Fred VanVleet breaks Raptors record for assists in win against Charlotte

Michael Grange: Raptors defeats an undermanned Hornets team 128-108 behind a 20 point and 20 assist game from Fred VanVleet, the 20 assists a franchise record. VanVleet also holds the Raptors record for single-game scoring with 54. Pretty good for an undrafted guy. Toronto back at .500, 39-39.
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Shoutout to @FredVanVleet who became the third Raptor to have a 20-20 game.
His came in the form of 20 points & 20 assists. – 3:10 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Fred VanVleet with quite a day at the office!
20 points and a career-high 20 assists 😳
pic.twitter.com/DJjjbi4OO4 – 3:09 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors defeats an undermanned Hornets team 128-108 behind a 20 point and 20 assist game from Fred VanVleet, the 20 assists a franchise record. VanVleet also holds the Raptors record for single-game scoring with 54. Pretty good for an undrafted guy. Toronto back at .500, 39-39. – 3:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes win. 128-108.
20 points and a franchise-record assists for Fred VanVleet. 36-7-7 for Siakam. 23 for Anunoby.
Raptors will now wait for news on Anunoby’s ankle injury. – 3:04 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet, who went undrafted, now holds the Raptors single-game records for most points and most assists in a game. What a story. – 3:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
20-20 games in Raptors history:
Popeye Jones: 22 points/21 rebounds (Dec. 11, 1996)
Chris Bosh: 24 points/22 rebounds (Mar. 25, 2005)
Chris Bosh: 23 points/22 rebounds (Nov. 14, 2006)
Fred VanVleet: 20 points/20 assists (Apr. 2, 2023) – 3:02 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
So now VanVleet has scored more points in a game than any Raptor ever and dished out more assists in a game than any Raptor ever
Not bad
We’re done here, back at same place Tuesday – 3:01 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Franchise record 20 assists for @FredVanVleet.
3rd player ever to have a 20-20 game for Toronto…but the first to ever do it with ASSISTS and points. – 3:01 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
FVV setting a new franchise record with 20 assists! #betonyourself – 3:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet just recorded his 20th assist against Charlotte, a new Raptors record. He passed a three-way tie between Jose Calderon (twice), Damon Stoudamire and Kyle Lowry. He’s just the second player to record 20 or more assists this year. (Harden, twice). – 3:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With his 20th assist, Fred VanVleet breaks a Raptors record that has stood for more than 27 years. He now owns the franchise mark for most points (54) and assists (20 and counting) in a game. – 3:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet an assist away from a 20-20 game for his first time ever
Has now joined Calderon, Stoudamire, Lowry at franchise-record 19 assists
And Anunoby’s headed to the back – 2:57 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet ties the record. He joins Damon, Calderon and Lowry as the only Raptors to have 19 assists in a game. – 2:56 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
VanVleet trying to become the ninth player with 20 assists or more in an NBA game over the last 10 seasons. Westbrook has done it eight times, Rajon Rondo 5, Harden 2. – 2:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet starts the 4th on the bench. Charlotte has the Raptors’ lead (once 18) down to 10, so unless this unit can put the game away, FVV should get a chance to make franchise history. – 2:43 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet has 18 assists through three quarters. Lowry, Stoudamire and Calderon (twice) have the franchise record of 19 in a game. Calderon and T.J. Ford (twice) had 18 in games. – 2:42 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 101-89 after 3, close enough that VanVleet will have play more as he searches for the first 20-20 points-assist game ever by a Raptor
Oh, and he’s got 3 steals and 5 rebounds but 0 blocks so the first ever 5×5 ain’t happening – 2:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet has a career-high in assists with 18. It’s only 101-89, so he should have a chance to set the franchise record. Calderon (2x), Lowry and Damon tied at 19. – 2:39 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Raptors have never had a 20-assist game, let alone a 20-point, 20-assist gem
VanVleet’s got 18 points and a season high 17 assists at the moment
17 assists ties his career high – 2:38 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Not a flagrant-9 like Raptors pbp is trying to say, but am a bit surprised that chicken wing by Mark Williams on FVV wasn’t ruled a flagrant – 2:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Now Mark Williams catches VanVleet in the head with an elbow on a screen. Ruled a common foul, and while Fred looked a bit rattled, he stays in the game. – 2:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors seem to be taking the third quarter defensively but they still lead by a dozen
FVV’s got 17 and 13 – 2:23 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet has a double-double (13 and 10) a minute into the third. Only three rebounds in case you’re wondering. – 2:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Bizarro Raptors in the 1st quarter. They lost the possession battle (-4 in FGA) but shot 71%. VanVleet, Anunoby and Poeltl combined for 29 of their 35 points on 12-of-14 shooting. They lead by 10 after 1Q. – 1:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Jak dunking all over the place — well, twice — and throwing nifty bounce pocket passes to a cutting Fred VanVleet’s been fun
Raptors up 4 – 1:26 PM
More on this storyline
Josh Lewenberg: Fred VanVleet has a career-high 18 assists through 3 quarters and is 1 away from matching the Raptors franchise record of 19, initially set by Damon Stoudamire in the team’s inaugural season. Jose Calderon (x2) and Kyle Lowry also recorded 19. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 2, 2023
Tom Haberstroh: Here’s the game log. After FVV press conference, Ben Taylor moved out of crew chief role in four of the next five games. Very abnormal for him. For more on this story -via Twitter @tomhaberstroh / March 25, 2023
“Since that Fred VanVleet rant… the NBA has actually demoted Ben Taylor in his assignments.” @tomhaberstroh on how the #NBA has handled the Taylor/VanVleet situation with @JDBunkis . -via Twitter / March 22, 2023