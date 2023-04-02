76ers vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum
The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $2,950,919 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,306,387 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!