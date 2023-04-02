Live stream: Grizzlies 39, Bulls 32

The Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) play against the Chicago Bulls (37-40) at United Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies 39, Chicago Bulls 32 (Q2 09:51)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Dillon Brooks made 34 3-pointers while shooting 35.4% on 3s in March. His shooting numbers are trending upward – Dillon Brooks made 34 3-pointers while shooting 35.4% on 3s in March. His shooting numbers are trending upward – 4:11 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Memphis 7-for-13 from 3-pt in 1stQ and lead 36-25. Ja Morant 10 pts. 4:06 PM Memphis 7-for-13 from 3-pt in 1stQ and lead 36-25. Ja Morant 10 pts. #Bulls

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Grizzlies have just exploded offensively after a slow start. Seven made threes so far in the 3rd quarter. Dillon Brooks has made 3 of his 4 attempts. – The Grizzlies have just exploded offensively after a slow start. Seven made threes so far in the 3rd quarter. Dillon Brooks has made 3 of his 4 attempts. – 4:05 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Pace has picked up after a rough start. Memphis up to 7 3-point makes so far, now up 13. – Pace has picked up after a rough start. Memphis up to 7 3-point makes so far, now up 13. – 4:04 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Coby White once again bringing a spark off the bench – Coby White once again bringing a spark off the bench – 4:01 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Caruso draws charge on Jackson Jr. for Jaren’s second foul already at 7:07 mark. Bulls may need to win this via D since they’re off to 1-10 start, including uncharacteristic 0-4 from DeRozan – Caruso draws charge on Jackson Jr. for Jaren’s second foul already at 7:07 mark. Bulls may need to win this via D since they’re off to 1-10 start, including uncharacteristic 0-4 from DeRozan – 3:50 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Bulls and Grizzlies are a combined 2-for-15 from the floor. Hope you like defense. – Bulls and Grizzlies are a combined 2-for-15 from the floor. Hope you like defense. – 3:47 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Pat Bev definitely thinks he can jump with Ja which is why i will not be leaving this chair for the next 2.5 hours. – Pat Bev definitely thinks he can jump with Ja which is why i will not be leaving this chair for the next 2.5 hours. – 3:45 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Afternoon hoops.

Some large late money on Chicago appears to have flipped the Grizzlies to a surprising underdog against the Bulls today. – Afternoon hoops.Some large late money on Chicago appears to have flipped the Grizzlies to a surprising underdog against the Bulls today. – 3:38 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Anyone else notice the Grizzlies are only 2 games back of Denver for the No. 1 seed in the west with 5 games to go? Closest they’ve been since Jan. 23. – Anyone else notice the Grizzlies are only 2 games back of Denver for the No. 1 seed in the west with 5 games to go? Closest they’ve been since Jan. 23. – 3:29 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Grizz pregame in the hallway … a hype man carrying a speaker, and then a line of players slowly following … quite the sight … Good thing they don’t keep score in the pregame energy department … Bulls would be down 40. – Grizz pregame in the hallway … a hype man carrying a speaker, and then a line of players slowly following … quite the sight … Good thing they don’t keep score in the pregame energy department … Bulls would be down 40. – 3:22 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Raps pick up a 1/2 game on the Bulls ( subject to change) by virtue of a 20 point win over Charlotte. Bulls- Grizz 2: 15 pre @WBBMNewsradio . – Raps pick up a 1/2 game on the Bulls ( subject to change) by virtue of a 20 point win over Charlotte. Bulls- Grizz 2: 15 pre @WBBMNewsradio . – 3:10 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

DeMar and Dre putting on a show pregame 🤩

@MOR_Docs | #BullsNation 3:08 PM DeMar and Dre putting on a show pregame 🤩@MOR_Docs | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/dnGG2XF6ie

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

*rubs hands like santi*

hit the RT real quick if you already locked in. 3:08 PM *rubs hands like santi*hit the RT real quick if you already locked in. pic.twitter.com/6kSR8stLfB

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Programming update: today’s game will be broadcasted on @NBCSChicago+ – Programming update: today’s game will be broadcasted on @NBCSChicago+ – 3:00 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

PROGRAM ALERTTTTTTT !!! ******. Sunday’s Bulls- Grizzlies game 2:15 pre on @WBBMNewsradio @chicagobulls radio network. – PROGRAM ALERTTTTTTT !!! ******. Sunday’s Bulls- Grizzlies game 2:15 pre on @WBBMNewsradio @chicagobulls radio network. – 2:45 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

