Lakers' Austin Reaves is getting his own signature shoe

Nick DePaula: FIRST LOOK: Austin Reaves is getting his own signature shoe 👀👀 The Rigorer AR1 will be releasing later this summer. Reaves signed with Chinese brand Rigorer last year, becoming the company’s 1st NBA endorser. Building on his strong play this year with the Lakers, the brand will launch his first signature shoe throughout next season. pic.twitter.com/FFaUPnQtll
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most in-form players in the NBA right now.
Quite the battle for MVP.
Also: Austin Reaves outperforming his season ranking by A LOT. pic.twitter.com/NUEnNFBSru – 6:59 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Wolves 65, Lakers 55
Minnesota outscored LA 24-10 over the final 6:28 of the second to take a double-digit into intermission. Anthony Davis has 13 points and 7 rebounds. Malik Beasley has 9. LeBron, Jarred Vanderbilt, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves each have 7. – 9:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both available tonight.
Lakers’ starters vs the Wolves:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 7:29 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We discuss whether it would make sense (or just simpler rotation patterns) to play Austin Reaves off the bench. Plus, revenge game coming for D’Angelo Russell? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho… – 11:49 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Austin Reaves, Lakers exact revenge on Bulls in Chicago
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4363613/2023/0… – 1:00 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
There is more #lakers coverage in @latimessports: Austin Reaves trolls Patrick Beverley: ‘I mean, he did it last time we played to Bron’ latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 12:05 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: LeBron James is back. Anthony Davis is great. Austin Reaves is unstoppable. It’s time to accept a reality: The Lakers are winning the West si.com/nba/2023/03/30… – 11:24 AM
NBA on ESPN: LeBron still appreciates Austin Reaves 😂 pic.twitter.com/VwGHXZHuVS -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / March 30, 2023
Michael Corvo: Austin Reaves to Pat Bev: “Too small” Lakers beat Bulls, 121-110. LA’s fully healthy starting lineup of AD (38/10), Vando (8/7), LeBron (25/7/4), DLo (17/5/4) and Austin (19/5 ast) was dominant. -via Twitter / March 30, 2023
Following the Lakers’ 121-110 victory over the Bulls, reporters simply could not wait to ask a smiling Reaves about his thoughts on the entire “too small” situation. “He did it last time we played, to Bron. It wasn’t something I thought about doing all game. But I felt like [it was the] right time, right situation. Like you said, me and Pat got a good relationship. I respect him. It’s just me competing,” Reaves said, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. -via Clutch Points / March 30, 2023