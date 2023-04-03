Jalen Brunson, Boban Marjanovic among finalists for NBA's Sportmanship Award

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets Boban Marjanovic is a finalist (1 finalist from each NBA division) for the 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship Award, which recognizes the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. Current NBA players will select the winner from these finalists. pic.twitter.com/bqPRYBBEYj – 1:02 PM
#Rockets Boban Marjanovic is a finalist (1 finalist from each NBA division) for the 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship Award, which recognizes the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. Current NBA players will select the winner from these finalists. pic.twitter.com/bqPRYBBEYj – 1:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship Award finalists — one from each division — are Bam Adebayo, Harrison Barnes, Jalen Brunson, Mike Conley, Darius Garland and Boban Marjanović, @TheAthleticNBA has learned. – 9:20 AM
The 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship Award finalists — one from each division — are Bam Adebayo, Harrison Barnes, Jalen Brunson, Mike Conley, Darius Garland and Boban Marjanović, @TheAthleticNBA has learned. – 9:20 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks seal playoff berth with win over Wizards
Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes lead way as Knicks avoid play-in tournament. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 8:55 AM
Knicks seal playoff berth with win over Wizards
Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes lead way as Knicks avoid play-in tournament. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 8:55 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Knicks 118, Wizards 109.
New York clinches a playoff spot, but still has some work to do to lock in a first-round playoff series with Cleveland.
Four Knicks finish with at least 20 points, led by Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes (27 each). – 8:14 PM
Final: Knicks 118, Wizards 109.
New York clinches a playoff spot, but still has some work to do to lock in a first-round playoff series with Cleveland.
Four Knicks finish with at least 20 points, led by Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes (27 each). – 8:14 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At the end of the third quarter, the Knicks lead the Wizards 86-79. Corey Kispert has a game-high 25 points. Jalen Brunson has 24 points and seven assists for the Knicks. – 7:43 PM
At the end of the third quarter, the Knicks lead the Wizards 86-79. Corey Kispert has a game-high 25 points. Jalen Brunson has 24 points and seven assists for the Knicks. – 7:43 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson will start vs WAS tonight, Knicks say – 5:34 PM
Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson will start vs WAS tonight, Knicks say – 5:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
two stats that tell you what Jalen Brunson is all about and how valuable he is:
* He’s the first player to average 20+ PPG and 6+ APG and also draw 25+ charges in the same season
* The Knicks are 45-33 this season
The Mavs are 37-41 this season
tommybeer.substack.com/p/brunson-and-… – 9:13 AM
two stats that tell you what Jalen Brunson is all about and how valuable he is:
* He’s the first player to average 20+ PPG and 6+ APG and also draw 25+ charges in the same season
* The Knicks are 45-33 this season
The Mavs are 37-41 this season
tommybeer.substack.com/p/brunson-and-… – 9:13 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jalen Brunson vs. Donovan Mitchell last night:
✅ 48 PTS / 42 PTS
✅ 9 AST / 5 AST
✅ 18-32 FG / 16-23 FG
✅ 7-12 3P / 6-9 3P
Brunson set a new career high for points.
Mitchell recorded his 11th 40-point game, a new @cavs single-season record.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Jalen Brunson vs. Donovan Mitchell last night:
✅ 48 PTS / 42 PTS
✅ 9 AST / 5 AST
✅ 18-32 FG / 16-23 FG
✅ 7-12 3P / 6-9 3P
Brunson set a new career high for points.
Mitchell recorded his 11th 40-point game, a new @cavs single-season record.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Jalen Brunson score 48, Knicks top Cavs in possible playoff preview nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/01/wat… – 8:20 AM
Watch Jalen Brunson score 48, Knicks top Cavs in possible playoff preview nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/01/wat… – 8:20 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs tried a few different ways of defending Jalen Brunson last night and none of them worked. When the playoffs arrive, Isaac Okoro’s defense is going to be needed. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/apr/… – 8:07 AM
The #Cavs tried a few different ways of defending Jalen Brunson last night and none of them worked. When the playoffs arrive, Isaac Okoro’s defense is going to be needed. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/apr/… – 8:07 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
“A machine.” Jalen Brunson scores career-high 48 points as Knicks beat Cavs
With Julius Randle sidelined, Jalen Brunson and his teammates pick up the slack and lower magic number for clinching playoff berth to one. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 5:49 AM
“A machine.” Jalen Brunson scores career-high 48 points as Knicks beat Cavs
With Julius Randle sidelined, Jalen Brunson and his teammates pick up the slack and lower magic number for clinching playoff berth to one. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 5:49 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson scores career-high 48 against Cavaliers in preview of likely first-round playoff series
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 12:09 AM
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson scores career-high 48 against Cavaliers in preview of likely first-round playoff series
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 12:09 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Just watched Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell duel and then back to the hotel and saw last few minutes of Caitlin Clark – wow. Doesn’t even hit the rim down the stretch as she ices the game. – 11:57 PM
Just watched Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell duel and then back to the hotel and saw last few minutes of Caitlin Clark – wow. Doesn’t even hit the rim down the stretch as she ices the game. – 11:57 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
With no Julius Randle and a statement win, Jalen Brunson just gave Knick fans 50 reasons to not trip over not getting Donovan Mitchell! Carry on… – 10:00 PM
With no Julius Randle and a statement win, Jalen Brunson just gave Knick fans 50 reasons to not trip over not getting Donovan Mitchell! Carry on… – 10:00 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Jalen Brunson with career-high 48 pts tonight at Cleveland. Cavs-Knicks a likely first-round playoff matchup – 9:58 PM
Jalen Brunson with career-high 48 pts tonight at Cleveland. Cavs-Knicks a likely first-round playoff matchup – 9:58 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
It ain’t 50 but it’s still the first time in Knicks history that they had two different players score 48 or more points in the same season. Jalen Brunson just scored 48 against the Cavaliers and Julius Randle dropped 57 11 days ago. – 9:54 PM
It ain’t 50 but it’s still the first time in Knicks history that they had two different players score 48 or more points in the same season. Jalen Brunson just scored 48 against the Cavaliers and Julius Randle dropped 57 11 days ago. – 9:54 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Final: Knicks 130, Cavs 116. Jalen Brunson has career-high 48 points for New York. Donovan Mitchell had 42 for Cavs. – 9:53 PM
Final: Knicks 130, Cavs 116. Jalen Brunson has career-high 48 points for New York. Donovan Mitchell had 42 for Cavs. – 9:53 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Jalen Brunson scored 48 tonight. With a sprained wrist to boot. And against one of top defenses in @NBA in CLE. And 9 assists w/1 TO too – 9:51 PM
Jalen Brunson scored 48 tonight. With a sprained wrist to boot. And against one of top defenses in @NBA in CLE. And 9 assists w/1 TO too – 9:51 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lose to the Knicks 130-116 after being outscored 25-14 in the fourth quarter. Defense was a mess for Cleveland all game long. Jalen Brunson had a career-high 48 points for New York. Donovan Mitchell had 42 points for the Cavs in the loss. – 9:50 PM
#Cavs lose to the Knicks 130-116 after being outscored 25-14 in the fourth quarter. Defense was a mess for Cleveland all game long. Jalen Brunson had a career-high 48 points for New York. Donovan Mitchell had 42 points for the Cavs in the loss. – 9:50 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Against the NBA’s #1 rated defense, Jalen Brunson just dropped 48 points with only 5 made free throws. – 9:49 PM
