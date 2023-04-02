Luka Doncic: 'If we give up 130 points in four quarters, that’s hard to win'

The fact that the Mavericks shot 61% on Saturday — and along with Hardaway’s big game got 42 points from Luka Doncic and 23 from Kyrie Irving – and still lost is a microcosm of their defensively challenged play all season. “It’s every time the same problem,” Doncic said. “The offense is fine. But if we give up 130 points in four quarters, that’s hard to win.”
Doncic reflects on Dallas’s problems: Always the same thing eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:48 AM
Luka Doncic scored 42 points, but Dallas falls short again eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:40 AM
Luka Doncic, Mavericks need miracle for play-in after back-breaking loss to Heat dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:21 PM
Luka drops 42 PTS, but the Mavericks lose to the Heat and are now 1-6 in their last seven games.
Dallas is a full game back of OKC for the 10th spot with four games left, and the Thunder own the tiebreaker. pic.twitter.com/LFJzpSt08A – 10:33 PM
Jimmy Butler and the Heat get a key win over Luka and the Mavs ♨️ pic.twitter.com/Vb8t6PtVAa – 10:07 PM
Jimmy Butler’s 35 help Heat survive Luka Doncic’s 42 in 129-122 victory over Mavericks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:05 PM
Luka tonight:
42 PTS
10 REB
8 AST
17-25 FG
2nd-straight loss when scoring 40+ points. pic.twitter.com/4oSuhqw3La – 10:02 PM
Luka has 40-9-7 on 16-of-22 shooting against a Bam-less Heat team … and Dallas is still losing. Dude is like the Slovenian Mike Trout this year. – 9:48 PM
Luka just spamming double circle this whole game with these flashy passes lol – 9:47 PM
Up 18 earlier, Heat go into fourth up 102-96 on Dallas. Butler 26 points, 12 assists for Heat. Doncic 34 points, nine rebounds, seven assists for Mavericks. – 9:24 PM
Nothing wrong with Mavs offense that has, at times, struggled They’re shooting 62.5%, but their defense got carved up by a MIA offense that scores the fewest pts in @NBA. It’s 76-64 at halftime. Luka 23-6-5. Butler 22 pts-7 assts. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:49 PM
Luka at half:
23 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
10-14 FG
His 12th 20/5/5 half of the season, no one else has more than seven. pic.twitter.com/tOzUOmKlKD – 8:45 PM
Heat go up 18 in second period, take 76-64 lead into half on Mavericks in their highest-scoring half of season (was 75). Butler with 22 for Heat. Doncic with 23 points, six rebounds, five assists. – 8:41 PM
Luka Samanic reunites with Will Hardy to try to right what went wrong in his NBA career deseret.com/2023/4/1/23661… pic.twitter.com/Ti6I55xsu2 – 8:34 PM
Heat 44 (!), Mavericks 31 after one. Butler with 16 for Heat. Highest-scoring Heat first quarter of season (previous high was 39). Doncic with 13 points, five assists, three rebounds. – 8:09 PM
Luka Doncic already with seven points and three assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. with nine points.
Heat trailing 20-12. – 7:48 PM
Mavs at Miami about to start on BSSW. Mavs start Luka, Kyrie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock and Powell. Miami’s Bam Adebayo is out meaning Cody Zeller starts at center. Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus round out their lineup. – 7:33 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
MIA starters: Strus, Butler, Zeller, Herro, Vincent
6:40 tip @971TheFreak – 6:55 PM
Dallas Mavericks remaining schedule, and 538’s prediction for how it might shake out… Luka is 50 total points behind Embiid for scoring title. And Dallas keeps their pick if it falls 1-10, otherwise Knicks get more trade ammo.
Huge game vs. Atl w/ Play-In vs. tank implications pic.twitter.com/1Bn9duMNJa – 3:16 PM
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic says he plans to play for Slovenia against U.S., Spain this summer dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:54 PM
Luka Doncic was asked if he talked to Dirk Nowitzki about getting inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
“No. We talked about tennis yesterday.” pic.twitter.com/4SiNOxTtGE – 12:01 PM
Yet both franchises this season have performed well under expectation. Doncic was asked how the season has played out compared to what the Mavericks were capable of achieving, especially after the February acquisition of Irving. “Way different,” he said. “I thought we were going to be up there. But we obviously aren’t, so it’s way different than I thought.” Does Doncic share Hardaway’s hope that a play-in berth is still salvageable? “Obviously there’s hope, yeah,” he said. “I always say you’ve got to hope to the last moment. You’ve got to believe you can make it, so we’ve got to believe.” -via Dallas Morning News / April 2, 2023
Will the Dallas Mavericks have the next big super team in the NBA? According to Bill Simmons, the answer is yes. Simmons recently predicted that LeBron James and Draymond Green will join Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with the Mavs at some point down the road, per the Bill Simmons podcast, clip via Kenny Bybee. “I think he (Draymond Green) ends up in Dallas with Kyrie and with Luka,” Simmons said on the podcast. “And then LeBron tries to figure out a way to get there eventually. That’s my prediction.” -via Clutch Points / March 30, 2023