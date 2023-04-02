UConn's Andre Jackson picks Russell Westbrook for MVP

Jackson, who has played very well for the Huskies in the postseason, is one of the most intriguing NBA draft prospects who will play in the Final Four. He recently showed that he has an interesting perspective on the game and that he isn’t afraid to stray from the norm. When he and other players in the Final Four were asked by Bleacher Report who they thought should win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, the 21-year-old junior confidently said L.A. Clippers guard Russell Westbrook.
Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ For The Win
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
New Orleans leads 117-112 with 35.6 seconds left.
Clippers have a 2-for-1 right here with one more timeout remaining. They’re going small with Terance Mann at center around Westbrook/Powell/Leonard/Batum. – 10:49 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Russell Westbrook just watching Dyson Daniels run around him for a putback. – 10:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For the 2nd time in 3 games, Norman Powell has a 1:4 assist-TO ratio. His latest giveaway led to an easy CJ McCollum layup because Westbrook couldn’t risk 5th foul.
Clippers still lead 75-74 with 5:15 left. But the bench has to be ready to play. Not sure who will step up tonight – 10:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
That’s two straight times the Pels were able to go at Russell Westbrook and create a good look. He’s got 4 fouls with 5 minutes left in the 3rd.
Could be a major development moving forward. – 10:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Go at Westbrook. Every. Single. Time. Down. The. Floor.
Since picking up his 4th foul, he might as well be invisible on defense. – 10:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lots of concerns with Clippers 1st half. Only up 1 despite Pelicans shooting only 40% FGs.
Turnovers are even (5 each). So are 3s (4), even though LAC has 5 more attempts.
Pelicans with 5 more FTs made, 3 more offensive rebounds.
Westbrook at 20:54. He’s going to need help. – 9:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 56-55 at halftime in New Orleans.
Russell Westbrook leads all scorers with 19 points on 7/12 FGs, 2/4 3s, 3/5 FTs. Also has a game-high 5 assists without a turnover, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block.
Clippers outscoring Pelicans 30-22 in the paint. – 9:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Clippers 56, Pelicans 55
Ingram 15 pts, 4 assts
McCollum 15 pts
Murphy 8 pts
Pels bounced back after a slow start, but they’ve got to do more to contain Westbrook (19 pts, 5 assts). Also got get more from JV and Trey (9 FGAs combined) – 9:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Clippers 56, Pelicans 55
Five turnovers plus 12 fouls for the Clippers in the second quarter. Pels took 15 FTs, 10 more than LAC.
Westbrook with 11 pts in the 2nd and 19 overall. – 9:38 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Westbrook again coming up big for the Clippers – 19 points, five assists, 1 steal in the first half. Clippers lead Pelicans 56-55. – 9:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue felt last night that having Kawhi back curbed some of Westbrook’s offensive aggression. Back together tonight, Russ has been uber-aggressive, 7-11 on FGs. Kawhi’s been quieter, though still with 9 FGA. Getting both in a place where they can get going is Lue’s challenge. – 9:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brandon Ingram’s 911 ball just inside arc over Kawhi Leonard cuts Clippers lead to 31-21 to end 1st quarter.
Westbrook accounted for 6 of Clippers’ 11 buckets. 7 assists without a turnover. Leonard struggling with Herb Jones and co. (1/6 FGs) but has 4 rebounds and 3 assists. – 9:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum is in foul trouble after Clippers gave up FIVE offensive rebounds just before mandatory timeout at 2:32.
Clippers lead 26-17 in New Orleans. Russell Westbrook has been sharp offensively: 8 points, 3/3 FGs, 2/2 3s, 3 dimes. No turnovers for Clippers. – 8:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Russell Westbrook is shooting right around 30% on 3s this season but he sank a couple early and started drawing defenders to set up dunks for others. It’s been the extremely rare slow start for #Pelicans in 1Q – 8:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Really good start for Russell Westbrook, who was 3-3 for 8 points with 3 assists and 1 steal before checking out. He’s seeing things develop faster than New Orleans’ defense can stop them at the moment. – 8:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Westbrook has made his first two three-pointers to start this game. Norm Powell is 1-5. Clippers have lost Trey Murphy several times, a little worrisome given losing another shooter, Kennard, last night fueled their second quarter from hell. – 8:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/1
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Russell Westbrook
NOP
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy III
Jonas Valanciunas
Herbert Jones
CJ McCollum – 8:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Starters in New Orleans:
Kawhi
Batum
Zubac
Powell
Westbrook
Pelicans:
Ingram
Murphy
Valanciunas
Jones
McCollum – 8:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell will start in place of Eric Gordon, who is out tonight.
Kawhi Leonard will start with Powell, Ivica Zubac, Nicolas Batum, Russell Westbrook.
Powell is starting in part to break him and Bones Hyland up. – 7:01 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Okay, hear me out. Super low-usage Russell Westbrook is not exactly the worst NBA draft player comparison for Andre Jackson.
ftw.usatoday.com/2023/04/andre-… – 6:09 PM
The two teams met for the second time this week and it was Memphis that claimed the victory. Before the game Brooks wore a red sweater with a face of a clown on it. As it turns out, it was a reference to Westbrook. The former league MVP struggled in the second game as he scored just 4 points, which Brooks noted during the postgame interview. “Last game some clown stuff… Yeah [I had this one tonight]. [He] had four points tonight,” Brooks said after the game. -via TalkBasket / April 2, 2023
Law Murray: Russell Westbrook says that he didn’t know about Kawhi plan going in. Says priority for tomorrow is to take away Pelicans 3s. T Lue mentioned that Russ wasn’t as aggressive perhaps because Russ was trying to establish Kawhi to start game -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 1, 2023
Law Murray: Just going to let Dillon Brooks’ taking exception to Westbrook audio go here for the full part, with Westbrook saying earlier tonight that Brooks “maybe he got himself going…” Brooks: “Can’t wait for Friday night’s game.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 31, 2023