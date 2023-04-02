Malik Monk out due to lower leg soreness

Sean Cunningham: Malik Monk is out of today’s game with left leg soreness.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis with another big bucket. He has 15 filling in for Malik Monk. – 7:54 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Malik Monk has joined the Kings bench, looking in good spirits after a late scratch this afternoon after experiencing mild muscle soreness in his left lower leg. pic.twitter.com/RSjTJqZvEf – 7:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Malik Monk suffers leg injury during pregame warmups; ruled out vs. Spurs
Here’s what we know so far.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Malik Monk experienced mild left lower leg muscle soreness during warmups, sources say. Kings don’t think the injury is serious but more information will be available tomorrow. – 6:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
According to a league source, Kings guard Malik Monk experienced mild lower left leg muscle soreness during warmups today. The injury is not believed to be serious, but the team will know more tomorrow. – 6:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
With Malik Monk out for the game, Terence Davis should get a solid opportunity to stretch his legs. He’s up to 5 points on 2-for-4 shooting. – 6:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
INJURY UPDATE vs. San Antonio Spurs 4/2: Malik Monk (left lower leg soreness) – OUT – 6:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Malik Monk will not play in today’s game against the Spurs due to lower leg soreness. – 6:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Malik Monk will not return to today’s game against the Spurs due to lower leg soreness. – 6:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
INJURY UPDATE vs. San Antonio Spurs 4/2:
Malik Monk (left lower leg soreness) – OUT – 6:28 PM
James Ham: According to a league source, Monk experienced mild lower leg muscle soreness during warmups. The team does not believe the injury is serious, but they will know more tomorrow. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / April 2, 2023
Jason Anderson: From Kings PR: With two assists in the first half of tonight’s game at POR, Malik Monk has dished out 285 assists off the bench this season. Monk now has the most assists in a single season by a reserve in franchise history, surpassing Larry Drew (284) in 1981-82. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / April 1, 2023
James Ham: “I’ve been wanting this my whole six years. I’m thankful I did it with Sacramento. Changing the culture. Doing it with my best friend, Fox. This is amazing.” -Malik Monk on making the playoffs (via telecast) -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / April 1, 2023