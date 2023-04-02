Michael Porter: 'People are so hard on Ben Simmons'

Porter had a microdiscectomy of his L3-L4 discs while in college, and underwent a second surgery the summer he was drafted, causing him to miss the entire 2018-19 campaign. He averaged just 9.3 points the following season, but erupted for 19.0 points per game the next. “People are so hard on Ben Simmons. But I know what he’s going through as far as he’s able to play right now, but he’s not back to Ben Simmons, and it’ll take awhile for him to have all the explosiveness,” Porter said. “I watched a little highlight video from a couple years ago — he’s just flying down the lane. He’ll get that back, but it just takes time. Anything with the back, it just inhibits a little bit of explosiveness.”
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report: Nikola Jokic is questionable (right calf tightness); Jamal Murray is probable (left knee management); MPJ is probable (heel management); KCP is probable (non-COVID illness); Zeke Nnaji is questionable (right knee sprain). – 6:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: What can the #Nets expect from Ben Simmons next season? nypost.com/2023/04/01/wha… via @nypost – 10:21 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The second half of Nuggets vs Suns has been FUN.
Despite no Jokic/Murray/MPJ/KCP – 12:42 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“No matter who us playing, let’s go out there and play Nuggets basketball.”
Denver coach Mike Malone as Nuggets are without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for tonight’s game vs.#Suns pic.twitter.com/upYbD6xy37 – 9:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Nuggets at #Suns injury report:
OUT: Nikola Jokic (calf), Jamal Murray (knee), Michael Porter Jr. (heel) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID). pic.twitter.com/9HNVIgjvPW – 9:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, MPJ and KCP are all out tonight vs. Phoenix, injury report says. – 8:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are officially without four starters tonight in Phoenix. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all out. – 8:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all out for tonight’s game in Phoenix, per the latest injury report. – 8:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have no one on their injury report for Friday’s game vs. West leader Denver.
#Nuggets do.
QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Jokic (calf) Jamal Murray (knee) Michael Porter Jr. (heel) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID).
Jokic sat Thursday’s loss vs. #Pelicans. Other three played pic.twitter.com/Lmn6FBXOm7 – 4:36 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
On the Nuggets injury report for tonight against Phoenix:
KCP questionable (non-Covid illness)
Jokić questionable (calf tightness)
Murray questionable (knee injury management)
MPJ questionable (heel injury management)
Čančar is probable (left ankle sprain) – 4:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets could be without four starters tonight in Phoenix. Nikola Jokic (calf), Jamal Murray (left knee injury management), Michael Porter Jr. (left heel injury management) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non COVID illness) are all questionable for the back-to-back in Phoenix. – 3:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nikola Jokic (right calf tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee injury management), Michael Porter Jr. (left heel injury management) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID illness) are all questionable tonight against the Suns. Nobody on the injury report for Phoenix – 3:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report for tonight: Nikola Jokic questionable (right calf tightness); KCP questionable (non-COVID illness); Jamal Murray questionable (left knee injury management); MPJ questionable (left heel injury management); Vlatko Cancar probable (left ankle sprain). – 3:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nuggets are listing 4 starters as questionable for tonight’s game in Phoenix against the Suns: Nikola Jokic (right calf tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee injury management), Michael Porter Jr. (left heel injury management) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID illness). – 3:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose to the Pelicans 107-88:
-Jamal: 21-4-7, 6/15 FG, 4/10 3P
-MPJ: 10-3-1, 5/15 FG, 0/7 3P
-Bruce: 19-5-4
Pretty strong case for the Jokić MVP argument unfortunately. They couldn’t create a thing tonight. pic.twitter.com/zVoRna5SSj – 12:41 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Might be the best offensive sequence of the night. Jamal dances around Thomas with a screen, penetrates, kicks to MPJ on the wing, who penetrates and scores. Finally, movement. – 11:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ just completely and entirely off his shot tonight. Not even close on some. – 11:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone riding the Aaron Gordon-Jeff Green- MPJ frontcourt to close the first half. In other words, doesn’t seem like he was impressed with Thomas Bryant’s first stint. And if he does go back to Bryant, there are only 4:00 left in the half. – 10:54 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Pelicans
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Thomas Bryant – 9:34 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets announce Thomas Bryant will start in Nikola Jokic’s place alongside Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon. – 9:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Day’Ron Sharpe (left ankle sprain) is probable for the #Nets tomorrow. Ben Simmons (back – nerve impingement), David Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) and Dru Smith (G League – two-way) are all out. #NBA – 4:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Day’Ron Sharpe is probable for tomorrow’s game against Atlanta with a left ankle sprain. Ben Simmons is out. David Duke Jr. and Dru Smith are with Long Island are they begin postseason play. – 4:22 PM
More on this storyline
Simmons averaged just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists — all career lows — while missing at least 40 games (bringing his total to 70 of 112 regular-season games missed with the Nets), much to the frustration of fans. He is owed $78.2 million over the next two seasons. The 26-year-old’s agent, Bernie Lee, told The Post that Simmons “will be healthy to start the next season, for sure.” -via New York Post / April 2, 2023
“Without getting into specifics, what I’ve learned in all these conversations is that what Ben experienced here is considered to be part of the recovery from his previous procedure,” Lee told The Post. “The NBA schedule is obviously rigorous and not forgiving to the need for patience at times, and Ben made every effort to be available to help his team in every way as much as he could. “This step at this point in time is being taken in partnership with the team to support Ben, to allow him to really get himself physically prepared to begin the start of next season — in an effort to lead the Nets in the way he’s shown over the course of his young career he’s capable of doing.” -via New York Post / April 2, 2023
Simmons’ fitful recovery process has caused quiet rumblings of frustration within the organization and a far louder outcry from the fans. “Noise is simply that: noise. It is neither motivating nor defeating. It simply exists,” Lee said. “Ben will continue to remain singularly focused on keeping the main thing the main thing.” -via New York Post / April 2, 2023
Vinny Benedetto: Nikola Jokic is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Golden State with calf tightness. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID illness), Jamal Murray (injury management) and Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) are probable. Zeke Nnaji also questionable with a knee sprain. -via Twitter @VBenedetto / April 1, 2023
Denver: Nikola Jokic (right calf tightness) has been downgraded to out for Friday’s game against Phoenix. Jamal Murray (left knee injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID illness) and Michael Porter Jr (left heel injury management) are also out. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2023
Denver: Nikola Jokic (right calf tightness) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against Phoenix. Jamal Murray (left knee injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID illness) and Michael Porter Jr (left heel injury management) are also questionable, and Vlatko Cancar (left ankle sprain) and Jack White (health and safety protocols) are probable. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2023