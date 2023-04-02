Live stream: Suns 69, Thunder 55

The Phoenix Suns (42-35) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) at Paycom Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Phoenix Suns 69, Oklahoma City Thunder 55 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 69 #Thunder 55.
Devin Booker 15. Kevin Durant 13. Ten players have scored for Phoenix.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 16 to lead OKC.
FTs: Thunder 13-of-15, Suns 11-of-12.
FG%: Thunder 40.9%, Suns 60.5%. – 8:17 PM
#Suns 69 #Thunder 55.
Devin Booker 15. Kevin Durant 13. Ten players have scored for Phoenix.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 16 to lead OKC.
FTs: Thunder 13-of-15, Suns 11-of-12.
FG%: Thunder 40.9%, Suns 60.5%. – 8:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 69, OKC 55
Booker: 15 Pts, 6-8 FG
Durant: 13 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-8 FG
Ayton: 9 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-7 FG
Craig: 8 Pts, 3-5 FG
Gilgeous-Alexander: 16 Pts, 5-12 FG – 8:12 PM
Halftime: PHX 69, OKC 55
Booker: 15 Pts, 6-8 FG
Durant: 13 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-8 FG
Ayton: 9 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-7 FG
Craig: 8 Pts, 3-5 FG
Gilgeous-Alexander: 16 Pts, 5-12 FG – 8:12 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Even on a Sunday, the Book drive is still accepting donations 📚
Bucket and the foul for @DevinBook pic.twitter.com/S1wb1V6I8z – 8:10 PM
Even on a Sunday, the Book drive is still accepting donations 📚
Bucket and the foul for @DevinBook pic.twitter.com/S1wb1V6I8z – 8:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Phoenix outscored OKC 42-28 in the second quarter. Ties the most second-quarter points OKC has allowed this season. – 8:10 PM
Phoenix outscored OKC 42-28 in the second quarter. Ties the most second-quarter points OKC has allowed this season. – 8:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Suns 69, Thunder 55
SGA – 16 points
JDub – 9 points
Saric – 8 points
Booker – 15 points
Durant – 13 points, 4 assists
CP3 – 8 points – 8:09 PM
HALF: Suns 69, Thunder 55
SGA – 16 points
JDub – 9 points
Saric – 8 points
Booker – 15 points
Durant – 13 points, 4 assists
CP3 – 8 points – 8:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
So, the defensive foul stands, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been hit with a tech for illegal contact to the face of the defender. – 8:09 PM
So, the defensive foul stands, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been hit with a tech for illegal contact to the face of the defender. – 8:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig will never play a game without getting popped, I swear – 8:07 PM
Torrey Craig will never play a game without getting popped, I swear – 8:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
As soon as the energy lacks in the building, Jaylin Williams steps in and draws a charge. – 8:05 PM
As soon as the energy lacks in the building, Jaylin Williams steps in and draws a charge. – 8:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder are going to need one of their absurd third-quarter runs. – 8:04 PM
The Thunder are going to need one of their absurd third-quarter runs. – 8:04 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Finding the right angles to the cup! pic.twitter.com/1lJxOPftIv – 8:00 PM
Finding the right angles to the cup! pic.twitter.com/1lJxOPftIv – 8:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The 13-3-4 first half line for Kevin Durant does not do it justice. He was tremendous everywhere on the floor. – 7:58 PM
The 13-3-4 first half line for Kevin Durant does not do it justice. He was tremendous everywhere on the floor. – 7:58 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Hear me out, the hour-long Austin Reveas highlight video, only it is Josh Giddey’s potential assists. – 7:57 PM
Hear me out, the hour-long Austin Reveas highlight video, only it is Josh Giddey’s potential assists. – 7:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What a beautiful wrap around bounce pass to Josh Giddey by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. OKC trails 57-43. – 7:56 PM
What a beautiful wrap around bounce pass to Josh Giddey by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. OKC trails 57-43. – 7:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Sometimes a lot of analysis is unnecessary; Kevin Durant is just really good at basketball – 7:56 PM
Sometimes a lot of analysis is unnecessary; Kevin Durant is just really good at basketball – 7:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I imagine Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe ran that play a lot in high school. – 7:53 PM
I imagine Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe ran that play a lot in high school. – 7:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III just lived out every Oklahomans dream since 2016, ripping the ball away from Kevin Durant. – 7:53 PM
Lindy Waters III just lived out every Oklahomans dream since 2016, ripping the ball away from Kevin Durant. – 7:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams has had a great rookie season, and some fun storylines attached to them too. He defended LeBron James the night LeBron became the League’s All-Time leading scorer, now he is defending Kevin Durant the night he returns to OKC + KD is just a historic bucket getter. – 7:52 PM
