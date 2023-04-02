Live stream: Warriors 50, Nuggets 39

The Golden State Warriors (41-37) play against the Denver Nuggets (51-26) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Golden State Warriors 50, Denver Nuggets 39 (Q2 06:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are once again shooting an untenable percentage from three.
MPJ’s three makes it 2-of-13, but that’s three straight games of bad shooting as a team. – 9:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Three fouls already for Jordan Poole, who has 8 points in 9 minutes – 9:20 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jordan Poole picks up his third foul with more than 8 minutes left in the second. Bruce Brown’s three-point play cuts the Golden State lead to 10. – 9:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 134, Rockets 109
LA wins its third straight game to move to 40-38. They’re No. 7 in the West — 1/2 game behind No. 6 LAC and 1 game behind No. 5 GSW. AD had 40 points — his third straight game with 38+ points. LeBron had 18/10/11.
Up next: at Utah on Tues. – 9:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
GP2’s first time in the game: 9:36 left in the second quarter – 9:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A 3.5 minute rest for Jamal Murray as he returns for KCP. That’s not super encouraging. – 9:16 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
KCP took his time getting back up after that last bucket. Looked like he took a Steph Curry knee to the groin.
Once he got up, walked directly over to the official. – 9:14 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
KCP and Curry just collided on a Curry layup.
Caldwell-Pope is laying on the ground and holding his knee. Second time he has been banged up in this one.
Appears to be okay, but certainly feeling that one. – 9:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Reggie cannot just stare at Steph Curry coming down the middle of the floor and allow him to get to a place where Peyton Watson’s like “Oh, it’s my job to guard him now?” – 9:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay leads the NBA in made threes
here’s an example of why ☔️ pic.twitter.com/TdIxPulOV7 – 9:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Reggie Jackson hits Denver’s first 3 in the first minute of the second quarter. Peyton Watson getting more meaningful minutes after playing well Friday in Phoenix. – 9:12 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors 36, Nuggets 26
-Second time in exactly two months that Warriors enter second quarter with a lead on the road. Led DEN 35-34 on Feb 2 before losing 134-117 at Ball Arena – 9:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors in the first quarter had 11 assists on 13 made shots, and only one turnover
That’ll play – 9:09 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Warriors lead 36-26 after one. Donte DiVincenzo leads the Warriors with 9 points. Klay Thompson has 8. Curry’s 0-4 and hasn’t scored.
Jamal Murray (8 pts) and Jeff Green (7) lead the Nuggets. Denver’s 0-8 from 3, 12-17 inside the arc. – 9:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Warriors up 36-26 after one. Denver not doing anything defensively. Dubs already with four 3-pointers and 16 points in the paint. … and Steph hasn’t scored yet. #Nuggets 0-of-8 from 3-point range so far. – 9:09 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
5 rebounds
5 assists
in Q1 for 2️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/mMDZz4nj9R – 9:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry goes scoreless and the Warriors are up 36-26 on the Nuggets after the first quarter
Donte DiVincenzo: 9 points
Klay Thompson: 8 points
Jonathan Kuminga: 7 points – 9:08 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
When the #Nuggets play defense with detail and intensity, they’ve been good. Being consistent in those areas has been the challenge all season long, and here we look at how that played out against Phoenix. Doubly important against teams like Golden State. pic.twitter.com/pHAHu1f9sz – 9:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets just had an offensive possession with Vlatko at center that looked a lot like Joker at center. – 9:07 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets are going with Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun, KCP, Bruce Brown and Vlatko Cancar to close the first. Feels like a new lineup. Warriors up 10. – 9:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets bench tonight is going to be Reggie, Bruce, KCP, CB and Vlatko Cancar, who’s about to check in.
