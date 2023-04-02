Live stream: Blazers 31, Timberwolves 33

The Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39) at Target Center

Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers 31, Minnesota Timberwolves 33 (Q2 10:47)

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 31, Timberwolves 29: end of first quarter. 7 points, 3 rebounds for @DrewEubanks12. 8 points, 1 assist for @trendonw. POR shooting 50 percent, MIN 56 percent. – Blazers 31, Timberwolves 29: end of first quarter. 7 points, 3 rebounds for @DrewEubanks12. 8 points, 1 assist for @trendonw. POR shooting 50 percent, MIN 56 percent. – 4:09 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves down at home 29 to 31 after the 1st quarter against Portland.

And this is who played for the Blazers…

Drew Eubanks

Trendon Watford

Matisse Thybulle

Shaedon Sharpe

Skylar Mays

John Butler Jr.

Shaq Harrison

Kevin Knox

Jabari Walker

Jeenathan Williams – Wolves down at home 29 to 31 after the 1st quarter against Portland.And this is who played for the Blazers…Drew EubanksTrendon WatfordMatisse ThybulleShaedon SharpeSkylar MaysJohn Butler Jr.Shaq HarrisonKevin KnoxJabari WalkerJeenathan Williams – 4:08 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves in a deep drop in the first quarter, seemingly conceding all midrange shots. Blazers 6 for 6 on floaters thus far. – Wolves in a deep drop in the first quarter, seemingly conceding all midrange shots. Blazers 6 for 6 on floaters thus far. – 4:02 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Are there 10 players in the NBA who casually step into 27 footers AND routinely make them?

Caitlin Clark has the Steph/Dame pull-up package and the Redick/Korver off-balance shoot off screens package.

Just an unreal shooter off the bounce without needing to be set. – Are there 10 players in the NBA who casually step into 27 footers AND routinely make them?Caitlin Clark has the Steph/Dame pull-up package and the Redick/Korver off-balance shoot off screens package.Just an unreal shooter off the bounce without needing to be set. – 3:56 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

First possession Blazers go back to the zone Anderson flashes to the nail and hits a little push shot. – First possession Blazers go back to the zone Anderson flashes to the nail and hits a little push shot. – 3:53 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Blazers immediately go away from zone once Kyle Anderson checks in. Smart. – Blazers immediately go away from zone once Kyle Anderson checks in. Smart. – 3:51 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Once all the actual details of the CBA are known and it’s not just bits and pieces being reported, I’ll have a piece breaking down how it impacts the Blazers.

Subscribe here: 3:48 PM Once all the actual details of the CBA are known and it’s not just bits and pieces being reported, I’ll have a piece breaking down how it impacts the Blazers.Subscribe here: rosegardenreport.com/upgrade

Casey Holdahl @CHold

I love that for @ShaedonSharpe, regardless of the result – I love that for @ShaedonSharpe, regardless of the result – 3:45 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves need to inject ball movement into their offense, and the Blazers are apparently going to dare them to do it by coming out in zone. – Wolves need to inject ball movement into their offense, and the Blazers are apparently going to dare them to do it by coming out in zone. – 3:43 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy), Naz Reid (Left Scaphoid Fracture), and Austin Rivers (Illness) are OUT vs. Portland. 3:06 PM Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy), Naz Reid (Left Scaphoid Fracture), and Austin Rivers (Illness) are OUT vs. Portland. pic.twitter.com/AJl6fVawTW

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Only players out tonight for the Wolves are Naz Reid (wrist), Jaylen Nowell (knee) and Austin Rivers (illness), the team says. – Only players out tonight for the Wolves are Naz Reid (wrist), Jaylen Nowell (knee) and Austin Rivers (illness), the team says. – 3:04 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Tonight’s @Timberwolves starters vs. Portland:

Conley

Edwards

McDaniels

Towns

Gobert

OUT

Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy

Reid – Left Scaphoid Fracture

Rivers – Illness – Tonight’s @Timberwolves starters vs. Portland:ConleyEdwardsMcDanielsTownsGobertOUTNowell – Left Knee TendinopathyReid – Left Scaphoid FractureRivers – Illness – 3:03 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards, who is listed as questionable with an illness, is out here getting his pregame routine in on the floor.

To my eye, definitely more pep in his step than on Friday night. 1:38 PM Anthony Edwards, who is listed as questionable with an illness, is out here getting his pregame routine in on the floor.To my eye, definitely more pep in his step than on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/JGQ1Ti4qwT

Erik Slater @erikslater_

NBA assists leaders in March (min 6 games):

1. James Harden – 11.5 per game

2. Spencer Dinwiddie – 9.7 per game

3. Chris Paul – 9.7 per game

4. Nikola Jokic – 9.4 per game

5. Trae Young – 9.1 per game

Dinwiddie’s 146 total assists were the most in the league. – NBA assists leaders in March (min 6 games):1. James Harden – 11.5 per game2. Spencer Dinwiddie – 9.7 per game3. Chris Paul – 9.7 per game4. Nikola Jokic – 9.4 per game5. Trae Young – 9.1 per gameDinwiddie’s 146 total assists were the most in the league. – 1:38 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

