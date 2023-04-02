Warriors vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Golden State Warriors are spending $4,692,344 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $3,163,503 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game
