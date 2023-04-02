Mavericks vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Mavericks vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Mavericks vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 2, 2023- by

By |

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $4,790,384 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $3,943,060 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home