Jalen Williams has had a great rookie season, and some fun storylines attached to them too. He defended LeBron James the night LeBron became the League’s All-Time leading scorer, now he is defending Kevin Durant the night he returns to OKC + KD is just a historic bucket getter. – 7:52 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I must say — this is the most engaged I’ve heard a crowd this season and it’s all because of KD lmao – 7:48 PM
I must say — this is the most engaged I’ve heard a crowd this season and it’s all because of KD lmao – 7:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul told us earlier this week that he’s never played with a player like Kevin Durant and talked about simplifying the offense for a scorer like this. You can see it in this quarter. CP3 just keeps setting up the mid-post looks to good results. – 7:46 PM
Chris Paul told us earlier this week that he’s never played with a player like Kevin Durant and talked about simplifying the offense for a scorer like this. You can see it in this quarter. CP3 just keeps setting up the mid-post looks to good results. – 7:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns up seven as Durant hits corner jumper over Saric, is fouled and then looks at the replay on the jumbotron before hitting FT. – 7:45 PM
#Suns up seven as Durant hits corner jumper over Saric, is fouled and then looks at the replay on the jumbotron before hitting FT. – 7:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kevin Durant and-one on a baseline J, Saric fouled him. Suns up 41-34. – 7:44 PM
Kevin Durant and-one on a baseline J, Saric fouled him. Suns up 41-34. – 7:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig talked about how people don’t understand how exhausting it can be going after offensive rebounds. That stretch finishing in an and-1 back the other direction for the Suns felt like a good example – 7:44 PM
Torrey Craig talked about how people don’t understand how exhausting it can be going after offensive rebounds. That stretch finishing in an and-1 back the other direction for the Suns felt like a good example – 7:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Torrey Craig flies through the courtside seats to save a ball (for a turnover) but then gets the and-1 in transition off the Thunder miss. He never stops. – 7:43 PM
Torrey Craig flies through the courtside seats to save a ball (for a turnover) but then gets the and-1 in transition off the Thunder miss. He never stops. – 7:43 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Zai absorbs the contact to draw the charge! pic.twitter.com/ZNwlBQhtOu – 7:41 PM
Zai absorbs the contact to draw the charge! pic.twitter.com/ZNwlBQhtOu – 7:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played the entire 1st quarter. We will see if he is back on his normal rotation or if that is happenstance of the flow of this game. If he is back on his normal routine for this game he will re enter around 5-7 mark of the 2nd & 4th, play all of 1st & 3rd. – 7:40 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played the entire 1st quarter. We will see if he is back on his normal rotation or if that is happenstance of the flow of this game. If he is back on his normal routine for this game he will re enter around 5-7 mark of the 2nd & 4th, play all of 1st & 3rd. – 7:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 27, OKC 27
Booker: 6 Pts, 3-4 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-5 FG
Payne: 5 Pts, 2 Ast
Durant: 4 Pts, 2 Ast, 2-3 FG
Gilgeous-Alexander: 8 Pts, 3-9 FG – 7:35 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 27, OKC 27
Booker: 6 Pts, 3-4 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-5 FG
Payne: 5 Pts, 2 Ast
Durant: 4 Pts, 2 Ast, 2-3 FG
Gilgeous-Alexander: 8 Pts, 3-9 FG – 7:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Great spurt from the Suns to steal the quarter and leave it tied. Cam Payne making things happen again. – 7:35 PM
Great spurt from the Suns to steal the quarter and leave it tied. Cam Payne making things happen again. – 7:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tied 27-27 after one. Biyombo block on Gilgeous-Alexander drive at buzzer. #Suns – 7:35 PM
Tied 27-27 after one. Biyombo block on Gilgeous-Alexander drive at buzzer. #Suns – 7:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Played 12 minutes and this one is still deadlocked. It feels like this game will come down to who wins the non-Booker Non-SGA minutes. – 7:34 PM
Played 12 minutes and this one is still deadlocked. It feels like this game will come down to who wins the non-Booker Non-SGA minutes. – 7:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 27, Suns 27
SGA – 8 points
Dort – 5 points, 3 rebounds
Saric – 5 points
Booker – 6 points
Payne – 5 points – 7:34 PM
End of 1Q: Thunder 27, Suns 27
SGA – 8 points
Dort – 5 points, 3 rebounds
Saric – 5 points
Booker – 6 points
Payne – 5 points – 7:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rocks the defense to sleep, and finds a wide-open Saric in the slot, cash. – 7:33 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rocks the defense to sleep, and finds a wide-open Saric in the slot, cash. – 7:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Thunder nearly went the whole 1st quarter without getting called for a foul.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just got called for one. Him and Booker were talking about it on way back down the court.
