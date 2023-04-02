Tim Hardaway Jr. on Kyrie Irving: 'I have nothing bad to say about the man at all. All he wants is peace'

Be that as it may, one could also argue that Irving also happens to be a very misunderstood individual. Mavs teammate tim hardaway jr. seems to think so. He’s had a chance to hang with Kyrie since the enigmatic point guard made the mid-season move to Dallas, and at this point, THJ has nothing but admiration for Irving: “He’s awesome man. I have nothing bad to say about the man at all,” Hardaway said on a recent podcast appearance. “All he wants is peace, to be honest with you. He shows it in the locker room, he shows it outside the locker room, he shows it when he’s around the guys when we’re just chilling out.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Adama Sanogo played one year of HS at The Patrick School in NJ w/ current Golden State Warriors wing Jonathan Kuminga.
The Patrick School is the successor to St. Patrick’s, which produced Kyrie Irving, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Al Harrington, Shaheen Holloway, Sam Dalembert… – 10:31 PM
Adama Sanogo played one year of HS at The Patrick School in NJ w/ current Golden State Warriors wing Jonathan Kuminga.
The Patrick School is the successor to St. Patrick’s, which produced Kyrie Irving, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Al Harrington, Shaheen Holloway, Sam Dalembert… – 10:31 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Teams shooting .610 or better are 24-2 this season.
The two losses: Dallas at Miami tonight, Brooklyn at Philadelphia on Jan. 25.
Weirdly, Kyrie Irving — who was excellent in both contests — was on the team that lost both of those games. – 10:31 PM
Teams shooting .610 or better are 24-2 this season.
The two losses: Dallas at Miami tonight, Brooklyn at Philadelphia on Jan. 25.
Weirdly, Kyrie Irving — who was excellent in both contests — was on the team that lost both of those games. – 10:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hardaway: “You give anybody 40-plus points in the first quarter, you have no chance in hell to win.” – 10:27 PM
Hardaway: “You give anybody 40-plus points in the first quarter, you have no chance in hell to win.” – 10:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
With these new rules, can a team afford to give Kyrie a max this summer? – 7:52 PM
With these new rules, can a team afford to give Kyrie a max this summer? – 7:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Apparently Mavs have decided they ain’t dead yet: 20-12 Dallas behind 3 3-pointers by Tim Hardaway Jr. in a 1:15 span. – 7:49 PM
Apparently Mavs have decided they ain’t dead yet: 20-12 Dallas behind 3 3-pointers by Tim Hardaway Jr. in a 1:15 span. – 7:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Luka Doncic already with seven points and three assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. with nine points.
Heat trailing 20-12. – 7:48 PM
Luka Doncic already with seven points and three assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. with nine points.
Heat trailing 20-12. – 7:48 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Miami about to start on BSSW. Mavs start Luka, Kyrie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock and Powell. Miami’s Bam Adebayo is out meaning Cody Zeller starts at center. Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus round out their lineup. – 7:33 PM
Mavs at Miami about to start on BSSW. Mavs start Luka, Kyrie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock and Powell. Miami’s Bam Adebayo is out meaning Cody Zeller starts at center. Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus round out their lineup. – 7:33 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
MIA starters: Strus, Butler, Zeller, Herro, Vincent
6:40 tip @971TheFreak – 6:55 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
MIA starters: Strus, Butler, Zeller, Herro, Vincent
6:40 tip @971TheFreak – 6:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: In metrics of misery, this Heat season one for the ages, sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Whiteside, Haslem, Hardaway, Winslow, Adebayo, more. – 9:51 AM
Sunday notes on a Saturday: In metrics of misery, this Heat season one for the ages, sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Whiteside, Haslem, Hardaway, Winslow, Adebayo, more. – 9:51 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
According to the Cavs, this is Donovan Mitchell’s 11th 40-point game this season, passing LeBron James (10 in 2005-06) for the MOST 40-PT games in a single season in #Cavs history.
Mitchell also tied Kyrie Irving (11) for the 2nd-most 40-PT games by a Cavs player. – 9:46 PM
According to the Cavs, this is Donovan Mitchell’s 11th 40-point game this season, passing LeBron James (10 in 2005-06) for the MOST 40-PT games in a single season in #Cavs history.
