Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,538,509 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $3,743,298 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports North Extra

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Home Radio: 830 WCCO

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!