#Suns have 6 team fouls as Warren picked up his 2nd.
Craig and Paul each have 1 #Suns – 7:31 PM
#Thunder nearly went the whole 1st quarter without getting called for a foul.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just got called for one. Him and Booker were talking about it on way back down the court.
#Suns have 6 team fouls as Warren picked up his 2nd.
Craig and Paul each have 1 #Suns – 7:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with two fouls early. Gets called for offensive foul. #Suns down 20-17 with 2:35 left in 1st. – 7:27 PM
Booker with two fouls early. Gets called for offensive foul. #Suns down 20-17 with 2:35 left in 1st. – 7:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne walking with a slight limp.
Not sure what it is, but something is going on. #Suns – 7:25 PM
Payne walking with a slight limp.
Not sure what it is, but something is going on. #Suns – 7:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Dario Saric revenge game. He goes 2-for-2 at the line to extend the OKC lead to 20-17. – 7:25 PM
The Dario Saric revenge game. He goes 2-for-2 at the line to extend the OKC lead to 20-17. – 7:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
First #Suns subs:
Craig (just hit 3)
Payne.
#Thunder up one.
Warren set to check in. – 7:23 PM
First #Suns subs:
Craig (just hit 3)
Payne.
#Thunder up one.
Warren set to check in. – 7:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault goes to the bench with Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe the first two off the bench. – 7:22 PM
Mark Daigneault goes to the bench with Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe the first two off the bench. – 7:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Thunder are coming aggressively with the double-teams for Devin Booker when he has the ball but they’re also mixing up their defenses a lot. Helpful for the Suns to work through these types of situations before the playoffs – 7:22 PM
The Thunder are coming aggressively with the double-teams for Devin Booker when he has the ball but they’re also mixing up their defenses a lot. Helpful for the Suns to work through these types of situations before the playoffs – 7:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Right as the Thunder desperately needed to stop the bleeding, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hits a tough shot through the lane. – 7:20 PM
Right as the Thunder desperately needed to stop the bleeding, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hits a tough shot through the lane. – 7:20 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Defense ➡️ Offense
J.O. with the rejection leading to the Book slam on the other end! pic.twitter.com/THzA5xdCer – 7:19 PM
Defense ➡️ Offense
J.O. with the rejection leading to the Book slam on the other end! pic.twitter.com/THzA5xdCer – 7:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant to Ayton for dunk.
To me, this hasn’t been fully tapped into yet.
Durant is a willing passer and if Ayton moves to open areas, he will find him.
#Suns on 10-1 run. Timeout #Thunder with 6:57 left in 1st.
Durant with 4 early. – 7:19 PM
Durant to Ayton for dunk.
To me, this hasn’t been fully tapped into yet.
Durant is a willing passer and if Ayton moves to open areas, he will find him.
#Suns on 10-1 run. Timeout #Thunder with 6:57 left in 1st.