2:30 PM #BullsNation , tweet from your UC seat location or where you’re watching today’s game and one lucky fan will get a chance to win some Bulls gear courtesy of @BCBSIL! pic.twitter.com/QKmAuRq2jM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

One other play-in note, if One other play-in note, if #Bulls beat Atlanta on Tue and then finish in a three-way tie with ATL & TOR, Bulls would win that tiebreaker based on record between each other. – 2:15 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

call him a scarecrow cause he outstanding in his field 🏆 2:09 PM call him a scarecrow cause he outstanding in his field 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OgfEpZ8VFZ

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso and Javonte Green both good to go vs. Grizzlies, per Donovan – Alex Caruso and Javonte Green both good to go vs. Grizzlies, per Donovan – 1:48 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls



RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt! 1:30 PM #BullsNation , it’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss 🙌RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/H5w4EaWR7K

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Bulls (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Grizzlies (A) Road Blues

8.0/10 1:07 PM Jersey Matchup of the Day:Bulls (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Grizzlies (A) Road Blues8.0/10 pic.twitter.com/dgNycKbp5b

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

5. North Carolina boys killed it off the bench

15 points and a handful of aggressive drives from P-Will. 11 points and 7 assists from Coby. Each made three timely 3s — including a couple as release valves from Hornets crowding Vucevic/DeRozan 12:37 PM 5. North Carolina boys killed it off the bench15 points and a handful of aggressive drives from P-Will. 11 points and 7 assists from Coby. Each made three timely 3s — including a couple as release valves from Hornets crowding Vucevic/DeRozan pic.twitter.com/LkVV4BCS3s

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

4. Good to have Andre Drummond back and doing what he does best as well

6 pts (3-4 FG), 11 reb, 2 stl, 1 blk in 14 mins in return from one-game absence 12:37 PM 4. Good to have Andre Drummond back and doing what he does best as well6 pts (3-4 FG), 11 reb, 2 stl, 1 blk in 14 mins in return from one-game absence pic.twitter.com/LlKYoDsFqJ

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

2. Hornets’ biggest threat was pulling within 6 late in Q2. But Bulls closed half on a 14-4 run and it never got to single digits again

LaVine had a rare off night at the rim (4/12, blocked three times), but had 12 pts in Q2 and got to FT line 6 times in first half 12:37 PM 2. Hornets’ biggest threat was pulling within 6 late in Q2. But Bulls closed half on a 14-4 run and it never got to single digits againLaVine had a rare off night at the rim (4/12, blocked three times), but had 12 pts in Q2 and got to FT line 6 times in first half pic.twitter.com/SqfMjcoHIu

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

1. Bulls jumped out to 19-5 lead in the first 6 mins and basically had control throughout

Scored 12 pts off 8 CHA tov in Q1 — 29 pts off 22 tov for the game. And they had a couple bungled fastbreaks that could have been more 12:37 PM 1. Bulls jumped out to 19-5 lead in the first 6 mins and basically had control throughoutScored 12 pts off 8 CHA tov in Q1 — 29 pts off 22 tov for the game. And they had a couple bungled fastbreaks that could have been more pic.twitter.com/fSwxC1o8Ng

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Ahead of Bulls-Grizz today, caught up with Bulls-Hornets from Friday

Honestly, not a ton of grandiose takeaways. Hornets are running out the string and were very shorthanded. But Bulls got a win they needed and did so comfortably, 121-91

5 observations, in thread form… – Ahead of Bulls-Grizz today, caught up with Bulls-Hornets from FridayHonestly, not a ton of grandiose takeaways. Hornets are running out the string and were very shorthanded. But Bulls got a win they needed and did so comfortably, 121-915 observations, in thread form… – 12:37 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Magic can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss tonight versus the Pistons and a win by the Bulls. – The Magic can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss tonight versus the Pistons and a win by the Bulls. – 12:18 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Patrick Williams did not record a rebound last game.

That’s a problem for the Bulls — and part of a pattern that’s tempering an otherwise positive year of growth.

What will it take for Pat to improve a stat fundamentally built on effort? 10:56 AM Patrick Williams did not record a rebound last game.That’s a problem for the Bulls — and part of a pattern that’s tempering an otherwise positive year of growth.What will it take for Pat to improve a stat fundamentally built on effort? chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c…

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Make sure you wish the one-and-only @bennythebull a Happy Birthday 🥳 10:10 AM Make sure you wish the one-and-only @bennythebull a Happy Birthday 🥳 pic.twitter.com/6CCthNKfdr