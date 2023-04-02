Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Indiana Pacers are spending $3,703,121 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,165,963 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