Durant with 4 early. – 7:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Thunder started off 9-2, but the Suns have gone on a 10-1 run since. Nice response from Phoenix – 7:18 PM
Thunder started off 9-2, but the Suns have gone on a 10-1 run since. Nice response from Phoenix – 7:18 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told Kevin Durant he was gonna put his rook on him when they played. ⬇️
SGA wasn’t lying. Jalen Williams is taking the KD assignment tonight.
pic.twitter.com/wSXANjnNIe – 7:17 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told Kevin Durant he was gonna put his rook on him when they played. ⬇️
SGA wasn’t lying. Jalen Williams is taking the KD assignment tonight.
pic.twitter.com/wSXANjnNIe – 7:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Okoige had two big plays during that run. Got back in front of SGA and then the deflection out of bounds. Blew up two possessions. Great stuff. – 7:17 PM
Okoige had two big plays during that run. Got back in front of SGA and then the deflection out of bounds. Blew up two possessions. Great stuff. – 7:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault wants a timeout, the Suns punched back in a big way. 10-10. – 7:17 PM
Mark Daigneault wants a timeout, the Suns punched back in a big way. 10-10. – 7:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Three pregame intro observations.
1. “KD! KD!” fan.
2. Deandre Ayton.
3. Devin Booker back to headband?
#Suns down 4-2 early. pic.twitter.com/KYaIIrHyiU – 7:12 PM
Three pregame intro observations.
1. “KD! KD!” fan.
2. Deandre Ayton.
3. Devin Booker back to headband?
#Suns down 4-2 early. pic.twitter.com/KYaIIrHyiU – 7:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort let’s fans sit with a rim finish, SGA gets a steal as KD posts him up, Jalen Williams finishes in transition, Then Lu Dort cashed a 3. 7-2, OKC. – 7:12 PM
Lu Dort let’s fans sit with a rim finish, SGA gets a steal as KD posts him up, Jalen Williams finishes in transition, Then Lu Dort cashed a 3. 7-2, OKC. – 7:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Former Thunder fan favorite turned fan least favorite KD gets a rousing ovation of Loud City boos, former Thunder fan least favorite turned fan favorite Chris Paul gets a rousing ovation of Loud City cheers.
(Did hear some cheers for KD for the first time since 2016.) – 7:10 PM
Former Thunder fan favorite turned fan least favorite KD gets a rousing ovation of Loud City boos, former Thunder fan least favorite turned fan favorite Chris Paul gets a rousing ovation of Loud City cheers.
(Did hear some cheers for KD for the first time since 2016.) – 7:10 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams during the spider man meme at the end of the starting five intro handshake line will never stop being funny to me. A+ – 7:08 PM
Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams during the spider man meme at the end of the starting five intro handshake line will never stop being funny to me. A+ – 7:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Toss up between who got the louder boos between Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the pregame intros.
Edge Durant, but no question who got the cheers.
Chris Paul. #Suns #Thunder next. – 7:07 PM
Toss up between who got the louder boos between Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the pregame intros.
Edge Durant, but no question who got the cheers.
Chris Paul. #Suns #Thunder next. – 7:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Some applause, mostly boos, for Kevin Durant in OKC. Only applause for Chris Paul. – 7:06 PM
Some applause, mostly boos, for Kevin Durant in OKC. Only applause for Chris Paul. – 7:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
*And I should say a Warriors loss wouldn’t impact the magic number with the Clippers, obviously. Just a Suns win. – 6:55 PM
*And I should say a Warriors loss wouldn’t impact the magic number with the Clippers, obviously. Just a Suns win. – 6:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Suns Starters:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
DeAndre Ayton – 6:55 PM
Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Suns Starters:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
DeAndre Ayton – 6:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns 15 minutes away from tipoff in OKC. Warriors are in Denver tonight.
If my math is right, a Suns win and Warriors loss would make the Suns’ magic number 1 to finish ahead of both the Warriors and Clippers. – 6:55 PM
Suns 15 minutes away from tipoff in OKC. Warriors are in Denver tonight.
If my math is right, a Suns win and Warriors loss would make the Suns’ magic number 1 to finish ahead of both the Warriors and Clippers. – 6:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sunday’s starters!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/WVaTW7z1ZN – 6:51 PM
Sunday’s starters!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/WVaTW7z1ZN – 6:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talked about having 2 starters on floor as he’s ended 1st quarter with just Devin Booker and started 2nd quarter with Kevin Durant.
“Something we’re looking at from the eye test and numbers.”
Williams looking at Chris Paul and Durant on floor more together. #Suns – 6:48 PM
Monty Williams talked about having 2 starters on floor as he’s ended 1st quarter with just Devin Booker and started 2nd quarter with Kevin Durant.
“Something we’re looking at from the eye test and numbers.”
Williams looking at Chris Paul and Durant on floor more together. #Suns – 6:48 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
OKC can tie Minnesota (which just lost to Portland) if it beats Phoenix tonight.
Both Minnesota and OKC would be 39-40. Minnesota has the tiebreaker. – 6:45 PM
OKC can tie Minnesota (which just lost to Portland) if it beats Phoenix tonight.
Both Minnesota and OKC would be 39-40. Minnesota has the tiebreaker. – 6:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Seven years ago, Ingrid Williams, the wife of Suns coach Monty Williams, died in a car crash in OKC.
The Suns are playing in OKC tonight on what would have been Ingrid’s birthday.
Monty said the Thunder is leaving her seat empty: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 6:40 PM
Seven years ago, Ingrid Williams, the wife of Suns coach Monty Williams, died in a car crash in OKC.
The Suns are playing in OKC tonight on what would have been Ingrid’s birthday.
Monty said the Thunder is leaving her seat empty: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 6:40 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝It’s built off trust – trusting that somebody is going to have your back at all times.❞
Looking ahead to a physical and fast-paced game, @NickAGallo and Jaylin Williams break down the preparation for tonight and continuity of the team. pic.twitter.com/ntZxM4M48V – 6:30 PM
❝It’s built off trust – trusting that somebody is going to have your back at all times.❞
Looking ahead to a physical and fast-paced game, @NickAGallo and Jaylin Williams break down the preparation for tonight and continuity of the team. pic.twitter.com/ntZxM4M48V – 6:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant returns to OKC as the Suns look to keep the momentum going! Come hang out for the @PHNX_Suns pregame show:
youtube.com/watch?v=xH1nbY… pic.twitter.com/p2zYf2xiIA – 6:28 PM
Kevin Durant returns to OKC as the Suns look to keep the momentum going! Come hang out for the @PHNX_Suns pregame show:
youtube.com/watch?v=xH1nbY… pic.twitter.com/p2zYf2xiIA – 6:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With MIN losing to POR today, here’s a West standings update:
The Lakers have tiebreakers over GSW, NOP and OKC, but do not with LAC, MIN or DAL (UTA is TBD).
MIN plays NOP on the last day of the season, with their tiebreaker at stake. pic.twitter.com/tyKumnL4mZ – 6:27 PM
With MIN losing to POR today, here’s a West standings update:
The Lakers have tiebreakers over GSW, NOP and OKC, but do not with LAC, MIN or DAL (UTA is TBD).
MIN plays NOP on the last day of the season, with their tiebreaker at stake. pic.twitter.com/tyKumnL4mZ – 6:27 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
That feeling when @DevinBook surprises you for your 10th birthday!
Face = priceless 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Qwio1VGkuh – 6:25 PM
That feeling when @DevinBook surprises you for your 10th birthday!
Face = priceless 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Qwio1VGkuh – 6:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Suns
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill
KD’s first time playing in OKC since November 2021. – 6:23 PM
OKC starters vs Suns
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill
KD’s first time playing in OKC since November 2021. – 6:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker ends pregame with reverse lob dunk. #Suns pic.twitter.com/KWzGS4stxL – 6:14 PM
Devin Booker ends pregame with reverse lob dunk. #Suns pic.twitter.com/KWzGS4stxL – 6:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker (incoming) pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/t7fV3kqekx – 6:11 PM
Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker (incoming) pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/t7fV3kqekx – 6:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dario Saric with #Suns assistant Bryan Gates making a cameo appearance. #Thunder. pic.twitter.com/eDdoE7tFbQ – 6:10 PM
Dario Saric with #Suns assistant Bryan Gates making a cameo appearance. #Thunder. pic.twitter.com/eDdoE7tFbQ – 6:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Another patented close finish that had no business being that close.
