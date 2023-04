James Wiseman on fresh start: This is like my rookie year

Despite the setbacks, the 22-year-old is enjoying a fresh start with the Pistons as he looks to get his career back on track. “This is apparently like my rookie year, I can say, because just the amount of games I’ve played,” Wiseman told ESPN prior to Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic. “Seriously. So, I just got to take it one day at a time. I can’t be so hard on myself about anything, about trying to be good right now, all the instant gratification stuff. Sometimes it comes into my mind, but I got to just look at it for what it is and be real with myself. It’s going to take time. It’s not going to be now. It’s going to be within time, it just takes time within the craft. I just got to keep working. That’s it.”Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN