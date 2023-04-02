Live stream: Blazers 31, Timberwolves 33

The Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39) at Target Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 31, Minnesota Timberwolves 33 (Q2 10:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 31, Timberwolves 29: end of first quarter. 7 points, 3 rebounds for @DrewEubanks12. 8 points, 1 assist for @trendonw. POR shooting 50 percent, MIN 56 percent. – 4:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 31-29.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves down at home 29 to 31 after the 1st quarter against Portland.
And this is who played for the Blazers…
Drew Eubanks
Trendon Watford
Matisse Thybulle
Shaedon Sharpe
Skylar Mays
John Butler Jr.
Shaq Harrison
Kevin Knox
Jabari Walker
Jeenathan Williams – 4:08 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves in a deep drop in the first quarter, seemingly conceding all midrange shots. Blazers 6 for 6 on floaters thus far. – 4:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
instant defense ➡️ instant offense. pic.twitter.com/344vNlUpKZ – 3:58 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Are there 10 players in the NBA who casually step into 27 footers AND routinely make them?
Caitlin Clark has the Steph/Dame pull-up package and the Redick/Korver off-balance shoot off screens package.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
First possession Blazers go back to the zone Anderson flashes to the nail and hits a little push shot. – 3:53 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
for the love of lobs 🫂
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/N7GaFDgtVi – 3:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Blazers immediately go away from zone once Kyle Anderson checks in. Smart. – 3:51 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Once all the actual details of the CBA are known and it’s not just bits and pieces being reported, I’ll have a piece breaking down how it impacts the Blazers.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
startin’ us off with a 3️⃣. pic.twitter.com/nbIuNgYyUz – 3:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves need to inject ball movement into their offense, and the Blazers are apparently going to dare them to do it by coming out in zone. – 3:43 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Only players out tonight for the Wolves are Naz Reid (wrist), Jaylen Nowell (knee) and Austin Rivers (illness), the team says. – 3:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @Timberwolves starters vs. Portland:
Conley
Edwards
McDaniels
Towns
Gobert
OUT
Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
Reid – Left Scaphoid Fracture
Rivers – Illness – 3:03 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves
⌚️ 12:30 PM PDT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @ripcityradio620 pic.twitter.com/S8usheqZT2 – 3:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
NBA assists leaders in March (min 6 games):
1. James Harden – 11.5 per game
2. Spencer Dinwiddie – 9.7 per game
2. Chris Paul – 9.7 per game
4. Nikola Jokic – 9.4 per game
5. Trae Young – 9.1 per game
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards, who is listed as questionable with an illness, is out here getting his pregame routine in on the floor.
To my eye, definitely more pep in his step than on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/JGQ1Ti4qwT – 1:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
NBA assists leaders in March (min 6 games):
1. James Harden – 11.5 per game
2. Spencer Dinwiddie – 9.7 per game
3. Chris Paul – 9.7 per game
4. Nikola Jokic – 9.4 per game
5. Trae Young – 9.1 per game
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Todays’s Media Meal vs. Portland:
Salad Bar
Assorted Pastries
Garden Vegetable Frittata
Pork Sausage Links and Bacon
Hash Browns
Beef Barley Soup
Postgame pizza – 12:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
brunch buckets otw
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves
🏟️ @TargetCenterMN
⌚️ 12:30 PM PDT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @ripcityradio620 pic.twitter.com/c3Fz6baLot – 11:24 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Sunday matinee at @TargetCenterMN
🎟️ » bit.ly/40VaxiH pic.twitter.com/a6LbZENq4C – 11:16 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Damian Lillard to..? 👀
Raptors?
Knicks?
Nets?
Heat?
Mavericks?
Frank Isola & Brian Scalabrine look at potential landing spots if Dame were to be traded
#RIPCity pic.twitter.com/HqLJzLC5ed – 10:30 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
There were a couple of inglorious numbers from last night. Mavs had only one off rebound, burt when you shoot 61% there don’t figure to be many of them. Per @stathead teams are 25-23 when they have 1 or fewer Off Rebs. 4x (inc MIN this yr), teams have had 0 (3-1 record) – 10:24 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 2 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.5
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.03
3. Luka Dončić: 15.33
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.36
5. Damian Lillard: 14.06
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.18
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.84
8. Anthony Davis: 13.22
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.59
10. LeBron James: 12.51 pic.twitter.com/rf3Jig7HPR – 10:03 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
ballin’ on a Sunday afternoon. 🐺
Wolves vs. Blazers
2:30pm CT, @TargetCenterMN
📺 » @BallySportsNOR EXTRA
📻 » @wccoradio
📲 » Timberwolves.com/App
🎟 » bit.ly/40VaxiH
Preview » on.nba.com/40YxRMN pic.twitter.com/wNzV39u3iZ – 10:01 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
So much of The Discourse around Mavs circa mid-Feb was about the Luka + Kyrie offensive fit when it was super clear that this team’s problem was a bad defense getting worse.
Last night, w/ Bam DNP: Miami bigs Cody Zeller and Kevin Love combine for 38 pts on 61% FG in 48 min. – 9:36 AM
