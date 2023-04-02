Live stream: Mavericks 14, Hawks 13

The Dallas Mavericks (37-41) play against the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) at State Farm Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 14, Atlanta Hawks 13 (Q1 07:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving’s apparently decided “screw this blending in and letting the offense come to me; I’m going to be assertive early today.” – 6:15 PM
Irving’s apparently decided “screw this blending in and letting the offense come to me; I’m going to be assertive early today.” – 6:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Did you bet the over? Luka coming for that scoring title pic.twitter.com/FdoDUZMaEv – 6:14 PM
Did you bet the over? Luka coming for that scoring title pic.twitter.com/FdoDUZMaEv – 6:14 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Finale of a 5 game road trip and the 41st road game of the year for the Mavs as they visit Atlanta. Tipoff in a few minutes on BSSW – 6:04 PM
Finale of a 5 game road trip and the 41st road game of the year for the Mavs as they visit Atlanta. Tipoff in a few minutes on BSSW – 6:04 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Shaedon Sharpe has at least 25 points and 5 assists in 3 straight games.
Other rookies to do that in last 10 seasons:
Luka Doncic
Trae Young (2x) – 6:01 PM
Shaedon Sharpe has at least 25 points and 5 assists in 3 straight games.
Other rookies to do that in last 10 seasons:
Luka Doncic
Trae Young (2x) – 6:01 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With Brooklyn’s win, the Raptors are locked into the play-in (6th is mathematically out of reach). Seeding still TBD. Hawks can re-tie them for 8th with a win over Dallas tonight (they’re about to tip off in ATL). Bulls also won today and remain within 1 game. – 6:00 PM
With Brooklyn’s win, the Raptors are locked into the play-in (6th is mathematically out of reach). Seeding still TBD. Hawks can re-tie them for 8th with a win over Dallas tonight (they’re about to tip off in ATL). Bulls also won today and remain within 1 game. – 6:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Wins since the trade deadline:
11 — Nets
7 — Mavericks pic.twitter.com/tLUhNrEyeM – 6:00 PM
Wins since the trade deadline:
11 — Nets
7 — Mavericks pic.twitter.com/tLUhNrEyeM – 6:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Portland surprisingly wins at Minnesota, 107-105, so for the moment 11th-place Dallas trails 9th-place Minnesota by 1.5 games.
The Wolves own the tie-breaker, however, so Dallas would need to pass Minnesota outright. – 5:59 PM
Portland surprisingly wins at Minnesota, 107-105, so for the moment 11th-place Dallas trails 9th-place Minnesota by 1.5 games.
The Wolves own the tie-breaker, however, so Dallas would need to pass Minnesota outright. – 5:59 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Saddiq Bey starts again in place of De’Andre Hunter.
Interesting to see if he gets the first stint covering Luka. – 5:44 PM
Saddiq Bey starts again in place of De’Andre Hunter.
Interesting to see if he gets the first stint covering Luka. – 5:44 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
ATL starters: Bey, Collins, Capela, Murray, Young
5:10 tip @971TheFreak – 5:43 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
ATL starters: Bey, Collins, Capela, Murray, Young
5:10 tip @971TheFreak – 5:43 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/pBJI24EzNf – 5:38 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/pBJI24EzNf – 5:38 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks starters for today against the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/eUWNKuNxhA – 5:33 PM
Hawks starters for today against the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/eUWNKuNxhA – 5:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dinwiddie 10-assist games this season:
10 — As a Net
2 — As a Maverick
Only CP3 and Trae have more assists since the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/D77pr1sF2L – 5:27 PM
Dinwiddie 10-assist games this season:
10 — As a Net
2 — As a Maverick
Only CP3 and Trae have more assists since the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/D77pr1sF2L – 5:27 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Quin Snyder said that the Hawks missed De’Andre Hunter vs. Nets/Bridges and they have another game like that tonight. Emphasized containing the ball. – 4:26 PM
Quin Snyder said that the Hawks missed De’Andre Hunter vs. Nets/Bridges and they have another game like that tonight. Emphasized containing the ball. – 4:26 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Quin Snyder on the challenge of facing a Dallas offense that shot 61% last night in Miami. pic.twitter.com/JLC5EaRf38 – 4:23 PM
Quin Snyder on the challenge of facing a Dallas offense that shot 61% last night in Miami. pic.twitter.com/JLC5EaRf38 – 4:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only team that was kept off of the NBA schedule both today and yesterday: Boston Celtics
Other 29 teams all with games today or played yesterday. Mavericks on schedule both last night (loss at Miami) and tonight – 3:25 PM
The only team that was kept off of the NBA schedule both today and yesterday: Boston Celtics
Other 29 teams all with games today or played yesterday. Mavericks on schedule both last night (loss at Miami) and tonight – 3:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Talking with NBPA Executive Committee leadership about Kyrie Irving’s future representing the players after the Nets suspended him. Irving was voted off the committee a few months later.
