Anthony Davis, Mikal Bridges named Players of the Week

Marc Stein: The Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA. More NBA from me: http://marcstein.substack.com
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mikal Bridges has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the first of his career. Bridges led the #Nets to a 3-0 week, averaging 33.0 points (third in the East) and 5.7 rebounds on 500/455/885 shooting. #NBA – 3:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week – 3:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers announce Anthony Davis has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week: pic.twitter.com/zSxdrI6VFV – 3:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets’ Mikal Bridges named Eastern Conference Player of the Week: pic.twitter.com/2Ms2cfRFOc – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis and Brooklyn Nets guard-forward Mikal Bridges have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 24 of the 2022-23 season (March 27 – April 2). – 3:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Lakers started Bron and AD with JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, and Danny Green (who went all tf the way off)
Now, Lakers have Jarred Vanderbilt instead of JaVale, D’Angelo Russell instead of Bradley, Austin Reaves’ free throws instead of Danny Green’s 3s – 2:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Everyone remembers Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers debut for his home opening address lol
But that game was also Kawhi taking on Anthony Davis and LeBron James without Paul George.
Kawhi had a game-high 30 points in a 112-102 Clippers win over Lakers.
LAC will need that Wednesday… pic.twitter.com/LWxXWaee4I – 2:13 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 3 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.46
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.93
3. Luka Dončić: 15.33
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.44
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.14
6. Damian Lillard: 13.96
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 8. 13.82
8. Anthony Davis: 13.27
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.54
10. LeBron James: 12.52 pic.twitter.com/hcwVCqmPgm – 1:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers win bog over Houston, fueled by LeBron, AD and Rui Hachimura (who’s rightfully playing more of late). We discuss the new rotation and the possibility of (gasp!) a five seed. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dav… – 11:45 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: Anthony Davis says is feeling like his old self. After another dominating performance — in another Lakers win — he’s playing like it si.com/nba/2023/04/03… – 10:05 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Power Rankings: Anthony Davis powers Lakers into top 10; Kevin Durant’s return boosts Suns; Celtics on top
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 9:37 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Power Rankings: Anthony Davis powers Lakers into top 10; Kevin Durant’s return boosts Suns; Celtics on top
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 9:31 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Anthony Davis is the most in-form player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ttQbEO1O4l – 3:48 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets insider: LeBron James, Anthony Davis a formidable test for Houston ift.tt/7z2Qj3A – 2:18 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mikal Bridges makes his case for #NBA‘s Most Improved Player #nets nypost.com/2023/04/03/mik… via @nypostsports – 12:29 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Lakers 134, Rockets 109: Houston blown out by LeBron James, Anthony Davis ift.tt/VNM3eWP – 11:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
New for @gallerysports: Giving up the paint, AD dominates, and the bench comes up empty again. Three takeaways from the Rockets 134-109 loss to the Lakers
gallerysports.com/another-blowou… – 10:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lakers 134, Rockets 109: Houston blown out by LeBron James, Anthony Davis houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 134, Rockets 109
LA wins its third straight game to move to 40-38. They’re No. 7 in the West — 1/2 game behind No. 6 LAC and 1 game behind No. 5 GSW. AD had 40 points — his third straight game with 38+ points. LeBron had 18/10/11.
Up next: at Utah on Tues. – 9:19 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James posted a triple-double with 18 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds. AD had 40 points, 9 rebounds and Rui Hachmura had 20 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks as Lakers win 134-109 over Rockets. – 9:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis, at the start of this four-game roadie, called it a “get-back trip” for the Lakers, looking to avenge previous losses. “This is a time where we shouldn’t shy away from the moment,” he said. “We should embrace it.”
Since then:
38 pts on 13-for-20 shooting 9 reb 2… – 9:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis last 3 games:
40 PTS | 9 REB | 15-20 FG
38 PTS | 9 REB | 15-26 FG
38 PTS | 9 REB | 13-20 FG
The first Laker to average 25/10 in a season since Shaq. pic.twitter.com/uWmJlfMuWR – 9:08 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
AD done for the night…His last 3 games
-40pts 9rebs 2blks
-38pts 17rebs 2blks
-38pts 9rebs 2blks 2stls – 9:08 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 101, Rockets 83
Anthony Davis has 36 points (13-18 FGs, 10-12 FTs), 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. LeBron James has 14 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists. Rui Hachimura has 16 points. Austin Reaves has 13. LA is shooting 56.5% and has 54 points in the paint. – 8:46 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Lakers Anthony Davis took a hard spill late in 1st half & was holding his back. As the half ended he was talking w/ the team’s athetic training staff on the court & then slowly walked off the court to the locker room. His 1st half: 27 pts (11-16 FG). LAL leads HOU, 70-60 – 8:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 70, Rockets 60
Anthony Davis has 27 points on 11-for-16 shooting and 2 blocks. LeBron James has 9 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists. Austin Reaves has 11 points. Rui Hachimura has 10 points off of the bench. LA has 42 points in the paint and 14 fast-break points. – 8:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL rode 27 points from Anthony Davis (11 of 16 FG’s) and a 42-28 paint points advantage to a 70-60 halftime lead.
Rockets hit 8 triples, to 4 from LAL.
Lakers committed only 2 TO’s, and shot 58% in a sharp offensive display. – 8:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
I’ve seen enough. Just judging from the Lakers’ games in Toyota Center in the past couple weeks, they are better with LeBron and AD than without, in my opinion. – 7:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 35, Rockets 23
Anthony Davis, who missed the last matchup, has 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting and is dominating the paint. D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura each have 6 points. LeBron James has 4 points and 5 assists. LA has 24 points in the paint. – 7:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lakers 35, Rockets 21 after 1. Rockets defense has been awful. Lakers 15 of 26 with 24 points in the paint. A Martin dunk was disallowed after review. LeBron with 5 assists, AD 13 points. – 7:35 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD had 13 points, 4 rebounds and Lakers shot 57.7% from field in first to open a 35-23 lead over Rockets. – 7:35 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis has 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting The Houston Rockets have 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting. The Lakers lead by eight early here in Houston. – 7:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges struggled by all accounts tonight. Shot 9/25 from the field and 1/8 from three.
Still got to 30 points, a product of 11/13 from the free throw line.
There’s something to be said about that ability to find a way to produce on off nights. Very encouraging sign. – 6:15 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Houston. – 6:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges drives late in the shotclock and gets a critical bucket for the Nets.
That gives him 30 points. He’s struggled shooting at 9/25 from the field and 1/8 from three. – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Jazz 106-103 with 46.8 seconds left. Timeout BK. The offense has gone stale for a few minutes now. Talen Horton-Tucker and Mikal Bridges both have 28 points on 24 shots. – 5:49 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Most 25-Point Games Since March 1
Joel Embiid – 14
Devin Booker – 13
Mikal Bridges – 12<<
Most 10-Assist Games Since March 1
Spencer Dinwiddie – 10<<
James Harden – 9
>> Including today – 5:40 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
AD’s last two games. @ Chicago 38pts 9rebs 2stls 2blks. @ Minn 38pts 17rebs 2blks. He’s dominated, changes everything for the LakeShow when he’s aggressive.
5 games to try to get Top 6… pic.twitter.com/gYRGIzZJZA – 5:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Mikal Bridges has recorded a game-high 28 points today, extending his career-best streak of 25-point games to six.
Bridges is 11-of-13 from the free-throw line, setting a career high for free throw attempts in a game. – 5:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges has 17 points on 10/12 shooting from the line in this 3rd quarter. – 5:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges is heating up. He’s got 9 points in this third quarter with eight minutes left. – 4:56 PM
StatMuse: Anthony Davis tonight: 40 PTS 9 REB 2 BLK 15-20 FG Lakers are 9-0 all-time when AD has 40 points. pic.twitter.com/0ylGhYxaqz -via Twitter @statmuse / April 2, 2023
Jovan Buha: The Lakers announce Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both playing today. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 2, 2023
Jovan Buha: Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow in Houston: — AD is probable. — LeBron is questionable. Both players said last night that they are playing Sunday. pic.twitter.com/NbSTPHW1om -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 1, 2023
Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn on Mikal Bridges in Most Improved convo: “Has Mikal been able to improve as a player? Yes. On both ends of the floor? Yes. Can he still get better? Yes. There’s some things he’s doing more than he’s previously done, which is improvement. We want to continue to see his improvement.” -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / April 2, 2023
Erik Slater: Mikal Bridges reacts to receiving MVP chants from Nets fans: “It’s crazy. I obviously wasn’t expecting that… It’s just a lot of love man. That’s the biggest thing I take away from being here is just the love from the city and the fans. Even when I’m home or walking around… pic.twitter.com/b5sxB7Mgip -via Twitter @erikslater_ / April 1, 2023