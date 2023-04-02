Walker Kessler leaves game with possible concussion

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler is out for the rest of the game (concussion evaluation) – 5:06 PM
Walker Kessler is out for the rest of the game (concussion evaluation) – 5:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Walker Kessler (concussion evaluation) is OUT for the remainder of this game. – 5:06 PM
Walker Kessler (concussion evaluation) is OUT for the remainder of this game. – 5:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Walker Kessler is officially out for the rest of this game as Jazz evaluate whether or not he has a concussion. – 5:06 PM
Walker Kessler is officially out for the rest of this game as Jazz evaluate whether or not he has a concussion. – 5:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz are taking Walker Kessler to the locker room to examine him… think he hit his head on the last play. – 4:58 PM
Jazz are taking Walker Kessler to the locker room to examine him… think he hit his head on the last play. – 4:58 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler might have hit his head. He was pretty wobbly for a minute and now he’s headed back to the locker room – 4:58 PM
Walker Kessler might have hit his head. He was pretty wobbly for a minute and now he’s headed back to the locker room – 4:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Walker Kessler is super woozy right now….but looks like he’s staying in? – 4:58 PM
Walker Kessler is super woozy right now….but looks like he’s staying in? – 4:58 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut discuss @utahjazz player Walker Kessler.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #WalkerKessler pic.twitter.com/HT4loujgmb – 6:58 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut discuss @utahjazz player Walker Kessler.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #WalkerKessler pic.twitter.com/HT4loujgmb – 6:58 PM
More on this storyline
Brian Robb: Two incorrect calls in L2M report for Celtics-Jazz on Saturday night. –Missed defensive 3-second call on Walker Kessler with a minute left –Missed foul call on Jaylen Brown while defending Horton-Tucker’s drive with 6 seconds left. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / March 19, 2023
Eric Walden: Jordan Clarkson (finger sprain) and Walker Kessler (non-COVID illness) are both QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game at Orlando. -via Twitter @tribjazz / March 8, 2023