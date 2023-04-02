Live stream: Raptors 75, Hornets 59

The Toronto Raptors (38-39) play against the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023

Toronto Raptors 75, Charlotte Hornets 59 (Q3 09:39)

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

One other play-in note, if One other play-in note, if #Bulls beat Atlanta on Tue and then finish in a three-way tie with ATL & TOR, Bulls would win that tiebreaker based on record between each other. – 2:15 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

VanVleet has a double-double (13 and 10) a minute into the third. Only three rebounds in case you’re wondering. – VanVleet has a double-double (13 and 10) a minute into the third. Only three rebounds in case you’re wondering. – 2:15 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

There were a combined 6 free throws in the first half between the Hornets and the Raptors – There were a combined 6 free throws in the first half between the Hornets and the Raptors – 2:02 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps up 67-52. Anunoby and Svi both have 16, naturally. – Raps up 67-52. Anunoby and Svi both have 16, naturally. – 1:58 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Kai Jones has just swatted Siakam and Barnes above the rim. – Kai Jones has just swatted Siakam and Barnes above the rim. – 1:41 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

This is Dowtin’s 49th active game. He’ll hit his max of 50 in Charlotte on Tuesday, assuming he dresses. For him to be available in the final 3 games of the season (as well as the play-in/playoffs), the Raptors will need to convert his 2-way to a standard NBA deal by Wednesday. – This is Dowtin’s 49th active game. He’ll hit his max of 50 in Charlotte on Tuesday, assuming he dresses. For him to be available in the final 3 games of the season (as well as the play-in/playoffs), the Raptors will need to convert his 2-way to a standard NBA deal by Wednesday. – 1:40 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

The dude with the green hair on Charlotte is pretty energetic and athletic – The dude with the green hair on Charlotte is pretty energetic and athletic – 1:40 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

This feels like it would be a good opportunity to get Precious Achiuwa some rotation minutes – This feels like it would be a good opportunity to get Precious Achiuwa some rotation minutes – 1:38 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Bizarro Raptors in the 1st quarter. They lost the possession battle (-4 in FGA) but shot 71%. VanVleet, Anunoby and Poeltl combined for 29 of their 35 points on 12-of-14 shooting. They lead by 10 after 1Q. – Bizarro Raptors in the 1st quarter. They lost the possession battle (-4 in FGA) but shot 71%. VanVleet, Anunoby and Poeltl combined for 29 of their 35 points on 12-of-14 shooting. They lead by 10 after 1Q. – 1:35 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors up 35-25 after a quarter

VanVleet’s got 11, O.G.’s got 10 – Raptors up 35-25 after a quarterVanVleet’s got 11, O.G.’s got 10 – 1:33 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Jak dunking all over the place — well, twice — and throwing nifty bounce pocket passes to a cutting Fred VanVleet’s been fun

Raptors up 4 – Jak dunking all over the place — well, twice — and throwing nifty bounce pocket passes to a cutting Fred VanVleet’s been funRaptors up 4 – 1:26 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Scottie Barnes collided with Mark Williams earlier and got up (slowly) holding his hip. He’s been limping a bit since but he’ll stay in the game. – Scottie Barnes collided with Mark Williams earlier and got up (slowly) holding his hip. He’s been limping a bit since but he’ll stay in the game. – 1:20 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Hornets up 2 at first timeout, Barnes is limping around the court – Hornets up 2 at first timeout, Barnes is limping around the court – 1:17 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Pregame autograph signing for the best fans in the world✍️ 1:05 PM Pregame autograph signing for the best fans in the world✍️ pic.twitter.com/E9Fv0k9KJz

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Combined cap hit for Hornets starters: $ 9.1 M

