Suns vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Phoenix Suns are spending $4,191,486 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $3,912,885 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports OK

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: WWLS/WKY

Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!