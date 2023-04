Andrew Wiggins' father dealing with a serious medical condition

There’s a reason Wiggins hasn’t been ruled out for the season. There remains a belief he might show up in the coming days. It isn’t blind ambition. There’s been some level of signaling. But the clock is ticking and nobody behind the scenes is guaranteeing anything. Wiggins has told them he has been working out privately recently, but an intake process and some amount of ramp-up will be needed if he does return. -via The Athletic / April 3, 2023