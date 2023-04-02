Live stream: Spurs 13, Kings 12

The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) play against the Sacramento Kings (47-30) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 13, Sacramento Kings 12 (Q1 07:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Would be fun to to a breakdown of Keegan Murray attacking the basket at the beginning of the season vs now. – 6:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray with the hammer. He’s up to 5 points early in this one. – 6:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes gets the Kings on the board after two minutes of struggles. Fox gets the And-1. All tied up at 5-5. – 6:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The great @AnnouncerScott introduces the Kings at home for the first time since they clinched a playoff spot. pic.twitter.com/HOh7qqb5PU – 6:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A pretty discouraging second half for the Grizzlies overall. The Kings will play at 5 p.m.
– Points off turnovers battle ended 31-0 in favor of the Bulls
– Memphis shot 46.2% in the paint. They were outscored inside 70-36 after averaging 62 paint points in each of their last 3 – 6:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
ready to hit the court 👑
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters, per Kings PR:
Jones, Graham, Collins, Bates-Diop, Branham.
Kings starters:
Fox, Huerter, Sabonis, Murray, Barnes. – 6:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves lose a must-win at home to Portland. They’ve done this playing way down to way down opponents all year.
Blazers 107, Wolves 105
Wolves record against the teams with the worst records…
Detroit: 0-2
Houston: 3-1
San Antonio: 1-2
Charlotte: 0-2
Portland: 1-3
That’s: 5-10 pic.twitter.com/LVOiuYNj6o – 5:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Bulls beat the Grizzlies 128-107 today. The Kings can move within one game of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a win over the Spurs. – 5:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ICYMI @BostonSportsBSJ — I talked to Will Hardy and a handful of players who have been coached by him about his #Spurs, #Celtics and now #Jazz success.
Jayson Tatum said he knew Hardy wouldn’t be in Boston for long: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/03/31/nba… – 5:52 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Fiesta Five 🎉
#GoSpursGo | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/6dvFMibVqT – 5:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings take the floor at home for the first time since clinching a playoff berth. pic.twitter.com/YCyNBll3bB – 5:49 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Bulls just beat the Grizzles.
If the Kings win today, Sacramento will be one game behind Memphis for the No. 2 seed with four games to play. – 5:46 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @swipathefox
👑 @kevinhuerter
👑 @hbarnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @dsabonis11 pic.twitter.com/G0fQwib6Ak – 5:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
DOCO vibes growing by the day as the Kings make their way to the playoffs. Today there’s a DJ at one end of the plaza with the DOCO drummer at the other. Saw a convertible drive by with people waving giant Kings flags. Best of all, the great Jerry Reynolds is here with us today. – 5:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“I hope the success continues.”
🎙 @hoophall inductee, Coach Popovich, shares his appreciation for Mike Brown and his recent success as Head Coach for the Kings. pic.twitter.com/dJKzEEdbAz – 5:34 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“He’s an extraordinary man… He’s helped me with my personal life in ways that people will never know.”
🎙 Coach Brown shares his gratitude for his friend and most recent @hoophall inductee, Coach Popovich. pic.twitter.com/QGia2B9HHP – 5:17 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Happy game dayyyy 😎
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/z6106CSMQG – 5:15 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Domantas Sabonis in March:
✅ 327 PTS
✅ 203 REB
✅ 120 AST
He’s the fourth player since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 300p/200r/100a in a month, joining:
Grant Hill (March 1996)
Russell Westbrook (April 2021)
Nikola Jokic (Jan. 2022)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Score Big and Win Big 🙌
Play Call Your Shot during the Sacramento Kings game for a chance to win a jersey of your favorite Spurs player! #ad nba.com/spurs/callyour… pic.twitter.com/C9UrPt8MlK – 4:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Pregame read on Alex Len, whose thoughts remain with Ukraine even as he gets a sudden opportunity as the backup center for the playoff-bound Sacramento Kings.
“Right now is probably the hardest winter since World War II for the Ukrainian people.”
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:14 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
best fits for a sunday.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/tfENQgImgS – 4:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Murray is filling up the stat sheet. Banking on Sabonis playing limited minutes. I like the OKC projections.
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs have lost six straight games. They’ll try to snap that streak against the Sacramento Kings. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-kings-pr… – 3:39 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs were competitive against the Golden State Warriors but ended up losing by a final score of 130-115. Here are the grades: spurstalk.com/spurs-warriors… – 3:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
if you're getting a dime from Domas, it's cash 💸
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
🎙️ Brand new pod with @CollinReidPS discussing how the latest details of the new CBA agreement will impact the Spurs
🎧 Apple podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
🎧 Spotify open.spotify.com/episode/5Zo9sj…
📺 youtu.be/bjH8RgJVhxU – 2:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Kings can clinch Pacific Division with win today over Spurs or loss by Phoenix at OKC.
That’d end #Suns chances for 3rd seed in West.
Phoenix needs 3 wins to clinch top 6 playoff bid.
If playoffs started today, Suns-#Warriors.
Kevin Durant facing team he won two titles with. pic.twitter.com/StDt0uecHU – 2:39 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Golden 1 Center is going to be willllllld today.
The Kings have a chance to win the Pacific Division for the first time since 2003.
NIGHT CHAT will be LIIIIIIIIIIVE following Kings-Spurs:
youtube.com/watch?v=nh5d_7… pic.twitter.com/ppcoGeYIER – 2:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Boston Globe Sunday NBA Notes: Why Gregg Popovich resisted the Hall of Fame for so long, and why he’s OK with being inducted now #Spurs bostonglobe.com/2023/04/01/spo… – 1:43 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
From selling chicken on the side of the road to getting his shot in the NBA…
In a brand new Spurs Stories pres. by @FrostBank, @Charles Bassey shares his journey from Nigeria to San Antonio, switching from soccer to basketball, and more! 👏🏀 pic.twitter.com/fPHmxngo3U – 1:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Injury report for tonight’s game. I know Knicks have struggled at home (them and Sacramento only NBA teams with a better record on the road) but this a gimme game. No disrespect to Corey Kispert. pic.twitter.com/4LrD2EkeDv – 12:29 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Was talking w/ former Rice SID @KennyBybee at the #MFinalFour last night. He’s a Mavs fan & wondered aloud as Mavs are fading, when’s the last time the Rockets, Spurs & Mavs missed the playoffs. Per the Wexler Research Team – It’s never happened since Mavs joined the NBA in 1980. – 12:08 PM