Warriors’ bench outscoring Denver’s 12-2 thus far. – 9:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dray’s basketball IQ is special. pic.twitter.com/YLG8zSMGyR – 9:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Looks like the right thumb — there’s tape on it tonight — is still bothering Jamal Murray. He was grabbing at it as he went to the bench just now. – 9:04 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
That’s just beautiful basketball 😎
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/ar1J9KhdMK – 9:02 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The Denver coaches’ red tops are cute, like they’re all wearing Christmas jammies – 9:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
KCP is back on the bench after heading to the back hallway. He’s been battling a non-COVID illness. Don’t think it’s anything serious. Denver already thin as it is. – 9:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
On cue, AG drives through Klay’s shoulder in transition and slow euros a layup. Doing that with two fouls is dangerous but impressive nonetheless. – 8:59 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jamal Murray has some smooth moves here in the opening quarter. 8 points on 4/4 shooting. All of them good looking buckets. – 8:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray has created the vast majority of Denver’s points. They look uncomfortable when it’s not him creating. – 8:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets fail the challenge. Aaron Gordon was shuffling his feet. – 8:56 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
On the jumbotron during this timeout, Aaron Gordon says his favorite Marvel character is “Silver Surfer.” cc @BrendanVogt – 8:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
AG picks up his second foul, and Malone is challenging it. A rare first-quarter usage. But that’s how thin the #Nuggets are right now without Joker and Zeke. – 8:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Before Jeff Green took his free throws, DeAndre Jordan (we’re about to start referring to him as an assistant) called Jamal Murray over to tell him something. pic.twitter.com/dgwnUHsN8y – 8:53 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Mavericks … glub glub glub. T’Wolves, sinking almost as fast after losing at home to Portland. Warriors get this in Denver w/o Jokic, avoiding the play-in looks a lot more likely. – 8:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So far, the Nuggets have yet to accurately defend a Warriors backcut. – 8:51 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets getting beat backdoor left and right. Draymond with 4 early assists. – 8:51 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is walking gingerly to the locker room. Trying to put as minimal weight on his foot as possible. – 8:51 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is in some pain as the Nuggets take a timeout 4:15 into the first. Warriors lead 9-4. I missed what happened, but KCP’s covered his face a couple of times. He’s walking back to the locker room with team personnel. – 8:49 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The transition drive that Aaron Gordon just tried against Draymond Green was NOT GREAT. – 8:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not a ton of buzz in the building today. Nuggets fans don’t appear as invested in this one without Joker healthy. – 8:40 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Moments away.
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/rvLPRc1Eeg pic.twitter.com/oz6D1RzHSS – 8:17 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry breaks out a new Curry 2 Flotro 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/gqJOR9pKp4 – 8:14 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors shifting back big in Denver while the Nuggets go small without Jokic.
*Warriors starters: Steph Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
*Nuggets starters: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Jeff Green – 8:04 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jeff Green is starting in Nikola Jokic’s place alongside Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets announce. – 8:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 20 made 3-pointers to fuel the Warriors’ win over the Spurs on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Always reppin’
Stephen’s rocking the Curry 2 FloTro Davidson PE during warmups tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oSmOCDnH8G – 7:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Is it still April Fools?
Because we got TRICKS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XKhxTsL94a – 7:50 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
I thought about stealing the pass, skipping it back to Curry and him draining the 3-ball so I can get an assist. But if he missed, this plan would ruin my reputation. pic.twitter.com/yqWGN7mVA3 – 7:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
21.6 points per game over his last four games.
What’s JP have in store for tonight? pic.twitter.com/m9tFIrNMJR – 7:44 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson getting warmed up before they take on the Jokic-less Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/ipsUuhHXGj – 7:41 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Nikola Jokic is officially ruled out for tonight for his third straight game with right calf tightness, according to the Nuggets’ injury report. – 7:38 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
No Nikola Jokic for the Nuggets tonight against Golden State. This will be his third consecutive missed game as he deals with right calf tightness. – 7:38 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets just announced Nikola Jokic and Zeke Nnaji are out for tonight’s game.
Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. are available. – 7:36 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. are available for tonight’s game.
Nikola Jokić and Zeke Nnaji are OUT.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/6Cp51f9EHW – 7:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Nikola Jokic is OUT tonight for the Nuggets against the Warriors with right calf tightness – 7:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nikola Jokic officially ruled out for the Nuggets tonight against the Warriors. – 7:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault goes to the bench with Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe the first two off the bench. – 7:22 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic is gonna sit til he’s positive he’s lost the MVP, isn’t he. More power to him, rest that calf big fella. Come back in time to lock up the #1 seed in the West and hit the playoffs strong, that’s all I ask. – 7:10 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jeff Green is once again warming up alone. That’s probably not a great sign for Nikola Jokic’s availability. – 7:05 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said he thinks Murray, MPJ, and KCP will be able to go. Jokić is trending more towards doubtful than questionable.
Malone essentially said if Jokić isn’t feeling 100% comfortable they aren’t going to push it or risk it with his calf. – 7:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
*And I should say a Warriors loss wouldn’t impact the magic number with the Clippers, obviously. Just a Suns win. – 6:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns 15 minutes away from tipoff in OKC. Warriors are in Denver tonight.
If my math is right, a Suns win and Warriors loss would make the Suns’ magic number 1 to finish ahead of both the Warriors and Clippers. – 6:55 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic not playing in recent games.
“I think he realizes that playing 82 games is great but he realizes if he wants to play deep in the playoffs, have to be healthy.”
Malone said that this isn’t about rest but there’s a real injury there with Jokic. pic.twitter.com/LsRfFuRNQM – 6:50 PM
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic not playing in recent games.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Some fire 📸 coming in 7 business days pic.twitter.com/TvCXBnuNHc – 6:49 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Malone says Zeke Nnaji probably won’t play. Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are likely to play. Nikola Jokic is “more doubtful than questionable.” – 6:47 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Malone said Zeke Nnaji is OUT.