Against the NBA’s #1 rated defense, Jalen Brunson just dropped 48 points with only 5 made free throws. – 9:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson has set a career-high tonight in Cleveland. He has 48 vs Cavs. He’s hit 18 of his 31 attempts, including 7 of 12 from beyond the arc. Brunson also has 8 assists and two turnovers. Knicks in control late in the 4th. – 9:49 PM
Jalen Brunson has set a career-high tonight in Cleveland. He has 48 vs Cavs. He’s hit 18 of his 31 attempts, including 7 of 12 from beyond the arc. Brunson also has 8 assists and two turnovers. Knicks in control late in the 4th. – 9:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jalen Brunson’s 45 points are a career high for him. #Cavs are back down nine. – 9:46 PM
Jalen Brunson’s 45 points are a career high for him. #Cavs are back down nine. – 9:46 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Knicks 105-102. Donovan Mitchell has 38 points for Cleveland and Jalen Brunson has 40 points for the Knicks. Teams cooled off a bit in the third quarter, Cavs need a bit more defense in the fourth tonight. Should be a fun finish. – 9:18 PM
#Cavs trail the Knicks 105-102. Donovan Mitchell has 38 points for Cleveland and Jalen Brunson has 40 points for the Knicks. Teams cooled off a bit in the third quarter, Cavs need a bit more defense in the fourth tonight. Should be a fun finish. – 9:18 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 3rd Q: Knicks 105, Cavs 102. Jalen Brunson has 40 points, 8 assists. Donovan Mitchell had 38 for Cleveland. Cavs can’t stop them on defense. – 9:18 PM
End 3rd Q: Knicks 105, Cavs 102. Jalen Brunson has 40 points, 8 assists. Donovan Mitchell had 38 for Cleveland. Cavs can’t stop them on defense. – 9:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games in a season by a Knicks point guard:
4 — Jalen Brunson
3 — Stephon Marbury
Nobody else has done it more than once. pic.twitter.com/y6XdCONZYb – 9:17 PM
Most 40-point games in a season by a Knicks point guard:
4 — Jalen Brunson
3 — Stephon Marbury
Nobody else has done it more than once. pic.twitter.com/y6XdCONZYb – 9:17 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jalen Brunson has 40 points in 27 minutes tonight for the Knicks.
There’s still 16 minutes left in regulation. – 9:08 PM
Jalen Brunson has 40 points in 27 minutes tonight for the Knicks.
There’s still 16 minutes left in regulation. – 9:08 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jalen Brunson is up to 33 points at halftime. Donovan Mitchell has 26.
79-72 here at the break. A LOT of offense, not so much defense. – 8:37 PM
Jalen Brunson is up to 33 points at halftime. Donovan Mitchell has 26.
79-72 here at the break. A LOT of offense, not so much defense. – 8:37 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are down at the half 79-72 to the Knicks. Can’t imagine Jalen Brunson has played a better half of basketball in his life. He’s got 33 points on 20 shots and the Knicks hit 12 3s. Donovan Mitchell has 26 for the Cavs while Darius Garland has 18 points and eight assists. – 8:36 PM
#Cavs are down at the half 79-72 to the Knicks. Can’t imagine Jalen Brunson has played a better half of basketball in his life. He’s got 33 points on 20 shots and the Knicks hit 12 3s. Donovan Mitchell has 26 for the Cavs while Darius Garland has 18 points and eight assists. – 8:36 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
2nd Q: Knicks 79, Cavs 72. Cavs can’t stop Jalen Brunson, who has game-high 33 points. – 8:35 PM
2nd Q: Knicks 79, Cavs 72. Cavs can’t stop Jalen Brunson, who has game-high 33 points. – 8:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Guys…
Jalen Brunson had 31 points on 16 shots in 16 mins
Still 3 mins left in the first half – 8:29 PM
Guys…
Jalen Brunson had 31 points on 16 shots in 16 mins
Still 3 mins left in the first half – 8:29 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are trailing the Knicks 71-67 with 2:42 left in the first half. This is very unlike a Cavs game with this many points scored on both sides. Knicks are shooting 66.7% from the floor so far and are 12-of-19 from deep. Jalen Brunson has hit some really tough shots, too. – 8:29 PM
#Cavs are trailing the Knicks 71-67 with 2:42 left in the first half. This is very unlike a Cavs game with this many points scored on both sides. Knicks are shooting 66.7% from the floor so far and are 12-of-19 from deep. Jalen Brunson has hit some really tough shots, too. – 8:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson has 31 points in the first half. That is a career high for any half. Taking out Julius Randle meant speedball. – 8:28 PM
Jalen Brunson has 31 points in the first half. That is a career high for any half. Taking out Julius Randle meant speedball. – 8:28 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Donovan Mitchell scored more points in the 1Q (23pts, 9-10FG, 3-4 3ptFG) than the #Cavs scored as a team in 3 of 4 quarters in their 12/4 loss in New York.