Mitchell also tied Kyrie Irving (11) for the 2nd-most 40-PT games by a Cavs player. – 9:46 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell now has as many 40-point games as a member of the #Cavs as Kyrie Irving does.
Mitchell has played 66 games for Cleveland. Irving played 381. – 9:43 PM
Donovan Mitchell now has as many 40-point games as a member of the #Cavs as Kyrie Irving does.
Mitchell has played 66 games for Cleveland. Irving played 381. – 9:43 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Donovan Mitchell has registered his 11th 40-point game this season. That is a Cavalier single season record for 40-point games. He now ties Kyrie Irving for 2nd on the Cavaliers all-time 40-point game list.
LeBron James: 51 games.
Donovan Mitchell/Kyrie Irving: 11. – 9:39 PM
Donovan Mitchell has registered his 11th 40-point game this season. That is a Cavalier single season record for 40-point games. He now ties Kyrie Irving for 2nd on the Cavaliers all-time 40-point game list.
LeBron James: 51 games.
Donovan Mitchell/Kyrie Irving: 11. – 9:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
40-point games by a Net this season:
3 — Mikal Bridges
3 — Kevin Durant
3 — Cam Thomas
2 — Kyrie Irving
Mikal has played with the Nets for under 2 months. pic.twitter.com/RrdW1eH0N9 – 9:38 PM
40-point games by a Net this season:
3 — Mikal Bridges
3 — Kevin Durant
3 — Cam Thomas
2 — Kyrie Irving
Mikal has played with the Nets for under 2 months. pic.twitter.com/RrdW1eH0N9 – 9:38 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
I am Honored to be A Soldier in Gods Army. Gotta stay poised and serve humanity selflessly.
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ – 2:24 PM
I am Honored to be A Soldier in Gods Army. Gotta stay poised and serve humanity selflessly.
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ – 2:24 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What does the future hold for Kyrie Irving?
@Bobby Marks joined @Frank Isola & @Sam Mitchell to break it down plus he says you can already eliminate one team 👀
⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jfa9ehM60b – 2:02 PM
What does the future hold for Kyrie Irving?
@Bobby Marks joined @Frank Isola & @Sam Mitchell to break it down plus he says you can already eliminate one team 👀
⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jfa9ehM60b – 2:02 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
This weekend’s The Hoop Collective: The closest @TimBontemps Straw (BS) Poll results ever, @WindhorstESPN plans Lakers parade routes, Tankapalooza is in full effect, and we discuss the context of Kyrie’s clusterf— comment and the Mavs’ crisis. youtube.com/watch?v=tSlzOI… – 1:00 PM
This weekend’s The Hoop Collective: The closest @TimBontemps Straw (BS) Poll results ever, @WindhorstESPN plans Lakers parade routes, Tankapalooza is in full effect, and we discuss the context of Kyrie’s clusterf— comment and the Mavs’ crisis. youtube.com/watch?v=tSlzOI… – 1:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving hasn’t made the Mavericks worse, but like Boston and Brooklyn, he has failed to make them better
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 10:23 AM
Kyrie Irving hasn’t made the Mavericks worse, but like Boston and Brooklyn, he has failed to make them better
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 10:23 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Did Kyrie call Dallas a “cluster f*ck”? How Ironic. From forcing his way out of Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn, if Dallas is what he describes it as, they are a perfect match! Carry on… pic.twitter.com/zkpJ41QpNQ – 7:55 PM
Did Kyrie call Dallas a “cluster f*ck”? How Ironic. From forcing his way out of Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn, if Dallas is what he describes it as, they are a perfect match! Carry on… pic.twitter.com/zkpJ41QpNQ – 7:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Mavs GM Nico Harrison says Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are like ‘a Ferrari and a monster truck’
cbssports.com/nba/news/mavs-… – 4:00 PM
Mavs GM Nico Harrison says Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are like ‘a Ferrari and a monster truck’
cbssports.com/nba/news/mavs-… – 4:00 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kyrie Irving: “I think now, just where we are in the season and where other teams are positioned already, it kind of looks like a bit of a clusterf**k, to be honest with you. Because we’re 37-40 and we’re trying to fight to get into the Play-In.” basketballnews.com/stories/kyrie-… – 2:29 PM
