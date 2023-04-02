Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center
The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,538,509 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $3,743,298 per win
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North Extra
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!