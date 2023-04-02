Spurs vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,483,561 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $2,911,140 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: CW35 (English) / KNIC (Spanish)
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
