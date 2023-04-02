James Wiseman on fresh start: This is like my rookie year

Despite the setbacks, the 22-year-old is enjoying a fresh start with the Pistons as he looks to get his career back on track. “This is apparently like my rookie year, I can say, because just the amount of games I’ve played,” Wiseman told ESPN prior to Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic. “Seriously. So, I just got to take it one day at a time. I can’t be so hard on myself about anything, about trying to be good right now, all the instant gratification stuff. Sometimes it comes into my mind, but I got to just look at it for what it is and be real with myself. It’s going to take time. It’s not going to be now. It’s going to be within time, it just takes time within the craft. I just got to keep working. That’s it.”
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Halftime: #Magic 63, #Pistons 44.
Hayes: 12 pts
Ivey: 9 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts
Wiseman: 8 pts, 7 rebs
Paolo Banchero: 13 pts, 8 rebs, 3 asts – 7:27 PM
End of 1: Magic 34, Piston 29. Detroit found its footing after a poor defensive start, outscoring Orlando 21-14 after the 6:32 mark.
Wiseman: 6 points, 7 rebounds
Hayes: 6 points
Ivey: 5 points, 4 assists – 6:50 PM
End of the 1st quarter: #Magic 34, #Pistons 28.
Wiseman: 6 pts, 7 rebs
Hayes: 6 pts
Ivey: 5 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts – 6:48 PM
END OF 1Q: Magic 34, Pistons 29.
Could be worse considering Detroit didn’t make its first 3 until under two minutes to play and Orland was 5/6 at that point, including three triples from Banchero and Suggs, both of whom shoot 30 percent.
Hayes and Wiseman with 6p each. – 6:47 PM
Orlando takes an early 18-8 lead over the #Pistons with 7:09 left in the first quarter. Wiseman had Detroit’s first 6 points. – 6:20 PM
Wiseman gets the Pistons on the board quickly with a jump hook. A nice counter to Wagner’s dunk. – 6:11 PM
Sorry, deleted the last tweet because of a typo.
Hayes, Ivey, Livers, Bagley and Wiseman starting tonight – 6:09 PM
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman. – 5:46 PM
James Wiseman getting shots up ahead of tonight’s game against the #Magic. pic.twitter.com/5cEq0qCG7H – 5:05 PM
Casey is hopeful that Wiseman will add even more bulk in the weight room this summer, but both Casey and his new teammates can see the subtle improvements in his game. “I’d just say his confidence,” Pistons teammate Isaiah said, when asked where he’s seen Wiseman’s biggest growth over the last six weeks. “I feel like he’s getting acclimated,” Livers said. “He feels comfortable. He’s starting to understand the plays. So I feel like he’s getting more comfortable, and I think it’s showing, the way he’s playing. To me, he’s looked comfortable out there and I feel it’s only going to get better for him.” -via ESPN / April 2, 2023
Ryan Wolstat: Good pre-game quote from Dwane Casey about whether James Wiseman was OK to go from champs/contender to team with fewest wins: “He was hungry for an opportunity. And I don’t know if it had been on Mars or wherever, he was looking for an opportunity to play.” -via Twitter @WolstatSun / March 24, 2023
James Edwards III: Wiseman on final play: “I feel like part of it was my fault. I shouldn’t have ever committed to that. I didn’t know he was back there. I shouldn’t have committed.” -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / March 8, 2023