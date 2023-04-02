WATCH HIGHLIGHT: Victor Wembanyama scores put-back dunk on his own missed step-back three-pointer

Kevin O’Connor: Here’s a Victor Wembanyama putback dunk off his own missed stepback 3 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1Vgcm9vPCM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
WATCH: Victor Wembanyama shows why he’ll be No. 1 NBA draft pick with uniquely spectacular putback dunk
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The game is about to go places some of us ain’t ready to see. Victor Wembanyama is going to take us there. – 3:05 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama delivered one of the season’s most impressive plays, in the game against LNB leaders Monaco.
However, in the total count, the top NBA prospect & his team came up short ⏬
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama enjoys unique putback dunk in rough shooting night #BetclicELITE
(📽️) WATCH
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Here’s a Victor Wembanyama putback dunk off his own missed stepback 3 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1Vgcm9vPCM – 1:53 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama is an absolute MONSTER 😳
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sat down with @S_CISCO_2 and he talked about his season in Peristeri, Vassilis Spanoulis’ influence, NBA dream, Victor Wembanyama his life in the ghetto and more.
“I wish I had Spanoulis as a head coach till my retirement.”
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
NBA Mock Draft 2023: What if the Rockets don’t land Victor Wembanyama?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
University of Alabama forward Brandon Miller – the No. 3 prospect in latest @DraftExpress mock draft – is entering the 2023 NBA Draft, he told ESPN on Thursday. Miller has made a strong case to teams to go second overall behind generational No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in June. pic.twitter.com/JIOajIq14b – 2:55 PM
Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller, the No. 3 prospect in ESPN’s latest mock draft, is entering the 2023 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Thursday. Miller, a 6-foot-9 All-American considered to be the top college prospect in the draft class, has emerged shoulder-to-shoulder with G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson to become the No. 2 pick in the June draft behind generational No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama of France. Miller told ESPN that that he thanked “God, my family, my fans and all the coaches at the University of Alabama,” and now planned to forgo his college eligibility. -via ESPN / March 30, 2023
Victor Wembanyama went off to a great start and delivered a double-double for Metropolitans 92 Tuesday. Wembanyama, 19, tallied 26 points with 9/16 field goals, including 4/6 from downtown in France’s Betclic Elite LNB Pro A Regular Season Round 26 contest. -via EuroHoops.net / March 28, 2023
The promising youngster, expected to be selected first overall in the 2023 NBA draft, displayed his range, besides using his tremendous reach to dominate inside the paint. Lasting 35 minutes, he added ten rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in the home win. -via EuroHoops.net / March 28, 2023