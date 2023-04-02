Grizzlies vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $2,574,216 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $4,107,161 per win
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: 780 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
