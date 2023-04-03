Hawks fans taunt Luka Doncic: 'You are fat'

There are a lot of body-shamers in Atlanta and they decided to go all-in on Luka Doncic during Sunday’s marquee matchup. According to Mavs beat reporter Grant Afseth, the home crowd started chanting “You are fat” as Doncic was at the free-throw line. The Mavs superstar has been criticized in the past for being a bit overweight, and the Hawks fans mercilessly brought up this issue at an opportune time.
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mavericks got 60+ games out of Luka in his prime this season after making Conference Finals and clinched a losing record with a week of season left
We saw something similar with the 2019-20 Trail Blazers and Dame, a team that went from 2019 WCF to 35-39 and a bubble-aided 8th – 9:05 PM
Mavericks got 60+ games out of Luka in his prime this season after making Conference Finals and clinched a losing record with a week of season left
We saw something similar with the 2019-20 Trail Blazers and Dame, a team that went from 2019 WCF to 35-39 and a bubble-aided 8th – 9:05 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 44th 30+ point game.
SGA is tied with Luka Doncic for most 30 point games this season. – 8:57 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 44th 30+ point game.
SGA is tied with Luka Doncic for most 30 point games this season. – 8:57 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
An indication that defense just might be the problem for Dallas: The Mavs are now 2-4 in games when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combine for 60+ points, per @ESPNStatsInfo. – 8:54 PM
An indication that defense just might be the problem for Dallas: The Mavs are now 2-4 in games when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combine for 60+ points, per @ESPNStatsInfo. – 8:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
FINAL/OT: Hawks 132, Mavs 130
Mavs looked to Doncic for a corner 3 but it hit iron. Hawks escape and return to .500. The streak remains alive. – 8:50 PM
FINAL/OT: Hawks 132, Mavs 130
Mavs looked to Doncic for a corner 3 but it hit iron. Hawks escape and return to .500. The streak remains alive. – 8:50 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Luka and Kyrie have played 15 games together for the Dallas.
The Mavs are now 4-11. – 8:50 PM
Luka and Kyrie have played 15 games together for the Dallas.
The Mavs are now 4-11. – 8:50 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bey contests a Luka fallaway three at the buzzer that just rims out. – 8:49 PM
Bey contests a Luka fallaway three at the buzzer that just rims out. – 8:49 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Imagine telling someone on draft day in 2018 that Trae and Luka would be involved in this weirdo game five years later. – 8:29 PM
Imagine telling someone on draft day in 2018 that Trae and Luka would be involved in this weirdo game five years later. – 8:29 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Just like we thought — Luka the nice defensive stop and then Kyrie with the nice offensive finish – 8:18 PM
Just like we thought — Luka the nice defensive stop and then Kyrie with the nice offensive finish – 8:18 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Good news. Mavs didn’t give up 76 in 1st half. Bad news they gave up 70. Good news, despite 5-20 3pt shooting by the best 3pt shooting team in @NBA over the last 2 months, they only trail 70-66. Kyrie w/20 Luka 16. Murray and Bogdanovic 13 to lead ATL. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 7:08 PM
Good news. Mavs didn’t give up 76 in 1st half. Bad news they gave up 70. Good news, despite 5-20 3pt shooting by the best 3pt shooting team in @NBA over the last 2 months, they only trail 70-66. Kyrie w/20 Luka 16. Murray and Bogdanovic 13 to lead ATL. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 7:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic’s 27-footer pulls Mavs to within four points.
But less than 24 hours after allowing 76 first-half points to Miami, Dallas allows 70 to Atlanta. It’s the 11th time this season that an opponent has scored 69 or more points vs. Dallas. Mavs are 0-10 in those games so far. – 7:06 PM
Doncic’s 27-footer pulls Mavs to within four points.
But less than 24 hours after allowing 76 first-half points to Miami, Dallas allows 70 to Atlanta. It’s the 11th time this season that an opponent has scored 69 or more points vs. Dallas. Mavs are 0-10 in those games so far. – 7:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
OO picks up his 3rd foul with 6:35 in 2Q. CC returns, as well as DJM.
CC picked off Doncic and then scored a layup. – 6:50 PM
OO picks up his 3rd foul with 6:35 in 2Q. CC returns, as well as DJM.
CC picked off Doncic and then scored a layup. – 6:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks are indeed matching up Saddiq Bey’s mins with Luka Doncic’s. Luka just checked back in and so did Saddiq for the Hawks – 6:49 PM
The Hawks are indeed matching up Saddiq Bey’s mins with Luka Doncic’s. Luka just checked back in and so did Saddiq for the Hawks – 6:49 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Saddiq and Trae trap Luka near the Mavs bench and force them to take a timeout w/ 7:06 in 1Q. Hawks trail the Mavs 14-13. – 6:17 PM
Saddiq and Trae trap Luka near the Mavs bench and force them to take a timeout w/ 7:06 in 1Q. Hawks trail the Mavs 14-13. – 6:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Did you bet the over? Luka coming for that scoring title pic.twitter.com/FdoDUZMaEv – 6:14 PM
Did you bet the over? Luka coming for that scoring title pic.twitter.com/FdoDUZMaEv – 6:14 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Shaedon Sharpe has at least 25 points and 5 assists in 3 straight games.
