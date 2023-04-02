Live stream: Pacers 61, Cavaliers 59

The Indiana Pacers (34-44) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Indiana Pacers 61, Cleveland Cavaliers 59 (Half)
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks have a 5.0 game lead over IND, WAS, ORL with 4 games remaining, so they will either be in the play-in or the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/c58fgfmmkW – 9:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Update: Bennedict Mathurin (bruised right quad) is available to return to tonight’s game. – 9:17 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At halftime, Pacers lead the #Cavs 61-59. Kinda a doozy of a first half, but Caris LeVert’s 3 and then layup on the next possession seemed to give them a bit of energy. See if they can turn it around in the second half.
Donovan Mitchell: 19 pts
Jarrett Allen: 10 pts, 5 rbs – 9:14 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime: Pacers 61, Cavs 59. I don’t know how Cavs are down by only 2. Very lackluster performance. Donovan Mitchell has 19 points. Cavs bench outscored 33-13. – 9:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bennedict Mathurin just returned from the locker room with associate head athletic trainer Carl Eaton. Believe they evaluated his knee.
Looks like he said to Brissett “Yeah, it’s fine.”
Mathurin scored 9pts in the 1Q. – 9:12 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That was one of Evan Mobley’s best blocks of the season. Wow. – 9:07 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Oshae Brissett with the TOUGH finish.💪
Obrissy is going to the line for a chance at one more. pic.twitter.com/3a3bfN8Bza – 9:04 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
T.J. McConnell just faked Mitchell out completely with a spin move and kicked it backto Brissett who takes it to Mobley and finishes through contact. Completes the 3-point play and the Pacers are up 54-43. – 8:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Bench points at the midway point of the second quarter:
#Pacers — 26
#Cavs — 4 – 8:58 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Lamar Stevens checking in here. #Cavs need some energy, maybe he’ll provide it. – 8:55 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Unusual sudden stoppage of Pacers-Cavs early in the 2Q after the replay center corrected a Jalen Smith 2 to a 3-pointer.
It was the right call, but go ahead and wait until the next break. One point doesn’t matter at this juncture.
Like now, during the timeout. Oh well. – 8:55 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Good recognition by Jalen Smith of getting Rubio on him from a switch. McConnell delivered the pass right away — and it’s an and-1 for Smith, who came off the bench in this one. – 8:46 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jalen Smith with a really strong seal there. Powers through for an And-1. Guy really has played with a lot of force down the stretch. Pacers up 37-34. – 8:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Watch ya head.😤
@_bigjayy_ | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/nBU2WAS7le – 8:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
coast to coast from Bennedict Mathurin.😮💨 pic.twitter.com/JLMjY4mq8p – 8:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tied after one.
@caresource | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/xu12CPdpV9 – 8:41 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Another big result for the Pacers today: The Spurs just beat the Kings in Sacramento. Spurs now have 1 more win than the Rockets, and Houston is back to sole possession of second fewest wins.
forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 8:40 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers did a good job of rebounding + staying with the Cavs in the 1st despite Mitchell scoring 13pts.
All even at 28.
The most troubling thing for the Pacers continues to be paint points allowed (20 of their 28) and turnovers (7). – 8:40 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs get a tip in from Jarrett Allen at the buzzer and they’re tied with the Pacers after the first quarter at 28. Donovan Mitchell leads all scorers with 13 points. No one else on the Cavs has more than four. Really interesting contrast of styles with Indy playing super fast. – 8:39 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Cavs 28, Pacers 28. Donovan Mitchell has 13 points. Pacers sitting several top players. Still outrebounding Cavs 17-10 – 8:39 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
McConnell to Mathurin for 3. 7-0 run and Pacers take the lead back 28-26. – 8:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Really nice sequence there by Darius Garland. Makes a tough layup in traffic, snags a steal at the other end and finally finds Jarrett Allen with a smooth pass in the lane for an easy dunk. – 8:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Spida starting off hot with a quick 13 points.👀
@spidadmitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/sDbYC8ygK0 – 8:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Aaron Nesmith with his second 3⃣ of the quarter.🎯 pic.twitter.com/sB1xEqxqQH – 8:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell picking up right where he left off offensively on Friday night. He’s already got 12 points in the first seven minutes. #Cavs back in front 18-17. – 8:25 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Aaron Nesmith for 3 in the corner. Steakiest shooter on the team is on a good streak. – 8:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin knocks down the early three.
📺: Bally Sports Indiana
💻: https://t.co/KLAFoyNT3B
@BallySportsIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/YvuTQ7DdYX – 8:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Knicks 118, Wizards 109.