Still, with their 42nd loss, Jazz are guaranteed to finish sub-.500 this season.
Also, for now, they’re 2 games back of 10 seed OKC (who tips off in an hour). – 6:05 PM
Another patented close finish that had no business being that close.
Still, with their 42nd loss, Jazz are guaranteed to finish sub-.500 this season.
Also, for now, they’re 2 games back of 10 seed OKC (who tips off in an hour). – 6:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kevin Durant stopped to sign for fans after his warm ups here in OKC pic.twitter.com/kq78A7DNie – 6:00 PM
Kevin Durant stopped to sign for fans after his warm ups here in OKC pic.twitter.com/kq78A7DNie – 6:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Spurs fans, it’s time to head to Sacramento 🗺 Join the DA tonight for a chance to win a limited edition coffee table book! nba.com/spurs/app
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad – 6:00 PM
Spurs fans, it’s time to head to Sacramento 🗺 Join the DA tonight for a chance to win a limited edition coffee table book! nba.com/spurs/app
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad – 6:00 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Timberwolves’ loss to the Trail Blazers just now means the Lakers enter today’s game with the Rockets two games ahead of the Wolves and Thunder in the loss column. – 5:59 PM
The Timberwolves’ loss to the Trail Blazers just now means the Lakers enter today’s game with the Rockets two games ahead of the Wolves and Thunder in the loss column. – 5:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams thanked the #Thunder organization for honoring his late wife today by not having anyone sit in seat she sat in when he was an Oklahoma City assistant in 2015-16 season.
Today would’ve been her birthday. Ingrid Williams died in a car accident Feb. 10, 2016. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Z6f0cmaWYU – 5:51 PM
Monty Williams thanked the #Thunder organization for honoring his late wife today by not having anyone sit in seat she sat in when he was an Oklahoma City assistant in 2015-16 season.
Today would’ve been her birthday. Ingrid Williams died in a car accident Feb. 10, 2016. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Z6f0cmaWYU – 5:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Someone just had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sign the shoe they’re currently wearing. That’s awesome stuff. – 5:51 PM
Someone just had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sign the shoe they’re currently wearing. That’s awesome stuff. – 5:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, pretty popular. pic.twitter.com/slyZWtYnSO – 5:51 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, pretty popular. pic.twitter.com/slyZWtYnSO – 5:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
KD back in OKC to play his first game here since Nov. 2021 pic.twitter.com/oV8NYQj24Y – 5:47 PM
KD back in OKC to play his first game here since Nov. 2021 pic.twitter.com/oV8NYQj24Y – 5:47 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Before his pregame presser concluded, Monty Williams wanted to show his gratitude towards the Thunder
OKC elected to leave his wife’s seats vacant for today’s game — who died in 2016 when Monty was an OKC assistant
“It really speaks to this organization and h the is city.” pic.twitter.com/tafMy4OhDG – 5:46 PM
Before his pregame presser concluded, Monty Williams wanted to show his gratitude towards the Thunder
OKC elected to leave his wife’s seats vacant for today’s game — who died in 2016 when Monty was an OKC assistant
“It really speaks to this organization and h the is city.” pic.twitter.com/tafMy4OhDG – 5:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski spent some time watching KD’s warm ups as he waits for his turn to warm up. pic.twitter.com/YVM3pjFgKY – 5:41 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski spent some time watching KD’s warm ups as he waits for his turn to warm up. pic.twitter.com/YVM3pjFgKY – 5:41 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Most 25-Point Games Since March 1
Joel Embiid – 14
Devin Booker – 13
Mikal Bridges – 12<<
Most 10-Assist Games Since March 1
Spencer Dinwiddie – 10<<
James Harden – 9
>> Including today – 5:40 PM
Most 25-Point Games Since March 1
Joel Embiid – 14
Devin Booker – 13
Mikal Bridges – 12<<
Most 10-Assist Games Since March 1
Spencer Dinwiddie – 10<<
James Harden – 9
>> Including today – 5:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
KD and SGA warming up on opposite sides of the floor. Thunder Legends past and present. pic.twitter.com/GHBudkj0u2 – 5:36 PM
KD and SGA warming up on opposite sides of the floor. Thunder Legends past and present. pic.twitter.com/GHBudkj0u2 – 5:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Monty Williams on the Thunder: “That’s a young team (but) the way they play, they don’t look like it… They have an identity.” – 5:32 PM
Monty Williams on the Thunder: “That’s a young team (but) the way they play, they don’t look like it… They have an identity.” – 5:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kevin Durant cashed his first warm up shot pic.twitter.com/DWRNo24bEv – 5:31 PM
Kevin Durant cashed his first warm up shot pic.twitter.com/DWRNo24bEv – 5:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder legends sharing a moment at Paycom. pic.twitter.com/k6tACs7wdF – 5:29 PM
Thunder legends sharing a moment at Paycom. pic.twitter.com/k6tACs7wdF – 5:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Last time Kevin Durant played against Thunder in OKC?
11-14-21 last season with Brooklyn.
33 points (9-of-17 FGs, 13-of-14 FTs), 8 rebounds, 4 assists in 34 minutes.
#Nets won, 120-96. #Suns – 5:29 PM
Last time Kevin Durant played against Thunder in OKC?
11-14-21 last season with Brooklyn.
33 points (9-of-17 FGs, 13-of-14 FTs), 8 rebounds, 4 assists in 34 minutes.
#Nets won, 120-96. #Suns – 5:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dinwiddie 10-assist games this season:
10 — As a Net
2 — As a Maverick
Only CP3 and Trae have more assists since the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/D77pr1sF2L – 5:27 PM
Dinwiddie 10-assist games this season:
10 — As a Net
2 — As a Maverick
Only CP3 and Trae have more assists since the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/D77pr1sF2L – 5:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey getting ready to go working on Corner 3’s pic.twitter.com/PQU1NQNf7C – 5:25 PM
Josh Giddey getting ready to go working on Corner 3’s pic.twitter.com/PQU1NQNf7C – 5:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve got to be on it.”
#Thunder coach Mark Daigneault on facing #Suns with Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/lRigijMZpD – 5:24 PM
“We’ve got to be on it.”
#Thunder coach Mark Daigneault on facing #Suns with Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/lRigijMZpD – 5:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Former Thunder assistant Mark Bryant back in the building pic.twitter.com/l4OTVHIL5Y – 5:00 PM
Former Thunder assistant Mark Bryant back in the building pic.twitter.com/l4OTVHIL5Y – 5:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Highlights
— CP3 promotes his memoir 61 and asks them if they will read it. DT says Sue will read it for her.
— CP3 is asked about his own college run and talks about losing to “damn West Virginia and damn Pittsnogle.”
— DT’s badgering of CP3 inspires a, “You a fool, DT.” – 3:53 PM
Highlights
— CP3 promotes his memoir 61 and asks them if they will read it. DT says Sue will read it for her.
— CP3 is asked about his own college run and talks about losing to “damn West Virginia and damn Pittsnogle.”
— DT’s badgering of CP3 inspires a, “You a fool, DT.” – 3:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Murray is filling up the stat sheet. Banking on Sabonis playing limited minutes. I like the OKC projections.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/EDvyOhyEDA – 3:52 PM
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Murray is filling up the stat sheet. Banking on Sabonis playing limited minutes. I like the OKC projections.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/EDvyOhyEDA – 3:52 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We have to be ourselves and play like every minute is important.❞
@Jay_MWilliams_ on the focus for tonight. pic.twitter.com/HZRMCH07lw – 3:46 PM
❝We have to be ourselves and play like every minute is important.❞
@Jay_MWilliams_ on the focus for tonight. pic.twitter.com/HZRMCH07lw – 3:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul joining the Bird & Taurasi Show for the start of the national championship game pic.twitter.com/PDIgMRMiJw – 3:45 PM
Chris Paul joining the Bird & Taurasi Show for the start of the national championship game pic.twitter.com/PDIgMRMiJw – 3:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jazz HC Will Hardy talking about Mikal Bridges and Lauri Markkanen’s leap this season:
“I get to watch it on film and it looks like Mikal gets the ball a ton here. He’s a hell of a player, he’s a hell of a talent. He developed really well while he was in Phoenix. You’re starting… pic.twitter.com/jfver9Tviw – 2:53 PM
Jazz HC Will Hardy talking about Mikal Bridges and Lauri Markkanen’s leap this season:
“I get to watch it on film and it looks like Mikal gets the ball a ton here. He’s a hell of a player, he’s a hell of a talent. He developed really well while he was in Phoenix. You’re starting… pic.twitter.com/jfver9Tviw – 2:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Kings can clinch Pacific Division with win today over Spurs or loss by Phoenix at OKC.