Jalen Brunson was almost as good — 21pts, 8-11FG. – 8:11 PM
Donovan Mitchell scored more points in the 1Q (23pts, 9-10FG, 3-4 3ptFG) than the #Cavs scored as a team in 3 of 4 quarters in their 12/4 loss in New York.
Jalen Brunson was almost as good — 21pts, 8-11FG. – 8:11 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
What a heck of a first quarter offensively here. #Cavs lead 47-42 at the end of the first. (And no, that is not a typo). Cavs shot 17 of 23 from the field and 6 of 8 from 3.
Two 20+ point scorers in this game after the first: Donovan Mitchell (23) and Jalen Brunson (21) – 8:09 PM
What a heck of a first quarter offensively here. #Cavs lead 47-42 at the end of the first. (And no, that is not a typo). Cavs shot 17 of 23 from the field and 6 of 8 from 3.
Two 20+ point scorers in this game after the first: Donovan Mitchell (23) and Jalen Brunson (21) – 8:09 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Neither team playing much defense. Cavs 47, Knicks 42. Donovan Mitchell has 23 points for Cleveland; Jalen Brunson 21 for NY. – 8:08 PM
End 1st Q: Neither team playing much defense. Cavs 47, Knicks 42. Donovan Mitchell has 23 points for Cleveland; Jalen Brunson 21 for NY. – 8:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Warning: what you are seeing tonight is not the defense-first style of playoff basketball that will begin in two weeks. Cavs 47-Knicks 42 at the end of one quarter. Donovan Mitchell 9-for-10, 23 points. Jalen Brunson 8-for-11, 21 points. – 8:07 PM
Warning: what you are seeing tonight is not the defense-first style of playoff basketball that will begin in two weeks. Cavs 47-Knicks 42 at the end of one quarter. Donovan Mitchell 9-for-10, 23 points. Jalen Brunson 8-for-11, 21 points. – 8:07 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Old fashioned guard showdown here in the first quarter:
Donovan Mitchell: 21 points.
Jalen Brunson: 20 points – 8:05 PM
Old fashioned guard showdown here in the first quarter:
Donovan Mitchell: 21 points.
Jalen Brunson: 20 points – 8:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Dean Wade defending Jalen Brunson is really interesting. – 8:02 PM
Dean Wade defending Jalen Brunson is really interesting. – 8:02 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Insane first 10 mins in Cleveland
Donovan Mitchell has 21 points in 8-for-8 shooting
Jalen Brunson had 15 on 9 FG attempts
First quarter is not over yet! – 8:01 PM
Insane first 10 mins in Cleveland
Donovan Mitchell has 21 points in 8-for-8 shooting
Jalen Brunson had 15 on 9 FG attempts
First quarter is not over yet! – 8:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Interesting to see the #Cavs open up with Lamar Stevens defending New York’s Jalen Brunson for the first couple of possessions. Would guess in a playoff series the Cavs throw a number of different defenders at him. – 7:45 PM
Interesting to see the #Cavs open up with Lamar Stevens defending New York’s Jalen Brunson for the first couple of possessions. Would guess in a playoff series the Cavs throw a number of different defenders at him. – 7:45 PM
More on this storyline
New York Knicks PR: Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is available to play tonight. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / March 29, 2023
New York Knicks PR: Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Miami. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / March 28, 2023
New York Knicks PR: Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out for tonight’s game. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / March 27, 2023
Main Rumors, Awards, Bam Adebayo, Boban Marjanovic, Darius Garland, Harrison Barnes, Jalen Brunson, Mike Conley, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings