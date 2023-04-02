Live stream: Raptors 75, Hornets 59

The Toronto Raptors (38-39) play against the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Toronto Raptors 75, Charlotte Hornets 59 (Q3 09:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
One other play-in note, if #Bulls beat Atlanta on Tue and then finish in a three-way tie with ATL & TOR, Bulls would win that tiebreaker based on record between each other. – 2:15 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet has a double-double (13 and 10) a minute into the third. Only three rebounds in case you’re wondering. – 2:15 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
There were a combined 6 free throws in the first half between the Hornets and the Raptors – 2:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A Kai block ➡️ Svi for 3️⃣
@Kai Jones x @Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/B7FvgyhfCd – 1:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Finish it for us Buzz City: HUM DIDDLY ___‼️
@242_jones | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/vxwkz3R8zA – 1:44 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
This is Dowtin’s 49th active game. He’ll hit his max of 50 in Charlotte on Tuesday, assuming he dresses. For him to be available in the final 3 games of the season (as well as the play-in/playoffs), the Raptors will need to convert his 2-way to a standard NBA deal by Wednesday. – 1:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The dude with the green hair on Charlotte is pretty energetic and athletic – 1:40 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
This feels like it would be a good opportunity to get Precious Achiuwa some rotation minutes – 1:38 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Bizarro Raptors in the 1st quarter. They lost the possession battle (-4 in FGA) but shot 71%. VanVleet, Anunoby and Poeltl combined for 29 of their 35 points on 12-of-14 shooting. They lead by 10 after 1Q. – 1:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Jak dunking all over the place — well, twice — and throwing nifty bounce pocket passes to a cutting Fred VanVleet’s been fun
Raptors up 4 – 1:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Mark’s got it 🙌
@MarkWi1liams | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/1isveXqdK5 – 1:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes collided with Mark Williams earlier and got up (slowly) holding his hip. He’s been limping a bit since but he’ll stay in the game. – 1:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Pregame autograph signing for the best fans in the world✍️ pic.twitter.com/E9Fv0k9KJz – 1:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Combined cap hit for Hornets starters: $ 9.1 M
Combined cap hit for Raptors starters: $91.9 M – 12:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sunday Fun Day begins now!
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Toronto Raptors
⏰ 1pm ET
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/6zPKb9PVar – 12:59 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Hornets are starting 2 rookies (Bryce McGowens, Mark Williams), a sophomore (JT Thor), a 2-way player (Theo Maledon) and former Raptor Svi Mykhailiuk: a combined 584 games of NBA experience. Raptors starters have more than 3x as many NBA games under their belt (1,874). – 12:51 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
March finale ✔️
game film vs. Toronto pres. by @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/FTAwlJEnwa – 12:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Hornets are starting … Bryce McGowans, JT Thor, Theo Maledon and Mark Williams to go along with the calming veteran presence of Svi Mykhailiuk. – 12:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First up in the purple threads 🍇
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/N3WvAjY1R5 – 12:43 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
The Raptors have lost 5 straight on the road but so far they are 2-0 vs. Charlotte this season.
So, potential ‘W’ on the horizon? – 12:42 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
5. North Carolina boys killed it off the bench
15 points and a handful of aggressive drives from P-Will. 11 points and 7 assists from Coby. Each made three timely 3s — including a couple as release valves from Hornets crowding Vucevic/DeRozan pic.twitter.com/LkVV4BCS3s – 12:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
3. In spirit of UConn making national title game: Some James Bouknight love
19 pts, 5-9 on 3s in Q1 – Q3. Spurred Hornets runs in Q2 and Q3 (which they won 31-28, making six 3s)
Parking lot range off the catch and was getting crazy separation on stepback pic.twitter.com/844AiBknVf – 12:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
1. Bulls jumped out to 19-5 lead in the first 6 mins and basically had control throughout
Scored 12 pts off 8 CHA tov in Q1 — 29 pts off 22 tov for the game. And they had a couple bungled fastbreaks that could have been more pic.twitter.com/fSwxC1o8Ng – 12:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ahead of Bulls-Grizz today, caught up with Bulls-Hornets from Friday
Honestly, not a ton of grandiose takeaways. Hornets are running out the string and were very shorthanded. But Bulls got a win they needed and did so comfortably, 121-91
5 observations, in thread form… – 12:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors starting the usual suspects
The Hornets?
How’s Theo Maledon, our old friend Svi Mykhailiuk, Bryce McGowens, JT Thor, Mark Williams sound? – 12:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for today vs. Toronto:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/bg7XlNDx0O – 12:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Getting in our morning walk🚶♂️
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/nsjEq4aWTl – 12:24 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Oh boy
Family Day/Kids Day here in Charlotte
May be some screeching – 12:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs TOR
Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out.
Martin (L Knee Soreness) out.
Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) out.
Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) out.
Oubre Jr. (R Shoulder Strain) out.
Smith Jr. (R Great Toe Sprain) out.
Washington (R Foot Sprain) out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/7FgSIrwWQ6 – 12:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Almost go time.
#LetsFly | @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/aFtOA4uCNX – 12:15 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors clinch a Play-In spot with a win and a Wizards loss today. I believe they only need the win, but I am not ruling out some far-flung four-way tie situation that would bump them that absolutely is not going to happen. – 12:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Bouknight went off on Friday 😯
@jam3s210 | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/CA854uGbXS – 12:00 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Pascal Siakam turned 29 today. He’s already in Top 10 of most Raptors categories (No. 5 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists/games, etc. Siakam is 9th amongst Raptors in PER, 7th win shares, 5th VORP, 10th BOX+/-. Also of course No. 2 scorer on a championship team. Not bad for 27th pick pic.twitter.com/kwSAKsd9mA – 11:53 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Gary Trent Jr for Raptors today, back issues.
And the 1 pm game better be quick, proud Iowan Nick Nurse has some Caitlin Clark to watch.
“I’ve watched a lot of Iowa women’s basketball games this year and every second is worth it. She’s really something to see.” – 11:53 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Normal starters for the Raptors. Trent’s issue, to be clear, is a lower back injury related to the fall he took vs. Milwaukee. – 11:47 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr. (back, elbow? It’s not been clear at this point) is out vs. Charlotte. Will Barton is also out (ankle). – 11:38 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Kruti has been employed with @PennMedicine Endocrinology for four years now working with amazing people. She grew up in Toronto and In Kruti’s spare time, she loves being outdoors with her two year old.
Valerie has been with Penn Medicine since 2021 in progressive roles. Val… pic.twitter.com/7VBQcHrRlT – 11:36 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This one is for the kids — happy game day!
#LetsFly | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/h6OaNGRskJ – 10:52 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Damian Lillard to..? 👀
Raptors?
Knicks?
Nets?
Heat?
Mavericks?
Frank Isola & Brian Scalabrine look at potential landing spots if Dame were to be traded
#RIPCity pic.twitter.com/HqLJzLC5ed – 10:30 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
More Life, More Swirls @pskills43 🌪🎈 – Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/RAvT1nY0Y4 – 10:27 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
The road trip continues
It’s @TangerineHoops Raptors Game Day pic.twitter.com/pOi0LdPjKn – 10:07 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors can clinch (at worst) a spot in the play-in tournament with a win over Charlotte this afternoon (or a Wizards loss in New York later this evening). – 10:04 AM
