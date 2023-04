Lakers' Austin Reaves is getting his own signature shoe

Nick DePaula: FIRST LOOK: Austin Reaves is getting his own signature shoe 👀👀 The Rigorer AR1 will be releasing later this summer. Reaves signed with Chinese brand Rigorer last year, becoming the company’s 1st NBA endorser. Building on his strong play this year with the Lakers, the brand will launch his first signature shoe throughout next season. pic.twitter.com/FFaUPnQtllSource: Twitter @NickDePaula