Written w/ @WillGuillory
theathletic.com/3770434/2022/1… – 3:18 PM
Talking with NBPA Executive Committee leadership about Kyrie Irving’s future representing the players after the Nets suspended him. Irving was voted off the committee a few months later.
Written w/ @WillGuillory
theathletic.com/3770434/2022/1… – 3:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have clinched a postseason berth. At worst, they’ll make the play-in tournament. A Brooklyn win over Utah later today would lock them into the play-in. For now, they take sole possession of 8th place, though the Hawks can even their record with a win vs Dallas tonight – 3:08 PM
The Raptors have clinched a postseason berth. At worst, they’ll make the play-in tournament. A Brooklyn win over Utah later today would lock them into the play-in. For now, they take sole possession of 8th place, though the Hawks can even their record with a win vs Dallas tonight – 3:08 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
One other play-in note, if #Bulls beat Atlanta on Tue and then finish in a three-way tie with ATL & TOR, Bulls would win that tiebreaker based on record between each other. – 2:15 PM
One other play-in note, if #Bulls beat Atlanta on Tue and then finish in a three-way tie with ATL & TOR, Bulls would win that tiebreaker based on record between each other. – 2:15 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
VIDEO: @HowardBeck and I dive into the Mavericks issues, how to fix them and what Dallas already knows: The clock is ticking with Luka Doncic youtube.com/watch?v=9KzhbR… – 2:09 PM
VIDEO: @HowardBeck and I dive into the Mavericks issues, how to fix them and what Dallas already knows: The clock is ticking with Luka Doncic youtube.com/watch?v=9KzhbR… – 2:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A Kai block ➡️ Svi for 3️⃣
@Kai Jones x @Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/B7FvgyhfCd – 1:49 PM
A Kai block ➡️ Svi for 3️⃣
@Kai Jones x @Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/B7FvgyhfCd – 1:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
NBA assists leaders in March (min 6 games):
1. James Harden – 11.5 per game
2. Spencer Dinwiddie – 9.7 per game
2. Chris Paul – 9.7 per game
4. Nikola Jokic – 9.4 per game
5. Trae Young – 9.1 per game
Dinwiddie’s 146 total assists were the most in the league. – 1:41 PM
NBA assists leaders in March (min 6 games):
1. James Harden – 11.5 per game
2. Spencer Dinwiddie – 9.7 per game
2. Chris Paul – 9.7 per game
4. Nikola Jokic – 9.4 per game
5. Trae Young – 9.1 per game
Dinwiddie’s 146 total assists were the most in the league. – 1:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
NBA assists leaders in March (min 6 games):
1. James Harden – 11.5 per game
2. Spencer Dinwiddie – 9.7 per game
3. Chris Paul – 9.7 per game
4. Nikola Jokic – 9.4 per game
5. Trae Young – 9.1 per game
Dinwiddie’s 146 total assists were the most in the league. – 1:38 PM
NBA assists leaders in March (min 6 games):
1. James Harden – 11.5 per game
2. Spencer Dinwiddie – 9.7 per game
3. Chris Paul – 9.7 per game
4. Nikola Jokic – 9.4 per game
5. Trae Young – 9.1 per game
Dinwiddie’s 146 total assists were the most in the league. – 1:38 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Right back to work in ATL.
🆚 @Jaryd Wilson
⌚ 5PM CT
📺 @BallySportsSW & @NBATV
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/P1xTsTbcsS – 1:28 PM
Right back to work in ATL.
🆚 @Jaryd Wilson
⌚ 5PM CT
📺 @BallySportsSW & @NBATV
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/P1xTsTbcsS – 1:28 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Fun Sunday game ahead. With a win Jazz tie Mavericks and move to within a game of the Thunder with match up with Thunder Thursday. Nets holding to 6th spot and out of play-in. Nets magic number is 3 with 5 to play. Fun game ahead. Join me and @1041straight on the call – 1:26 PM
Fun Sunday game ahead. With a win Jazz tie Mavericks and move to within a game of the Thunder with match up with Thunder Thursday. Nets holding to 6th spot and out of play-in. Nets magic number is 3 with 5 to play. Fun game ahead. Join me and @1041straight on the call – 1:26 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on Kai “It’s his best position, the 5… I think he can get to in the future where he plays a couple positions, but it just hasn’t been close. I want him to experience success, and at the 5, those have been his best games.” – 12:28 PM
Clifford on Kai “It’s his best position, the 5… I think he can get to in the future where he plays a couple positions, but it just hasn’t been close. I want him to experience success, and at the 5, those have been his best games.” – 12:28 PM