Nikola Jokic is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/4HEJ4SMxWN – 6:47 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
70 degrees and the sleeves come off ☀️
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/bpLvu55Syz – 6:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors going into Friday night’s game ranked 26th in loose balls retrieved, despite being 11th in deflections
In his third game back with the Warriors, Gary Payton II had two deflections and two loose balls retrieved nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With MIN losing to POR today, here’s a West standings update:
The Lakers have tiebreakers over GSW, NOP and OKC, but do not with LAC, MIN or DAL (UTA is TBD).
MIN plays NOP on the last day of the season, with their tiebreaker at stake. pic.twitter.com/tyKumnL4mZ – 6:27 PM
With MIN losing to POR today, here’s a West standings update:
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
NBA players taunt all night and nobody blinks. Where was this energy when Klay told the media LeBron “got his feelings hurt” after the Warriors went up 3-1 – 6:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed is down to two after Memphis’ loss to Chicago. Heading into this evening, five regular season games left. – 6:18 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets hold on after Seth Curry misses two FTs with a one-point lead. That makes it three in a row and the No. 6 seed gets closer. – 6:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Curry misses both but Olynyk misses a fade at the buzzer and the Jazz drop a 111-110 heartbreaker. Utah gets 32 from THT and 23 from Markkanen. The Jazz fall to 36-42 on the season. Back home for three more, beginning on Tuesday with the Lakers – 6:00 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Seth Curry missed both free throws … and Kelly Olynyk misses a midrange jumper that would have won it. Jazz rally comes up just short.
Nets win 111-110. – 6:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Seth Curry misses both FTs… but Kelly Olynyk’s shot at the buzzer misses! What a wild ending.
Jazz lose 111-110.
THT: 32 points, 8 ast, 12-25 FG.
Markkanen: 23 points, 8-21 FG, 9 rebs.
Ochai Agbaji: 19 points, 6-13 FG.
Dinwiddie postgame: “Honestly, man, we got lucky.” – 6:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz have no timeouts left so no matter what they gotta push….AND SETH CURRY MISSES A FREE THROW – 5:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
With the Grizzlies loss today against the Chicago Bulls, the Nuggets Magic Number to clinch the 1 seed in the West is down to 2.
A win tonight would drop it to just 1. – 5:48 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What are we thinkin’ for tonight ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/o0Crfmd8EC – 5:19 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Not just the ones on Caitlin Clark but the Angel Reese and Kateri Poole calls were soft as well.
Swallow the whistle!
Both teams getting screwed and if it wasn’t for Jasmine Carson’s out of body experience, that’s the deciding factor. – 4:53 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Domantas Sabonis in March:
✅ 327 PTS
✅ 203 REB
✅ 120 AST
He’s the fourth player since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 300p/200r/100a in a month, joining:
Grant Hill (March 1996)
Russell Westbrook (April 2021)
Nikola Jokic (Jan. 2022)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Grizzlies are up 15 on the Bulls at halftime. If they win today, Denver’s only up 1.5 games for the No. 1 seed. That will drop to 1 game (really 2 with the tiebreaker) with 4 games remaining with a Nuggets loss today. A Nuggets win today vs. Warriors would be big. – 4:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW Episode of Pickaxe and Roll – Weekends with @SwipaCam edition:
On this past Nuggets week, from no Jokić/Embiid to big minutes for young guys.
Then, previewing Nuggets v Warriors TONIGHT and…when will the Nuggets get the 1 seed?
youtube.com/watch?v=tNL7g6… – 4:34 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets injury report ahead of tonight’s game against the Warriors:
KCP, MPJ, and Murray are all probable.
Jokić is questionable. Nnaji is also a new add to the report and is listed as questionable with a right knee sprain. – 4:23 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
Players are just trained to get back to protect the paint. The way defenders lose concentration against Clark reminds me of how it was when Curry arrived as a star. – 3:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is questionable today vs. Warriors. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all probable and expected to play. – 3:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Draymond Green blasts NBA’s new CBA, claims players ‘lose every time’
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 3:42 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Anyone else notice the Grizzlies are only 2 games back of Denver for the No. 1 seed in the west with 5 games to go? Closest they’ve been since Jan. 23. – 3:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Kings can clinch Pacific Division with win today over Spurs or loss by Phoenix at OKC.
That’d end #Suns chances for 3rd seed in West.
Phoenix needs 3 wins to clinch top 6 playoff bid.
If playoffs started today, Suns-#Warriors.
Kevin Durant facing team he won two titles with. pic.twitter.com/StDt0uecHU – 2:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
30 minutes out! Love doing these shows with Cam.
When will the Nuggets Clinch the 1 seed in the West?
youtube.com/watch?v=tNL7g6… – 2:32 PM
30 minutes out! Love doing these shows with Cam.
