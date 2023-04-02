Live stream: Pistons 6, Magic 13

The Detroit Pistons (16-61) play against the Orlando Magic (33-44) at Amway Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Detroit Pistons 6, Orlando Magic 13 (Q1 08:19)
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,289 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,289 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Wiseman gets the Pistons on the board quickly with a jump hook. A nice counter to Wagner’s dunk. – 6:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Sorry, deleted the last tweet because of a typo.
Hayes, Ivey, Livers, Bagley and Wiseman starting tonight – 6:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Same starters for the Pistons: Hayes, Ivey, Livers, Bagley and Duren – 6:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Jazz 111-110. Kelly Olynyk’s shot at the buzzer was off and the Jazz had no timeout left. That was nearly a disaster. Bridges with 30 points in the win. Magic number for the six seed is two. Wolves come to town Tuesday after a bad loss today. – 6:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With today’s Nets victory over Jazz, Brooklyn needs only to close 2-2 to assure themselves of No. 6 over Heat in East even if Heat close 4-0. Nets schedule: vs. Wolves, at Pistons, vs. Magic, vs. 76ers. – 5:59 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves lose a must-win at home to Portland. They’ve done this playing way down to way down opponents all year.
Blazers 107, Wolves 105
Wolves record against the teams with the worst records…
Detroit: 0-2
Houston: 3-1
San Antonio: 1-2
Charlotte: 0-2
Portland: 1-3
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
With the Grizzlies loss today against the Chicago Bulls, the Nuggets Magic Number to clinch the 1 seed in the West is down to 2.
A win tonight would drop it to just 1. – 5:48 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman. – 5:46 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
If Orlando beats Detroit today (very possible), then a win in Minnesota won’t hurt the Blazers at all. – 5:27 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Here is today’s (4/2) postgame interview session with @OrlandoMagic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley:
#MagicTogether
nba.com/magic/videos/j… – 5:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Game Day Fitted.
#ULTRADrip | #Ad pic.twitter.com/cRQb3mPuxv – 5:12 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
James Wiseman getting shots up ahead of tonight’s game against the #Magic. pic.twitter.com/5cEq0qCG7H – 5:05 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Pistons coach Dwane Casey says Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is a “few years ahead of himself. You look at him and you’d think he’s a 5-, 10-year vet. And this is his first year. The future is bright for that young man. It’s going to be tough for the league the rest of his career.” – 5:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #ad pic.twitter.com/mhgytIMnQS – 4:53 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey on Jaden Ivey’s ability to self-correct in-game:
“He doesn’t get as emotional in certain situations. He cares so much that earlier in the year, he would get so caught up in the last play, like most young guys. He’s doing a much better job of self-regulating.” – 4:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Pistons coach Dwane Casey says Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is a “few years ahead of himself. You at him and you’d think he’s a 5-, 10-year vet. And this is his first year. The future is bright for that young man. It’s going to be tough for the league the rest of his career.” – 4:50 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic are back in Orlando for their final homestand of the regular season.
Pistons tonight, Cavaliers on Tuesday and Thursday. pic.twitter.com/pVoD2vj4Nv – 4:31 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Sinner’s magic runs out against Medvedev apnews.com/article/miami-… – 3:19 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
My feature from the night Jonathan Isaac made his short-lived return to the NBA before injuries came for him again. theathletic.com/4120394/2023/0… – 3:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls can clinch a play-in spot with win today over Memphis, but WAS, ORL, IND & BKN would all have to lose, according to NBA. – 2:14 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Fun Sunday game ahead. With a win Jazz tie Mavericks and move to within a game of the Thunder with match up with Thunder Thursday. Nets holding to 6th spot and out of play-in. Nets magic number is 3 with 5 to play. Fun game ahead. Join me and @1041straight on the call – 1:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons wanted to compete this season. But with a week left, they have 16 wins — tied for the fewest in franchise history.
An overview of how things went very south, and where the team stands with the end in sight.
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 12:25 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss tonight versus the Pistons and a win by the Bulls. – 12:18 PM
