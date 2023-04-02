Live stream: Wizards 10, Knicks 12

The Washington Wizards (34-43) play against the New York Knicks (45-33) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023

Washington Wizards 10, New York Knicks 12 (Q1 07:39)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Knicks tip off here at MSG against the Wizards knowing a win will clinch a second playoff trip in three years (and second in the last 10).

Steve Popper @StevePopper

This game clearly displays the playoff fervor — Wizards starting lineup is Wright, Davis, Kispert, Gafford and Avdija. Knicks missing Barrett (illness), Randle obviously…Quickley gets the start.

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson will start vs WAS tonight, Knicks say

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Also starting for the Knicks is Quickley

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the New York Knicks, with Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris and Kristaps Porziņģis out:

PG: Delon Wright

SG: Johnny Davis

SF: Corey Kispert

PF: Deni Avdija

The Washington Wizards' starters tonight against the New York Knicks, with Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris and Kristaps Porziņģis out:

PG: Delon Wright

SG: Johnny Davis

SF: Corey Kispert

PF: Deni Avdija

C: Daniel Gafford

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Johnny Davis gets his first career start:

Johnny Davis gets his first career start:

Wright, Davis, Kispert, Avdija and Gafford

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

There's a possibility that Johnny Davis will be in the starting lineup in at least one of the remaining games, Wes Unseld Jr. said. With Bradley Beal and Monté Morris out right now, having Davis in the starting lineup could happen as early as tonight's game at MSG.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

(2/2) So, stating my obvious opinion, it appears that it's only a matter of time until Beal and Kuzma are officially ruled out for Washington's remaining games.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

(1/2) Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma have not been ruled out for the rest of the regular season yet, Wes Unseld Jr. said. But Unseld added team officials will meet in the coming days to determine whether it makes sense to ramp them up to return to the court.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Here is Immanuel Quickley getting absolutely swarmed by kids 4:43 PM Here is Immanuel Quickley getting absolutely swarmed by kids pic.twitter.com/PVrRhoG1lq

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Early shooting warm-ups at Madison Square Garden for Anthony Gill and Corey Kispert: 4:04 PM Early shooting warm-ups at Madison Square Garden for Anthony Gill and Corey Kispert: pic.twitter.com/dpd17dUuA0

Josh Hart @joshhart

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks say RJ Barrett (illness) is out for tonight's game against Washington.

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Corey Kispert is currently tied for 6th in the NBA in 3-point percentage at 43.2%. The guy he is tied with is Stephen Curry.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Injury report for tonight’s game. I know Knicks have struggled at home (them and Sacramento only NBA teams with a better record on the road) but this a gimme game. No disrespect to Corey Kispert. 12:29 PM Injury report for tonight’s game. I know Knicks have struggled at home (them and Sacramento only NBA teams with a better record on the road) but this a gimme game. No disrespect to Corey Kispert. pic.twitter.com/4LrD2EkeDv

Steve Popper @StevePopper

While i spent last night at the Garden checking Miami scores between Springsteen songs, it will be easier to track there tonight – Knicks can clinch tonight. 12:20 PM While i spent last night at the Garden checking Miami scores between Springsteen songs, it will be easier to track there tonight – Knicks can clinch tonight. pic.twitter.com/4QxpQx6uHQ

New York Knicks @nyknicks

IQ has been on ANOTHER LEVEL off the bench ⚡️

@IQ_GodSon in March | 19 PTS | 4.3 AST | 4.0 REB 12:14 PM IQ has been on ANOTHER LEVEL off the bench ⚡️@IQ_GodSon in March | 19 PTS | 4.3 AST | 4.0 REB pic.twitter.com/TiarV9JAtV

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raptors clinch a Play-In spot with a win and a Wizards loss today. I believe they only need the win, but I am not ruling out some far-flung four-way tie situation that would bump them that absolutely is not going to happen.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

flicks from our Season Ticket Member party last week 📸

🎟️ Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now →

@DC12Club x @Ticketmaster