Other rookies to do that in last 10 seasons:
Luka Doncic
Trae Young (2x) – 6:01 PM
Shaedon Sharpe has at least 25 points and 5 assists in 3 straight games.
Other rookies to do that in last 10 seasons:
Luka Doncic
Trae Young (2x) – 6:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Saddiq Bey starts again in place of De’Andre Hunter.
Interesting to see if he gets the first stint covering Luka. – 5:44 PM
Saddiq Bey starts again in place of De’Andre Hunter.
Interesting to see if he gets the first stint covering Luka. – 5:44 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
ATL starters: Bey, Collins, Capela, Murray, Young
5:10 tip @971TheFreak – 5:43 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
ATL starters: Bey, Collins, Capela, Murray, Young
5:10 tip @971TheFreak – 5:43 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
VIDEO: @HowardBeck and I dive into the Mavericks issues, how to fix them and what Dallas already knows: The clock is ticking with Luka Doncic youtube.com/watch?v=9KzhbR… – 2:09 PM
VIDEO: @HowardBeck and I dive into the Mavericks issues, how to fix them and what Dallas already knows: The clock is ticking with Luka Doncic youtube.com/watch?v=9KzhbR… – 2:09 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka enters play today just 8 pts behind Joel Embiid as he tries to become the first Mavericks player to ever lead @NBA in scoring. Philly plays at Milwaukee tonight. – 10:10 AM
Luka enters play today just 8 pts behind Joel Embiid as he tries to become the first Mavericks player to ever lead @NBA in scoring. Philly plays at Milwaukee tonight. – 10:10 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 2 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.5
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.03
3. Luka Dončić: 15.33
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.36
5. Damian Lillard: 14.06
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.18
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.84
8. Anthony Davis: 13.22
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.59
10. LeBron James: 12.51 pic.twitter.com/rf3Jig7HPR – 10:03 AM
April 2 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.5
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.03
3. Luka Dončić: 15.33
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.36
5. Damian Lillard: 14.06
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.18
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.84
8. Anthony Davis: 13.22
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.59
10. LeBron James: 12.51 pic.twitter.com/rf3Jig7HPR – 10:03 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
So much of The Discourse around Mavs circa mid-Feb was about the Luka + Kyrie offensive fit when it was super clear that this team’s problem was a bad defense getting worse.
Last night, w/ Bam DNP: Miami bigs Cody Zeller and Kevin Love combine for 38 pts on 61% FG in 48 min. – 9:36 AM
So much of The Discourse around Mavs circa mid-Feb was about the Luka + Kyrie offensive fit when it was super clear that this team’s problem was a bad defense getting worse.
Last night, w/ Bam DNP: Miami bigs Cody Zeller and Kevin Love combine for 38 pts on 61% FG in 48 min. – 9:36 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 129-122 victory over Mavs: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Clutch-time again comes into play.
2. Butler takes control to (mostly) offset Doncic.
3. Still looking like the play-in.
4. Zeller steps in for Adebayo.
5. Love thrives off bench. – 8:09 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 129-122 victory over Mavs: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Clutch-time again comes into play.
2. Butler takes control to (mostly) offset Doncic.
3. Still looking like the play-in.
4. Zeller steps in for Adebayo.
5. Love thrives off bench. – 8:09 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Doncic reflects on Dallas’s problems: Always the same thing eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:48 AM
Doncic reflects on Dallas’s problems: Always the same thing eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:48 AM
More on this storyline
Yet both franchises this season have performed well under expectation. Doncic was asked how the season has played out compared to what the Mavericks were capable of achieving, especially after the February acquisition of Irving. “Way different,” he said. “I thought we were going to be up there. But we obviously aren’t, so it’s way different than I thought.” Does Doncic share Hardaway’s hope that a play-in berth is still salvageable? “Obviously there’s hope, yeah,” he said. “I always say you’ve got to hope to the last moment. You’ve got to believe you can make it, so we’ve got to believe.” -via Dallas Morning News / April 2, 2023
The fact that the Mavericks shot 61% on Saturday — and along with Hardaway’s big game got 42 points from Luka Doncic and 23 from Kyrie Irving – and still lost is a microcosm of their defensively challenged play all season. “It’s every time the same problem,” Doncic said. “The offense is fine. But if we give up 130 points in four quarters, that’s hard to win.” -via Dallas Morning News / April 2, 2023