That’d end #Suns chances for 3rd seed in West.
Phoenix needs 3 wins to clinch top 6 playoff bid.
If playoffs started today, Suns-#Warriors.
Kevin Durant facing team he won two titles with. pic.twitter.com/StDt0uecHU – 2:39 PM
#Kings can clinch Pacific Division with win today over Spurs or loss by Phoenix at OKC.
That’d end #Suns chances for 3rd seed in West.
Phoenix needs 3 wins to clinch top 6 playoff bid.
If playoffs started today, Suns-#Warriors.
Kevin Durant facing team he won two titles with. pic.twitter.com/StDt0uecHU – 2:39 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Game recognizes game. 🤝
KD speaks on Caitlin Clark and @IowaWBB ahead of today’s National Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/vur2EqQnlW – 1:46 PM
Game recognizes game. 🤝
KD speaks on Caitlin Clark and @IowaWBB ahead of today’s National Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/vur2EqQnlW – 1:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
NBA assists leaders in March (min 6 games):
1. James Harden – 11.5 per game
2. Spencer Dinwiddie – 9.7 per game
2. Chris Paul – 9.7 per game
4. Nikola Jokic – 9.4 per game
5. Trae Young – 9.1 per game
Dinwiddie’s 146 total assists were the most in the league. – 1:41 PM
NBA assists leaders in March (min 6 games):
1. James Harden – 11.5 per game
2. Spencer Dinwiddie – 9.7 per game
2. Chris Paul – 9.7 per game
4. Nikola Jokic – 9.4 per game
5. Trae Young – 9.1 per game
Dinwiddie’s 146 total assists were the most in the league. – 1:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
NBA assists leaders in March (min 6 games):
1. James Harden – 11.5 per game
2. Spencer Dinwiddie – 9.7 per game
3. Chris Paul – 9.7 per game
4. Nikola Jokic – 9.4 per game
5. Trae Young – 9.1 per game
Dinwiddie’s 146 total assists were the most in the league. – 1:38 PM
NBA assists leaders in March (min 6 games):
1. James Harden – 11.5 per game
2. Spencer Dinwiddie – 9.7 per game
3. Chris Paul – 9.7 per game
4. Nikola Jokic – 9.4 per game
5. Trae Young – 9.1 per game
Dinwiddie’s 146 total assists were the most in the league. – 1:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
In its second to last home game, the Thunder prepares to take and throw punches while staying disciplined on both ends of the floor as it hosts the Suns tonight at 6PM.
Preview this matchup with @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 🎤 pic.twitter.com/lueAGXaTes – 1:27 PM
In its second to last home game, the Thunder prepares to take and throw punches while staying disciplined on both ends of the floor as it hosts the Suns tonight at 6PM.
Preview this matchup with @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 🎤 pic.twitter.com/lueAGXaTes – 1:27 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Fun Sunday game ahead. With a win Jazz tie Mavericks and move to within a game of the Thunder with match up with Thunder Thursday. Nets holding to 6th spot and out of play-in. Nets magic number is 3 with 5 to play. Fun game ahead. Join me and @1041straight on the call – 1:26 PM
Fun Sunday game ahead. With a win Jazz tie Mavericks and move to within a game of the Thunder with match up with Thunder Thursday. Nets holding to 6th spot and out of play-in. Nets magic number is 3 with 5 to play. Fun game ahead. Join me and @1041straight on the call – 1:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘It’s special’: Damion Lee, former Suns wing Mikal Bridges finalists for NBA teammate award (w/video) #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:26 PM
‘It’s special’: Damion Lee, former Suns wing Mikal Bridges finalists for NBA teammate award (w/video) #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:26 PM