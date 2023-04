Dillon Brooks wears clown sweater, mentions Russell Westbrook's four-point game against Grizzlies

Jackson, who has played very well for the Huskies in the postseason, is one of the most intriguing NBA draft prospects who will play in the Final Four. He recently showed that he has an interesting perspective on the game and that he isn’t afraid to stray from the norm. When he and other players in the Final Four were asked by Bleacher Report who they thought should win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, the 21-year-old junior confidently said L.A. Clippers guard Russell Westbrook . -via For The Win / April 2, 2023