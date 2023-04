Anthony Edwards on losing to bad teams: 'You've got to treat every game the same, and that's something that we lack'

When asked about the role he played in LA’s win, Russell decided to point out how the defense of Anthony Edwards made life a bit difficult for him. Ant-Man is considered one of the most explosive offensive players in the NBA today, which is why at times, it’s easy to overlook the defense he brings to the table. D’Angelo, however, isn’t taking this for granted: “They got some great defenders over there. They got a great defensive team. They put Anthony Edwards on me, which is a hell of a defender,” Russell said. “I look at it as create (and) make things happen — not let him affect the game defensively because that’s what gets him going, and I know that. So, for me, it was just trying to point guard it. Make things easy for everybody else.” -via Clutch Points / April 2, 2023