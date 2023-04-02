Raptors vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Toronto Raptors are spending $3,979,402 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $4,840,948 per win
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: SN
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!