Live stream: Grizzlies 39, Bulls 32

The Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) play against the Chicago Bulls (37-40) at United Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 39, Chicago Bulls 32 (Q2 09:51)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks made 34 3-pointers while shooting 35.4% on 3s in March. His shooting numbers are trending upward – 4:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
7 trays in the first quarter. +11 on the scoreboard.
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/H1m4aORLQK – 4:08 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Memphis 7-for-13 from 3-pt in 1stQ and lead 36-25. Ja Morant 10 pts. #Bulls – 4:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies have just exploded offensively after a slow start. Seven made threes so far in the 3rd quarter. Dillon Brooks has made 3 of his 4 attempts. – 4:05 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls thought they were getting back in this game and Memphis just scored 14 pts in 5 possessions. Grizzlies lead 36-25 late 1stQ – 4:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Pace has picked up after a rough start. Memphis up to 7 3-point makes so far, now up 13. – 4:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach with the smooth step-back triple 🎯
@ZachLaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/Hk6XZ2HGts – 4:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
defense and dots.
deuce deuce @Desmond Bane mixtape dropping soon. pic.twitter.com/KTW9PJ40Ig – 3:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Caruso draws charge on Jackson Jr. for Jaren’s second foul already at 7:07 mark. Bulls may need to win this via D since they’re off to 1-10 start, including uncharacteristic 0-4 from DeRozan – 3:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls really struggling against this Memphis defense, missed first 7 shots before Caruso hit a corner 3. – 3:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Bulls and Grizzlies are a combined 2-for-15 from the floor. Hope you like defense. – 3:47 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Pat Bev definitely thinks he can jump with Ja which is why i will not be leaving this chair for the next 2.5 hours. – 3:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
brunch and basketball. let’s rock
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/y9UEgrHMKH – 3:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Afternoon hoops.
Some large late money on Chicago appears to have flipped the Grizzlies to a surprising underdog against the Bulls today. – 3:38 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Anyone else notice the Grizzlies are only 2 games back of Denver for the No. 1 seed in the west with 5 games to go? Closest they’ve been since Jan. 23. – 3:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTERS vs.@chicagobulls
🎿@JaMorant
🎯@DBane0625
🦹@dillonbrooks24
🦄@jarenjacksonjr
🐶@Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
pic.twitter.com/i1rryJQX1Q – 3:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Grizz pregame in the hallway … a hype man carrying a speaker, and then a line of players slowly following … quite the sight … Good thing they don’t keep score in the pregame energy department … Bulls would be down 40. – 3:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Pat Bev is ready to go.
@patbev21 | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/3XMmd3XD3K – 3:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Raps pick up a 1/2 game on the Bulls ( subject to change) by virtue of a 20 point win over Charlotte. Bulls- Grizz 2: 15 pre @WBBMNewsradio . – 3:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar and Dre putting on a show pregame 🤩
@MOR_Docs | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/dnGG2XF6ie – 3:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
*rubs hands like santi*
hit the RT real quick if you already locked in. pic.twitter.com/6kSR8stLfB – 3:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Going with the same starters today against Memphis.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/oJp7czKZya – 3:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Programming update: today’s game will be broadcasted on @NBCSChicago+ – 3:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Clocking in for afternoon work.
@Klarna | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/HcwOc8Xy1L – 2:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
PROGRAM ALERTTTTTTT !!! ******. Sunday’s Bulls- Grizzlies game 2:15 pre on @WBBMNewsradio @chicagobulls radio network. – 2:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
#BullsNation, tweet from your UC seat location or where you’re watching today’s game and one lucky fan will get a chance to win some Bulls gear courtesy of @BCBSIL! pic.twitter.com/QKmAuRq2jM – 2:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo is celebrating Benny’s birthday 🥳
@2Xtremebounce | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/hhLeVvPRB7 – 2:27 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
One other play-in note, if #Bulls beat Atlanta on Tue and then finish in a three-way tie with ATL & TOR, Bulls would win that tiebreaker based on record between each other. – 2:15 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls can clinch a play-in spot with win today over Memphis, but WAS, ORL, IND & BKN would all have to lose, according to NBA. – 2:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
call him a scarecrow cause he outstanding in his field 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OgfEpZ8VFZ – 2:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ready for some Sunday hoops.
@Klarna | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/OSQLFvDCjT – 2:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso and Javonte Green both good to go vs. Grizzlies, per Donovan – 1:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
#BullsNation, it’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss 🙌
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/H5w4EaWR7K – 1:30 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Bulls (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Grizzlies (A) Road Blues
8.0/10 pic.twitter.com/dgNycKbp5b – 1:07 PM
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
5. North Carolina boys killed it off the bench
15 points and a handful of aggressive drives from P-Will. 11 points and 7 assists from Coby. Each made three timely 3s — including a couple as release valves from Hornets crowding Vucevic/DeRozan pic.twitter.com/LkVV4BCS3s – 12:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
4. Good to have Andre Drummond back and doing what he does best as well
6 pts (3-4 FG), 11 reb, 2 stl, 1 blk in 14 mins in return from one-game absence pic.twitter.com/LlKYoDsFqJ – 12:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
2. Hornets’ biggest threat was pulling within 6 late in Q2. But Bulls closed half on a 14-4 run and it never got to single digits again
LaVine had a rare off night at the rim (4/12, blocked three times), but had 12 pts in Q2 and got to FT line 6 times in first half pic.twitter.com/SqfMjcoHIu – 12:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
1. Bulls jumped out to 19-5 lead in the first 6 mins and basically had control throughout
Scored 12 pts off 8 CHA tov in Q1 — 29 pts off 22 tov for the game. And they had a couple bungled fastbreaks that could have been more pic.twitter.com/fSwxC1o8Ng – 12:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ahead of Bulls-Grizz today, caught up with Bulls-Hornets from Friday
Honestly, not a ton of grandiose takeaways. Hornets are running out the string and were very shorthanded. But Bulls got a win they needed and did so comfortably, 121-91
5 observations, in thread form… – 12:37 PM
Ahead of Bulls-Grizz today, caught up with Bulls-Hornets from Friday
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss tonight versus the Pistons and a win by the Bulls. – 12:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bulls vs. Grizzlies today 2:30 pm CT
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/MpCKon6dOd – 11:00 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams did not record a rebound last game.
That’s a problem for the Bulls — and part of a pattern that’s tempering an otherwise positive year of growth.
What will it take for Pat to improve a stat fundamentally built on effort? chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 10:56 AM
Patrick Williams did not record a rebound last game.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Make sure you wish the one-and-only @bennythebull a Happy Birthday 🥳 pic.twitter.com/6CCthNKfdr – 10:10 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Our best bet and prediction for Sunday’s Bulls vs. Grizzlies game, with odds via Bet MGM. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 9:36 AM
