in this league just because of his ability to learn, how good of a kid he is, and then also his work ethic.”
Jaden Springer has fans within the organization #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/02/six… via @SixersWire – 4:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW Episode of Pickaxe and Roll – Weekends with @SwipaCam edition:
On this past Nuggets week, from no Jokić/Embiid to big minutes for young guys.
Then, previewing Nuggets v Warriors TONIGHT and…when will the Nuggets get the 1 seed?
youtube.com/watch?v=tNL7g6… – 4:34 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Let the freshmen get some! Aye LSU shooting the cover off the ball!!! – 4:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“It’s the opportunity for my son the be allowed to come and be at a game and be accepted for exactly who he is.”
Tonight we celebrate Autism Acceptance Night and shine a light on the work Joe & Renae Ingles do in the community. pic.twitter.com/52tLSH0nUX – 4:31 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
It’s all about moving forward 👉🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾 @IshDARR pic.twitter.com/llYLwCvjP6 – 4:26 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
The refs are making bad calls on both side of this NCAA women game let them play! – 4:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A few final tidbits ahead of tonight’s game.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/wGm3fW7Xiq – 4:01 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Fred VanVleet has the Raptors single-game record in both points and assists.
The only other player to have a franchise’s single-game record in points and assists is Wilt Chamberlain with the 76ers.
Chamberlain is tied for single-game record in assists in 76ers history. – 3:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks record more or less than 6 blocks tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/zBAypdyVKY – 3:22 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Bucks opened as -4.5 point favorites over the Sixers, that’s now up to -5.5.
64% of the money line bets in on Milwaukee, per VSIN. 59% on Sixers to cover spread. – 3:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The final Sixers vs. Bucks meeting of the regular season is tonight. There are real MVP stakes. Here are the plot lines I’m watching for:
phillyvoice.com/preview-nba-ea… – 3:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet just recorded his 20th assist against Charlotte, a new Raptors record. He passed a three-way tie between Jose Calderon (twice), Damon Stoudamire and Kyle Lowry. He’s just the second player to record 20 or more assists this year. (Harden, twice). – 3:00 PM
Pat Connaughton @pconnaughton
Had a blast celebrating @NorthShoreBank ‘s 100th anniversary with them (special shoutout to my “co-worker”/sidekick Erma)! It’s always a great experience to meet and interact with the great people who make Milwaukee the great city that it is. Proud to work with them! pic.twitter.com/S7SdpqtB1s – 2:49 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
VanVleet trying to become the ninth player with 20 assists or more in an NBA game over the last 10 seasons. Westbrook has done it eight times, Rajon Rondo 5, Harden 2. – 2:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
James Harden is only player with more than 20 in a game this year, with one game of 21 and another of 20. – 2:41 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/5WtorNVMHC – 2:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid: “It’s a regular-season game — that’s the approach I take, you know? You’ll use those matchups to see where you are at. But there is no more excitement, in my opinion, because you are playing the two best teams in the league…”
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 2:11 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“This is a very resilient group.” -@CoachJoerger
courtside comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/3YemZKMVJk – 2:01 PM
