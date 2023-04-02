Kevin Garnett on Ben Simmons: Go back and find why you love playing the game

Clutch Points: “I want you go back and find your roots. Go back and find why you love playing the game… There’s Melo, Cousins at home, Dwight. There’s n— at home that could be in the league. If your heart ain’t in it, it is what it is.” Kevin Garnett on Ben Simmons 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/wxsVoRdsHn
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: What can the #Nets expect from Ben Simmons next season? nypost.com/2023/04/01/wha… via @nypost – 10:21 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Kevin Garnett was an incredible player before he won a title. But it took the title for many to realize how good he was.
“That’s on us”
@jshector and I talk analytics and the discourse around basketball.
Full episode:
link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/eRRddLqf8b – 8:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Day’Ron Sharpe (left ankle sprain) is probable for the #Nets tomorrow. Ben Simmons (back – nerve impingement), David Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) and Dru Smith (G League – two-way) are all out. #NBA – 4:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Day’Ron Sharpe is probable for tomorrow’s game against Atlanta with a left ankle sprain. Ben Simmons is out. David Duke Jr. and Dru Smith are with Long Island are they begin postseason play. – 4:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley appreciates the love from Kevin Garnett nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:43 PM
Charles Oakley and Kevin Garnett sat down for a conversation where they discussed the current state of the NBA, among many other topics. Oakley, an NBA All-Star (1994), admitted he is not a fan of load management. “A guy is making 40-50 million dollars. I think that you should wanna play, people are paying your salary, kids are coming to the games and they wanna see you. Especially, when East Coast comes to West Coast or vice versa. You gotta play those games [with full roster],” Oakley said in the recent KG Certified episode. “I think they are allowed into a business right now because they got lean and got so soft as the players league. They get what they want,” the 59-year-old continued. “I feel sorry for the fans, I’m apologizing for the old-school guys that you all had to go through this. I am sorry. Hopefully, they might straighten it out. -via BasketNews / March 31, 2023
ClutchPoints: Paul Pierce: “Nobody has extended their career and adjusted to the new NBA more than [Brook Lopez]. Kevin Garnett: “He’s had like two careers.” Pierce: “He was strictly inside right hand jump hook. He all over the place now.” (via @shobasketball ) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 26, 2023
But, when Kobe passed away on January 26, 2020, it changed Garnett’s whole mindset … culminating with the former friends turned enemies coexisting together, peacefully, at the NBA’s 75th Anniversary event, as well as hugging it out at KG’s jersey retirement ceremony in 2022. “The passing of Kob and all of us getting older helped me understand that life is not given to none of us,” the hooper said. “It would have f***ed with me if something were to happen to Ray and I didn’t get a chance to amend this.” “I got off the bulls***.” -via TMZ.com / March 23, 2023
Simmons averaged just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists — all career lows — while missing at least 40 games (bringing his total to 70 of 112 regular-season games missed with the Nets), much to the frustration of fans. He is owed $78.2 million over the next two seasons. The 26-year-old’s agent, Bernie Lee, told The Post that Simmons “will be healthy to start the next season, for sure.” -via New York Post / April 2, 2023
“Without getting into specifics, what I’ve learned in all these conversations is that what Ben experienced here is considered to be part of the recovery from his previous procedure,” Lee told The Post. “The NBA schedule is obviously rigorous and not forgiving to the need for patience at times, and Ben made every effort to be available to help his team in every way as much as he could. “This step at this point in time is being taken in partnership with the team to support Ben, to allow him to really get himself physically prepared to begin the start of next season — in an effort to lead the Nets in the way he’s shown over the course of his young career he’s capable of doing.” -via New York Post / April 2, 2023
Simmons’ fitful recovery process has caused quiet rumblings of frustration within the organization and a far louder outcry from the fans. “Noise is simply that: noise. It is neither motivating nor defeating. It simply exists,” Lee said. “Ben will continue to remain singularly focused on keeping the main thing the main thing.” -via New York Post / April 2, 2023