Combined cap hit for Raptors starters: $91.9 M – Combined cap hit for Hornets starters: $ 9.1 MCombined cap hit for Raptors starters: $91.9 M – 12:59 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Hornets are starting 2 rookies (Bryce McGowens, Mark Williams), a sophomore (JT Thor), a 2-way player (Theo Maledon) and former Raptor Svi Mykhailiuk: a combined 584 games of NBA experience. Raptors starters have more than 3x as many NBA games under their belt (1,874). – The Hornets are starting 2 rookies (Bryce McGowens, Mark Williams), a sophomore (JT Thor), a 2-way player (Theo Maledon) and former Raptor Svi Mykhailiuk: a combined 584 games of NBA experience. Raptors starters have more than 3x as many NBA games under their belt (1,874). – 12:51 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Hornets are starting … Bryce McGowans, JT Thor, Theo Maledon and Mark Williams to go along with the calming veteran presence of Svi Mykhailiuk. – The Hornets are starting … Bryce McGowans, JT Thor, Theo Maledon and Mark Williams to go along with the calming veteran presence of Svi Mykhailiuk. – 12:46 PM

Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV

The Raptors have lost 5 straight on the road but so far they are 2-0 vs. Charlotte this season.

So, potential ‘W’ on the horizon? – The Raptors have lost 5 straight on the road but so far they are 2-0 vs. Charlotte this season.So, potential ‘W’ on the horizon? – 12:42 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors starting the usual suspects

The Hornets?

How’s Theo Maledon, our old friend Svi Mykhailiuk, Bryce McGowens, JT Thor, Mark Williams sound? – Raptors starting the usual suspectsThe Hornets?How’s Theo Maledon, our old friend Svi Mykhailiuk, Bryce McGowens, JT Thor, Mark Williams sound? – 12:35 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Oh boy

Family Day/Kids Day here in Charlotte

May be some screeching – Oh boyFamily Day/Kids Day here in CharlotteMay be some screeching – 12:21 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs TOR

Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out.

Martin (L Knee Soreness) out.

Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) out.

Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) out.

Oubre Jr. (R Shoulder Strain) out.

Smith Jr. (R Great Toe Sprain) out.

Washington (R Foot Sprain) out.

Presented by @NovantHealth 12:20 PM INJURY REPORT vs TORBall (R Ankle Surgery) out.Martin (L Knee Soreness) out.Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) out.Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) out.Oubre Jr. (R Shoulder Strain) out.Smith Jr. (R Great Toe Sprain) out.Washington (R Foot Sprain) out.Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/7FgSIrwWQ6

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raptors clinch a Play-In spot with a win and a Wizards loss today. I believe they only need the win, but I am not ruling out some far-flung four-way tie situation that would bump them that absolutely is not going to happen. – Raptors clinch a Play-In spot with a win and a Wizards loss today. I believe they only need the win, but I am not ruling out some far-flung four-way tie situation that would bump them that absolutely is not going to happen. – 12:14 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Pascal Siakam turned 29 today. He’s already in Top 10 of most Raptors categories (No. 5 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists/games, etc. Siakam is 9th amongst Raptors in PER, 7th win shares, 5th VORP, 10th BOX+/-. Also of course No. 2 scorer on a championship team. Not bad for 27th pick 11:53 AM Pascal Siakam turned 29 today. He’s already in Top 10 of most Raptors categories (No. 5 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists/games, etc. Siakam is 9th amongst Raptors in PER, 7th win shares, 5th VORP, 10th BOX+/-. Also of course No. 2 scorer on a championship team. Not bad for 27th pick pic.twitter.com/kwSAKsd9mA

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

No Gary Trent Jr for Raptors today, back issues.

And the 1 pm game better be quick, proud Iowan Nick Nurse has some Caitlin Clark to watch.

“I’ve watched a lot of Iowa women’s basketball games this year and every second is worth it. She’s really something to see.” – No Gary Trent Jr for Raptors today, back issues.And the 1 pm game better be quick, proud Iowan Nick Nurse has some Caitlin Clark to watch.“I’ve watched a lot of Iowa women’s basketball games this year and every second is worth it. She’s really something to see.” – 11:53 AM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Normal starters for the Raptors. Trent’s issue, to be clear, is a lower back injury related to the fall he took vs. Milwaukee. – Normal starters for the Raptors. Trent’s issue, to be clear, is a lower back injury related to the fall he took vs. Milwaukee. – 11:47 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Gary Trent Jr. (back, elbow? It’s not been clear at this point) is out vs. Charlotte. Will Barton is also out (ankle). – Gary Trent Jr. (back, elbow? It’s not been clear at this point) is out vs. Charlotte. Will Barton is also out (ankle). – 11:38 AM