Kyrie Irving: “I think now, just where we are in the season and where other teams are positioned already, it kind of looks like a bit of a clusterf**k, to be honest with you. Because we’re 37-40 and we’re trying to fight to get into the Play-In.” basketballnews.com/stories/kyrie-… – 2:29 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Thoughts on the NBA, including the Bucks, MVP Race, the Kings, and Kyrie Irving bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/03/30/kar… – 12:49 PM
New on BSJ: Thoughts on the NBA, including the Bucks, MVP Race, the Kings, and Kyrie Irving bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/03/30/kar… – 12:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving says he ‘didn’t get a chance’ to finish season with Nets
cbssports.com/nba/news/maver… – 12:04 PM
Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving says he ‘didn’t get a chance’ to finish season with Nets
cbssports.com/nba/news/maver… – 12:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs GM Nico Harrison 1-on-1…
Evaluating Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving amid the team’s spiral down the playoff standings:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:09 AM
Mavs GM Nico Harrison 1-on-1…
Evaluating Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving amid the team’s spiral down the playoff standings:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:09 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
(Deleted last tweet because, as @SpikeEskin pointed out, my transcription of the Kyrie quote was off…though instead of taking responsibility I’m going to blame @TimBontemps for posting screenshot that I couldn’t just copy and paste) – 7:20 AM
(Deleted last tweet because, as @SpikeEskin pointed out, my transcription of the Kyrie quote was off…though instead of taking responsibility I’m going to blame @TimBontemps for posting screenshot that I couldn’t just copy and paste) – 7:20 AM
More on this storyline
Irving, who had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes, said adjusting to being traded at midseason for the first time in his NBA career has introduced him to “a lot of newness” after his time with the Brooklyn Nets came to an abrupt end. “I didn’t expect to ask for a trade at that point in the season,” he said. “So I wanted to finish out with Brooklyn, finish out with the season that we had going, and I didn’t get a chance to do that. So some of the goals I had previously this season had to be shifted, and I had to be more than willing, which I am, to be flexible and adaptable and live with the results, whether we make the playoffs or not. “I just have to be at peace with where I am and which I am, and trust of the guys that I’m going to be in that war room with every single day. So, I’m appreciative of them giving me the opportunity. It’s been nothing but great here. And I’ve been at peace.” -via ESPN / March 30, 2023
Will the Dallas Mavericks have the next big super team in the NBA? According to Bill Simmons, the answer is yes. Simmons recently predicted that LeBron James and Draymond Green will join Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with the Mavs at some point down the road, per the Bill Simmons podcast, clip via Kenny Bybee. “I think he (Draymond Green) ends up in Dallas with Kyrie and with Luka,” Simmons said on the podcast. “And then LeBron tries to figure out a way to get there eventually. That’s my prediction.” -via Clutch Points / March 30, 2023
Irving addressed the slide Dallas finds itself in juxtaposed with his own situation, finding himself in a new work environment and learning on the fly while also having to answer for all the losing, via ESPN’s Tim Bontemps: “What does our future look like? I think that now, again, just where we are in the season, and where other teams are positioned already, it kind of looks like a bit of a clusterfuck, to be honest with you,” said Kyrie Irving. “Because we’re 37-40, and we’re trying to fight to get into the play-in game. It’s not the expectations I don’t think any of us had in that locker room and me getting traded midseason.” -via Clutch Points / March 30, 2023
Callie Caplan: Tim Hardaway Jr.: “Those guys take the hit — Luka and Kai and JKidd — but it’s a whole team effort, man. It’s the players. We’ve got to do a better job.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / March 26, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) will be available for today’s game in Charlotte. -via Twitter @MavsPR / March 26, 2023
Callie Caplan: Mavs say Tim Hardaway Jr. (out last 2 games with illness) is probable to play tomorrow vs. Hornets Mavs are 1-8 without THJ this season (with that 1 win an OT scare vs. the tanking Spurs). Also no injury report mention of Kyrie Irving’s foot soreness for first time in 2 weeks. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / March 25, 2023