Ben Simmons will be healthy to start the next season for sure, his agent says

Simmons averaged just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists — all career lows — while missing at least 40 games (bringing his total to 70 of 112 regular-season games missed with the Nets), much to the frustration of fans. He is owed $78.2 million over the next two seasons. The 26-year-old’s agent, Bernie Lee, told The Post that Simmons “will be healthy to start the next season, for sure.”
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: What can the #Nets expect from Ben Simmons next season? nypost.com/2023/04/01/wha… via @nypost – 10:21 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Day’Ron Sharpe (left ankle sprain) is probable for the #Nets tomorrow. Ben Simmons (back – nerve impingement), David Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) and Dru Smith (G League – two-way) are all out. #NBA – 4:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Day’Ron Sharpe is probable for tomorrow’s game against Atlanta with a left ankle sprain. Ben Simmons is out. David Duke Jr. and Dru Smith are with Long Island are they begin postseason play. – 4:22 PM
“Without getting into specifics, what I’ve learned in all these conversations is that what Ben experienced here is considered to be part of the recovery from his previous procedure,” Lee told The Post. “The NBA schedule is obviously rigorous and not forgiving to the need for patience at times, and Ben made every effort to be available to help his team in every way as much as he could. “This step at this point in time is being taken in partnership with the team to support Ben, to allow him to really get himself physically prepared to begin the start of next season — in an effort to lead the Nets in the way he’s shown over the course of his young career he’s capable of doing.” -via New York Post / April 2, 2023
Simmons’ fitful recovery process has caused quiet rumblings of frustration within the organization and a far louder outcry from the fans. “Noise is simply that: noise. It is neither motivating nor defeating. It simply exists,” Lee said. “Ben will continue to remain singularly focused on keeping the main thing the main thing.” -via New York Post / April 2, 2023
Porter had a microdiscectomy of his L3-L4 discs while in college, and underwent a second surgery the summer he was drafted, causing him to miss the entire 2018-19 campaign. He averaged just 9.3 points the following season, but erupted for 19.0 points per game the next. “People are so hard on Ben Simmons. But I know what he’s going through as far as he’s able to play right now, but he’s not back to Ben Simmons, and it’ll take awhile for him to have all the explosiveness,” Porter said. “I watched a little highlight video from a couple years ago — he’s just flying down the lane. He’ll get that back, but it just takes time. Anything with the back, it just inhibits a little bit of explosiveness.” -via New York Post / April 2, 2023