Anthony Edwards on losing to bad teams: 'You've got to treat every game the same, and that's something that we lack'

Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards: “Man, our fault. Guys who played tonight, all on us. We didn’t come ready to play, as you can see.” On consistently losing to losing teams: “It’s just a level of respect for the game. You’ve got to treat every game the same, and that’s something that we lack.”
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on the loss and where they sit in the standings:
“I think we just need to lock back in and figure it out, come together as a team and win these last three games. We need to win these last three. I think that’s the most important thing.” – 7:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards 1st half line against Portland today
22 points
4 assists
2 rebounds
2/4 from 3 (50%)
7/11 from 2 (64%)
Anthony Edwards previous four games (since he returned from injury/illness)
18.0 points
4.8 assists
3.3 rebounds
8/27 from 3 (30%)
20/40 from 2 (50%) – 4:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards, who is listed as questionable with an illness, is out here getting his pregame routine in on the floor.
To my eye, definitely more pep in his step than on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/JGQ1Ti4qwT – 1:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Mike Conley on what Anthony Edwards is dealing with physically, and what he’s had to do to make up for Ant not being able to be himself.
“The kid is fighting through a lot, probably more than anybody knows. I’m just proud of him continuing to go out there and fight.” pic.twitter.com/LXiQ1DL2NL – 11:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards 0 for 5 thus far (late 2nd quarter), and clearly looking sick.
Feels like that means he’s either gonna have 20 in the second half or not play at all the rest of the game. – 8:59 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards, who’s playing through the illness that has ripped through the team, is 0-for-1 without a bucket so far. You can tell he doesn’t look 100% – 8:29 PM
When asked about the role he played in LA’s win, Russell decided to point out how the defense of Anthony Edwards made life a bit difficult for him. Ant-Man is considered one of the most explosive offensive players in the NBA today, which is why at times, it’s easy to overlook the defense he brings to the table. D’Angelo, however, isn’t taking this for granted: “They got some great defenders over there. They got a great defensive team. They put Anthony Edwards on me, which is a hell of a defender,” Russell said. “I look at it as create (and) make things happen — not let him affect the game defensively because that’s what gets him going, and I know that. So, for me, it was just trying to point guard it. Make things easy for everybody else.” -via Clutch Points / April 2, 2023
Minnesota: Anthony Edwards (illness), Karl-Anthony Towns (illness), Kyle Anderson (illness), Taurean Prince (illness) and Matt Ryan (illness) have been upgraded to available for Friday’s game against LA Lakers. Jaylen Nowell (left knee tendinopathy) and Austin Rivers (illness) are out. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2023
Kellan Olson: Timberwolves have added Kyle Anderson to the injury report and he’s now questionable for tonight’s game against the Suns due to an illness. Tauren Prince (illness) and Jaylen Nowell (knee) are also questionable. Anthony Edwards (ankle) and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are probable. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / March 29, 2023