New York clinches a playoff spot, but still has some work to do to lock in a first-round playoff series with Cleveland.
Four Knicks finish with at least 20 points, led by Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes (27 each). – 8:14 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Mitchell blows past Nembhard and then Nesmith. Looks like Mathurin is guarding Garland. Not sure that’s his full time assignment, but that’s who he had there. – 8:13 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With their loss tonight, the Wizards have fallen to 34-44, which ties them with the Indiana Pacers for the league’s seventh-worst record. The Pacers are playing tonight in Cleveland. – 8:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Go time.⏰
📺 Tune in ➡️ @BallySportsCLE. pic.twitter.com/hbI7BItCZJ – 8:10 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley for Defensive Player of the Year? He keeps bolstering his case.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/e… – 7:59 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Starters: Pacers-Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora, Isaiah Jackson. Cavs – Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen. – 7:43 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Pacers: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:37 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Dean Wade for the first time since Dec. 2 tonight against the Pacers. He joins Garland, Mitchell, Mobley, and Allen in the first five tonight. – 7:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the starting 5⃣ in Cleveland.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/3mVeYC1kiI – 7:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Getting us started tonight.👇
@fuboTV | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/yqDMpOUwL9 – 7:35 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Tip off at 8pm on @BallySportsCLE
Jarrett Allen is back and Dean Wade gets the start against Indy.
#Cavs starters:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mithcell
Dean Wade
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 7:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Meet your heroes.🥹
@dariusgarland22 | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/56X6TeEYRm – 7:24 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jarrett Allen is back, and the starting lineup looks a *little* different!
@MrCavalier34 and I will get you set for the 4th and final matchup with the Pacers next on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/gTENi1RMfT – 7:23 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs starters tonight v. IND:
Garland
Mitchell
Wade
E. Mobley
Allen pic.twitter.com/ZNqEZyxHIq – 7:17 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Big opportunity for Bennedict Mathruin tonight going against Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/zVUfms7y3L – 7:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Cleveland:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sprained right ankle, sore left elbow)
Myles Turner – Out (sore left ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@orthoindy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/UBOuzzB0ds – 7:06 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Cleveland:
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Here is the link to #Cavs starting lineup change tonight with Isaac Okoro out another game.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/j… – 6:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
With #Cavs Isaac Okoro out another game tonight, the team will be making a change in the starting lineup, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – cleveland.com – 6:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
shades inside.😎
#sponsored by @nerdwallet. pic.twitter.com/klfLdIQvlR – 6:56 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Had to pull up in our Sunday’s best.
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/vRsdZ7hL4M – 6:52 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Myles Turner is out. Not that you didn’t expect that already, but they keep listing him as questionable so we ask the question. – 6:37 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff said Jarrett Allen will play tonight. He’s missed the previous 2 games with a groin injury. Isaac Okoro still out – 6:31 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that Jarrett Allen will play tonight. – 6:30 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Asked Bickerstaff about how the Pacers are playing without Haliburton and Turner and what impresses him about that group. He says the pace is still there, they’re still competing, and they’re really sharing the basketball. – 6:26 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Jarrett Allen will return to the #Cavs starting lineup tonight, JB says. – 6:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs head coach JB Bickerstaff says Jarrett Allen will play tonight. – 6:19 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
The Pacers are sitting out most of their top-line players, including Kendall Brown (right tibia stress reaction), Chris Duarte (left ankle soreness), Tyrese Haliburton (right ankle sprain), sore left elbow) and Gabe York (G League). Myles Turner (L ankle soreness) is questionable – 6:06 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs C Jarrett Allen is questionable with a right groin strain for the Indiana game tonight. Swingmen Isaac Okoro (left knee soreness) and Dylan WIndler (left foot sprain) are out. – 6:01 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic are back in Orlando for their final homestand of the regular season.
Pistons tonight, Cavaliers on Tuesday and Thursday. pic.twitter.com/pVoD2vj4Nv – 4:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
shop and save with the new Pacers Rewards program at @kroger! for every $1 you spend on participating products you earn points toward game tickets, merch, memorabilia and more.
visit Kroger.com/Pacers to learn more. #sponsored pic.twitter.com/XmFWBwPjNP – 4:12 PM
Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22
One thing about college refs, they gon blow that whistle smh – 4:06 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls can clinch a play-in spot with win today over Memphis, but WAS, ORL, IND & BKN would all have to lose, according to NBA. – 2:14 PM
