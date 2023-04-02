Pistons vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center

The Detroit Pistons are spending $8,072,098 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $3,821,434 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Florida

Away TV: BSDET Extra

Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

Away Radio: 950 AM

