Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return to the team and is expected to be back early this week. Wiggins has missed 21 games attending to a family matter. Huge boost for the defending champions and sixth seed in the West.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins expected to return this week after lengthy absence, per report
StatMuse @statmuse
Wiggins in the playoffs last season among Warriors:
— 4th in points
— 2nd in rebounds
— 4th in steals
— 1st in blocks
— 4th in threes
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Andrew Wiggins is expected to be back with the Warriors early this week, per @wojespn.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aaron Wiggins on what it would mean to make the play-in given OKC’s youth and preseason expectations:
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Royce Young @royceyoung
Thunder played a really good game, but the Suns are very good and have quite good players. PHX 128, OKC 118.
– SGA: 39 and 5 assists
– Giddey: 16-9-8
– Wiggins: 14
– Dort: 14 and 8 rebounds
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Suns 128, Thunder 118
SGA – 39 points, 5 assists
Giddey – 16 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists
Wiggins – 14 points
Dort – 14 points, 8 rebounds
KD – 35 points
Booker – 22 points, 10 assists
CP3 – 16 points, 8 assists
Ayton – 19 points, 11 rebounds
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
There’s a reason Wiggins hasn’t been ruled out for the season. There remains a belief he might show up in the coming days. It isn’t blind ambition. There’s been some level of signaling. But the clock is ticking and nobody behind the scenes is guaranteeing anything. Wiggins has told them he has been working out privately recently, but an intake process and some amount of ramp-up will be needed if he does return. -via The Athletic / April 3, 2023
CJ Holmes: Still no updates on Andrew Wiggins. If Wiggins can’t return this season, Steve Kerr says he’ll likely continue to ride with Donte DiVincenzo as a starter entering the postseason. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / March 31, 2023
“Donte has been fantastic,” Kerr said Thursday to reporters after Warriors practice. “He started out the season playing 20 minutes a night. And then with the injuries, he’s started to play more. And then the absence of [Andrew Wiggins] — putting him in the starting lineup, putting him on the best offensive player at the beginning of games — he just shows you how versatile he is. Donte I think is one of those guys who helps you in so many different ways that you can plug him into any lineup. To me, that is his true value.” -via NBC Sports / March 31, 2023