Live stream: Wizards 10, Knicks 12

The Washington Wizards (34-43) play against the New York Knicks (45-33) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 2, 2023
Washington Wizards 10, New York Knicks 12 (Q1 07:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks tip off here at MSG against the Wizards knowing a win will clinch a second playoff trip in three years (and second in the last 10). – 6:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Sunday run in the city.
Sunday run in the city.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
ready for the bright lights in NYC 💪
ready for the bright lights in NYC 💪
Steve Popper @StevePopper
This game clearly displays the playoff fervor — Wizards starting lineup is Wright, Davis, Kispert, Gafford and Avdija. Knicks missing Barrett (illness), Randle obviously…Quickley gets the start. – 5:37 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson will start vs WAS tonight, Knicks say – 5:34 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the New York Knicks, with Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris and Kristaps Porziņģis out:
PG: Delon Wright
SG: Johnny Davis
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Deni Avdija
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Johnny Davis gets his first career start:
Wright, Davis, Kispert, Avdija and Gafford – 5:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first @NBA start for @Johnny Davis 🙌
first @NBA start for @Johnny Davis 🙌
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
There’s a possibility that Johnny Davis will be in the starting lineup in at least one of the remaining games, Wes Unseld Jr. said. With Bradley Beal and Monté Morris out right now, having Davis in the starting lineup could happen as early as tonight’s game at MSG. – 5:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Garden fits always hit 🔥
Garden fits always hit 🔥
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(2/2) So, stating my obvious opinion, it appears that it’s only a matter of time until Beal and Kuzma are officially ruled out for Washington’s remaining games. – 4:43 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma have not been ruled out for the rest of the regular season yet, Wes Unseld Jr. said. But Unseld added team officials will meet in the coming days to determine whether it makes sense to ramp them up to return to the court. – 4:43 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Here is Immanuel Quickley getting absolutely swarmed by kids pic.twitter.com/PVrRhoG1lq – 4:43 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Early shooting warm-ups at Madison Square Garden for Anthony Gill and Corey Kispert: pic.twitter.com/dpd17dUuA0 – 4:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📊 Tale of the Tape 📊
📊 Tale of the Tape 📊
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say RJ Barrett (illness) is out for tonight’s game against Washington. – 3:05 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce they have ruled out RJ Barrett (illness) for tonight’s game vs. Washington – 2:52 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
RJ Barrett (illness) is out for tonight’s game against Washington. – 2:51 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s key matchup from MSG 🔑
tonight’s key matchup from MSG 🔑
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Knicks fam TAP IN‼️
Knicks fam TAP IN‼️
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Knicks fam TAP IN‼️
Knicks fam TAP IN‼️
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert is currently tied for 6th in the NBA in 3-point percentage at 43.2%. The guy he is tied with is Stephen Curry. – 12:44 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Injury report for tonight’s game. I know Knicks have struggled at home (them and Sacramento only NBA teams with a better record on the road) but this a gimme game. No disrespect to Corey Kispert. pic.twitter.com/4LrD2EkeDv – 12:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
While i spent last night at the Garden checking Miami scores between Springsteen songs, it will be easier to track there tonight – Knicks can clinch tonight. pic.twitter.com/4QxpQx6uHQ – 12:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
IQ has been on ANOTHER LEVEL off the bench ⚡️
IQ has been on ANOTHER LEVEL off the bench ⚡️
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors clinch a Play-In spot with a win and a Wizards loss today. I believe they only need the win, but I am not ruling out some far-flung four-way tie situation that would bump them that absolutely is not going to happen. – 12:14 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
flicks from our Season Ticket Member party last week 📸
flicks from our Season Ticket Member party last week 📸
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA East postseason picture: Knicks on cusp of clinching playoff berth; current matchups, remaining schedules
NBA East postseason picture: Knicks on cusp of clinching playoff berth; current matchups, remaining schedules
